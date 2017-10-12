Agricultural exports to China rebounded in September

Korea’s food and agricultural exports to China rebounded for the first time in six months in September, thanks to strong sales of gingseng, instant noodles and beer, the government said Wednesday.Outbound shipments of such products to China was estimated at $108 million in September, up 1.1 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Seafood products, such as dried seaweed, were not included on the list.Sales of Korean food products in China, its largest trading partner, marked a year-on-year decline since March due to rising non-tariff barriers and negative sentiment among Chinese consumers following Seoul’s decision to deploy an antimissile system that Beijing strongly opposed.Despite the unfavorable business environment, Korean gingseng, instant noodles and beer continued to enjoy popularity among Chinese consumers, which drove up overall agro-food sector sales, the ministry said.Yonhap