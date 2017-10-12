Culture minister promises a safe Olympic Games

Korea’s culture minister vowed Wednesday to host a successful and safe Winter Olympics in February to a group of diplomatic mission chiefs in Korea.Do Jong-hwan, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, attended the opening of “World Culture Collage,” a variety of multilateral cultural programs aimed at celebrating the cultural heritages of the countries participating in the upcoming global sports event to enhance mutual understanding.“This Olympics will contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia. And it will be one of the safest Olympics ever,” the minister told some 40 dignitaries from 23 nations, including 12 ambassadors, who graced the ceremony at the Geumcheon District Office in southern Seoul.“We also hope everyone supports an Olympic Truce resolution that will be adopted on Nov. 13,” he added, referring to the draft resolution for an Olympic Truce that the Korean government has submitted. The United Nations General Assembly will vote on it on Nov. 13.The cultural programs, which started on Sept. 30 and run through Nov. 5, cover various art forms such as plays, performances, exhibitions and concerts. They will take place at 46 locations nationwide.Later in the day, the attendees watched two performances - “Tape Riot” by Swiss group Asphalt Piloten and “Dance Moi En L’air” by Joli Vyann and L’Eolienne - and a photo exhibition titled “Arctic Impressions.”The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place mainly in PyeongChang from Feb. 9 to 25, 2018, but some of the events will also be held in the neighboring city of Gangneung and the county of Jeongseon.Yonhap