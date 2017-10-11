Reinforce cybersecurity (국문)

Amid heightened tension over North Korean nuclear provocations, it turned out that many of South Korea’s top military secrets, including a plan to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, had been leaked en masse by North Korean hackers. The Ministry of National Defense in May did not release the details of the hacking, which took place between September and November last year. After the defense ministry, Cyber Command and Defense Security Command all shirked their responsibilities, our military discipline underwent sharp scrutiny at the National Assembly.
According to an opposition lawmaker, the hacked military information amounts to a whopping 235 gigabytes, which covers our military’s new Operations Plan 5015, aimed to prepare for North Korea’s all-out invasion, and the so-called decapitation plan, aimed at removing North Korea’s military commanders in a time of war. Our military authorities do not even know what secrets were leaked in 77 percent of the hacked information.
We are dumbfounded at the way the sensitive information was hacked by North Korea. Even the basic three-phase cybersecurity procedure — the separation of military computing networks from the internet, regular cybersecurity checkups and firm control of the computing networks — was all ignored. If only one of the three steps had really worked, North Korea could not have gained access to a bunch of our military secrets.
Even after North Korea found a weak spot, our military was not even aware of the massive leak for two and half months. That’s not all. The military has recently renewed a contract with the same antivirus software company responsible for the hacking due to a lack of budget for computer security.
But the Ministry of National Defense is not fully awake yet, as clearly seen in the virus infections of the Korea Joint Command Control System (KJCCS) 14 times this year, including during the Ulchi-Freedom Guardian joint drill in August between South Korea and the United States. The system was infected with viruses because military security officials violated basic regulations by connecting it to USBs or external hard drives.
The defense ministry must fix the lax discipline. It must colossally revamp Cyber Command and supply money and manpower to help it work properly. The authorities must double-check and revise the operations plan. If this sensitive information is really in North Korea’s hands, that means a death sentence for our troops engaged in a decapitation operation. We urge the government to take all steps to earn public trust.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 11, Page 30
북한에 A4지 1500만장 분량 해킹
올해도 군 전장망에 바이러스 감염
사격훈련 소총탄에 병사까지 숨져
북핵으로 긴장이 고조되고 있는 가운데 북한 해커에게 참수 계획 등 군사비밀이 대규모로 새어나간 사실이 뒤늦게 확인됐다. 지난해 9월 말∼11월 중순 사이 발생한 해킹 사건이지만 국방부는 지난 5월 발표 때 자세하게 공개하지 않았다. 국방부와 사이버사령부, 국군기무사 등은 책임을 회피하고 얼렁뚱땅 넘어가는 등 군 기강이 크게 문란해졌다.
군 내부 인트라넷망(국방망)에서 빠져나간 비밀자료는 양으로도 엄청난 해킹 사건이다. 국회 국방위원회 이철희(더불어민주당 ) 의원에 따르면 유출된 자료는 235GB(기가 바이트)로 A4지 1500만 장 분량이다. 그 가운데는 북한의 전면적인 남침에 대비한 새로운 작전 계획인 ‘작계 5015’와 유사시 북한 전쟁지도부를 제거하는 참수작전도 포함됐다. 확인된 것만도 2급 비밀 226건, 3급 비밀 42건 등 셀 수 없을 정도다. 유출 자료의 77%에 대해선 무슨 내용이 새어나갔는지 파악조차 못하고 있다.
해킹 과정을 보면 더 기가 찬다. 전산망 보안의 기본 절차 3단계가 전혀 작동하지 않았다. 인터넷망과 국방망 분리, 보안점검, 전산망 관제 등이 모두 무너졌다. 이 가운데 하나만 작동했으면 비밀 유출을 막을 수 있었다. 1차적으로 백신 공급업체가 국방망에 백신을 업데이트하면서 불법으로 외부 인터넷과 국방망을 연결한 채 내버려뒀다. 북한은 이 구멍을 찾아 해킹했다. 또 국방망에서 자료가 대량으로 빠져나가면 전산망 관제에 포착되는데, 두 달 반 동안 전혀 몰랐다. 이게 다가 아니다. 해킹 사건의 원인을 제공한 백신업체를 백신사업자로 최근 다시 선정한 것이다. 기가 막힐 따름이다.
국방부는 엄청난 해킹을 당하고도 정신을 차리지 못했다. 지난 8월 UFG 훈련기간 등 올해만 전장망(KJCCS)이 14번이나 바이러스에 감염됐다. KJCCS는 군사작전 상황 자료가 오가는 폐쇄형 전산망이다. 그러나 실무자들이 보안규칙을 어기고 개인 USB나 외장하드로 접속해 바이러스에 감염됐다. 지난달 26일 사격훈련 중 쏜 소총탄에 이동 중인 병사가 맞아 사망한 원인도 안전불감증이었다. 사격장에서 불과 340m 떨어진 곳으로 병력을 이동시킨 것도 문제지만 그동안 방호벽도 설치하지 않은 건 더 심각하다.
국방부는 엄중한 자기반성이 필요하다. 참수작전에 투입된 작전요원들의 행동을 북한이 해킹한 자료를 통해 미리 파악하고 있다면 우리 장병들을 사지로 몰아넣는 것과 다름없다. 국방부는 정치 댓글에 정신 팔린 사이버사령부를 전면 개편하고 대북 사이버작전부터 제대로 수행하도록 해야 한다. 북한에 유출된 작전계획도 정밀 재검토해 대폭 수정해야 할 것이다. 북핵 위기가 최고조에 달하고 대북 군사 옵션까지 검토되는 마당에 가장 예민한 작전계획까지 적에게 빼앗겼다니 국가 안보가 걱정스러울 따름이다.