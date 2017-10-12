Winner heads down under for reality show

YG Entertainment boy group Winner has been cast in the third season of the tvN reality show “Youth Over Flowers” and left for Australia on Wednesday, without knowing that they are at the center of the show’s upcoming season.The program sends celebrities on backpacking trips to exotic overseas locations and shows them as they explore what the country has to offer.In the first season of “Youth Over Flowers”, the cast traveled to Iceland, while in the second season they ventured across the African continent. The cast of the second season was made up of four actors from the hit 2015 tvN drama “Reply 1988” - Ahn Jae-hong, Ryu Jun-yeol, Ko Kyung-pyo and Park Bo-gum.The show is lead by a famous director Na Young-seok, who produced tvN’s hit reality shows like “Youn’s Kitchen” and “New Journey to the West.”By Hong You-kyoung