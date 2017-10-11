Deepening job polarization (국문)
긴 연휴 놀아보니…
The super-long Chuseok holiday is over. Koreans traveled more than ever — an13.9 percent increase compared to last year. Airports across the country were crammed with local tourists looking to spend their holidays at home and abroad. More than 2 million people rushed to Incheon International Airport to travel to hot spots overseas and bask in the 11-day holiday.
The travel stampede will surely have a positive effect on our economy. But given the noticeable increase of Koreans who went abroad to spend their unusually long vacation, the long holidays’ effect on boosting domestic demand will most likely be halved. Instead, it will help worsen the balance of payments on our tourism account. A long shutdown of factories also will contribute to a reduction of our exports.
What attracts our attention is the widening gap between large companies and public corporations and their small counterparts, including SMEs and mom-and-pop stores in the neighborhood. While the former was able to enjoy the long holiday, the latter could not. Small enterprises had to continue their business as usual because they had to pay personnel expenses and rents even on holidays.
Quality jobs can only be created by companies. But their inability to create jobs increases the number of self-employed even when a long, bumpy road awaits them. South Korea is notorious for the large number of self-employed individuals, ranking fourth out of 38 OECD member nations.
The Moon Jae-in administration underscores the value of equal opportunity. However, as long as the large companies and the public sector enjoy the benefits of leisure and rest, that’s not fair or just. World-famous investor Jim Rogers said that South Korea has lost attraction as an investment destination, after meeting many young people who study hard only to pass the prospective civil servants examination to prepare for their stable lives later on.
If the government wants to address unemployment, jobs must be created. Otherwise, someone has to share them. The only solution is a grand compromise among the employers, workers and government. As the Moon administration upholds liberal values, it must first convince labor unions of the corporate sector of the need to share their jobs. The government must focus on creating quality jobs in the private sector if it does not want to exacerbate the widening polarization of our society that we saw during the Chuseok holidays.
대기업.공공기관 vs 중소기업.자영업자
일자리 양극화 드러낸 최장 추석연휴
진보 정권이 대기업 노조 설득할 때
최장 열흘까지 쉰 '수퍼 추석연휴'가 끝났다. 유례없는 긴 연휴에 우리 국민은 더 많이 움직였다. 고속도로 통행료가 면제된 추석 명절 사흘간 교통량은 1583만 대로 지난해보다 13.9% 늘었다. 해외로 오가는 이들로 공항은 연휴 내내 북적댔다. 추석 연휴 특별수송 대책기간인 지난달 29일부터 이달 9일까지 11일간 인천공항을 통해 해외를 오간 사람은 206만3666명이었다. 하루 평균 여객 18만8000명으로 역대 최다 기록이다.
국내 관광지의 인파와 전국 도로의 차량 행렬만 보면 긴 연휴로 인한 내수 진작 효과가 작지 않을 것 같다. 오래 쉰 덕분에 몸과 마음을 재충전하면서 느끼는 여유와 즐거움, 이로 인한 생산성 향상도 긍정적인 효과로 기대된다. 하지만 해외로 나간 여행객을 고려하면 내수 효과는 그만큼 반감됐을 것이고 관광수지 적자 폭은 더 커졌을 게 분명하다. 연휴로 인한 기업의 공장 가동 중단도 생산이나 수출 실적에 마이너스로 작용할 수밖에 없다.
눈여겨봐야 할 것은 이번 연휴가 우리 사회 일자리의 양극화 문제를 적나라하게 드러냈다는 점이다. 대기업과 공공기관에선 열흘의 휴가를 만끽한 이들이 많았겠지만 중소기업 직원과 자영업자는 연휴를 온전히 쉬지 못하고 상대적 박탈감을 느껴야 했다. 어차피 부담해야 하는 인건비와 임대료를 감안해 연휴 기간에도 울며 겨자 먹기식으로 공장을 돌리고 점포를 열어야 했기 때문이다.
좋은 일자리는 기업이 만든다. 기업이 제대로 된 일자리를 못 만드니 자영업자만 늘어난다. 자영업자의 삶이 험난하고 생존조차 불투명한데도 말이다. 특히 한국은 직원 없이 홀로 영업하는 '나 홀로 사장님'이 유난히 많다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD)에 따르면 한국의 1인 자영업자는 398만2000명으로 OECD 회원국을 비롯한 주요 38개국 가운데 네 번째로 많았다.
일자리 정부를 표방한 문재인 정부는 기회의 평등과 결과의 정의를 강조한다. 하지만 삶의 여유와 휴식을 대기업과 공공 부문 노동자만 누리는 것은 평등하지도 정의롭지도 않다. 세계적 투자가인 짐 로저스는 몇 달 전 방한해 "한국은 투자처로 흥미 없다"고 했다. 서울 노량진 '공시촌'을 찾아 하루 15시간씩 공부하는 수험생들을 만난 뒤에 한 말이다. 그러나 한국직업능력개발원에 따르면 똑같은 스펙의 경우 공무원이 민간 부문에 비해 매년 115시간 덜 일하면서 연봉은 1100만원 더 받는 것으로 나타났다. 현실적으로 공무원 쏠림은 당연한 현상이다.
일자리 문제를 풀려면 일자리를 창출하거나 적어도 기존 일자리는 지켜내야 한다. 아니면 일자리 나누기라도 해야 갈등을 누그러뜨릴 수 있다. 지금 같은 저성장 시대에 유일한 해법은 노사정 대타협이다. 진보 정권일수록 기득권층인 대기업 정규직 노조를 설득해 내야 한다. 그리고 공무원 확대 유혹은 자제할 필요가 있다. 민간 부문을 중심으로 질 좋은 일자리를 늘리는 데 전력을 기울여야 한다. 이번 연휴는 일자리에 따른 휴식의 양극화가 얼마나 심각한지를 여실히 보여줬다. 질 좋은 일자리가 질 좋은 휴식을 보장한다.