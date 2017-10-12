JTBC’s ‘The Package’ tells stories of travelers

Following the trend of television shows sending their casts on trips to locales near and far, the upcoming JTBC drama “The Package” will follow the story of travelers on a holiday package tour in Paris. The show, starring actors Lee Yeon-hee, Jung Yong-hwa and Choi Woo-shik, premiered last Saturday.At a press conference held in western Seoul on Wednesday, Lee said, “Recently, travel has become a more important way for people to spend their time. ‘The Package’ is perfect for those who have just come back from a journey or for those planning to go abroad.”Jung said, “Although this drama is centered around a packaged tour, the stories that each character tells can appeal to people of all age groups.”Scriptwriter Chun Sung-il and producer Jeon Chang-geun are the brains behind the drama. Chun is well known for KBS drama “The Slave Hunters” (2010) and the 2014 film “The Pirates.”By Hong You-kyoung