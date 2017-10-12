Finding power portraying a difficult leader : Jo Sung-ha’s role in the hit OCN drama ‘Save Me’ pushed him to his limits

[JOONGANG ILBO]

Scenes from the OCN drama “Save Me,” the scene where actor Jo Sung-ha first appears as Baek, Goosunwon’s religious sect leader.[OCN]

Dressed from head to toe in white, complete with a white necktie, white shoes, and even white hair, actor Jo Sung-ha’s character in the OCN drama “Save Me” was brimming with charisma. As the leader of a religious cult, his role left a strong impression throughout the show.The actor graduated Seoul Institute of the Arts and left a strong impression in the 2010 film “The Yellow Sea,” playing the role of a gang boss. He also earned the title of “everyone’s son-in-law” for his role in the 2013 KBS2 drama series “Wang’s Family.”Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, held an interview with the actor recently at a cafe in Gangnam, southern Seoul.I do, actually. When I go out, there are people who follow me, calling me “leader.” They ask for photos and for me to pray for them. My younger daughter is in the eighth grade but she doesn’t usually watch the dramas I am in that often. But, this time she asked me what time the show airs. She said that it was even popular among her friends. I am glad that viewers of various ages liked my character.In the script, there was no direction that my character Baek Jung-ki should have white hair or that he should wear white clothes. I just had that image in mind after reading the script. It was inspired by Yoo Byung-eun, the late patriarch of the family behind the operator of the doomed Sewol ferry. The scenes of him preaching and his overwhelming presence with his white hair and white suit left a strong impression on me. I thought it was an image that could be used someday. I actually bought all of the accessories with my stylist in Dongdaemun.It was hard and difficult every scene. During the first preaching scene, I saved a cancer patient from his death through my prayer, and my lines were over five pages long. What was even more difficult was figuring out how to make my portrayal “real.” The directors were also worried about how to film the scene. The preaching may look immature. I had to seduce the people I was preaching to while at the same time have the viewers think about the faults of pseudo-religions. If we did not have these worries, “Save Me” wouldn’t have received the spotlight that it gets today.Actually, that’s not true. I chose this drama because I wanted to spend time contemplating how to console people suffering in cults, save them, and also to talk about how to stop alluring more innocent victims to such religions. It’s a serious matter, something that can’t be joked about as many people become desperately involved in the religions. I couldn’t depict all the details of the pseudo-religion, but I may have played a role in notifying the public about the seriousness of it all.To balance the character’s dark energy, my energy level needs to be lowered in order for the viewers to be able to feel that while watching. Our bodies break down when we gain or lose 10 kilograms [22 pounds]. This also goes for our mentality. If my acting becomes too deep, or there’s an influx of too many emotions I feel stressed out mentally and my body metabolism breaks too. It’s important that I recover well. It is actually very strenuous to star in works that are very gloomy or dark.It wasn’t as desperate a situation as it is in “Save Me,” but I have been in a miserable situation too. When my eldest daughter was about two or three years old, one night her body temperature jumped up to more than 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit.) It was three in the morning. She was crying but I couldn’t go to the hospital because we had no money. I lived far from my friends, so I had no one to reach out for help. I hugged my daughter and cried for several hours. There is nothing more terrible than being unable to help someone you love when they are in pain. After that, I realized I needed to become a competent father and a helping friend. I tried to live more fiercely after that. I never want to lose someone I love because I am incapable of lending a hand.It’s another beam of hope for me. When an actor reaches my age, there are limits to what kind of roles I can play. It’s usually a father or a chief of the police. Actresses say that there are no places left for them because Korean films lack diversity, but the same goes for male actors in their forties to fifties. I am always contemplating what roles would be worthwhile to act. By playing Baek in “Save Me,” I stepped into a character that no one else has tried and had the power to create something entirely unique. I hope directors and writers set their eyes on diverse topics to let viewers experience various issues. In that sense, “Save Me” was a work that became a new source of power for me.BY LEE MI-HYUN [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]배우 조성하는 '구해줘'에 없어서는 안 될 인물이다. 백발에 흰 옷, 흰 넥타이, 흰 구두 심지어 백색 분장까지 엄청난 카리스마를 뿜었다. 여기에 연기까지 더해지며 더할나위없는 '구선원 교주'가 됐다.OCN '구해줘'는 지난 24일을 끝으로 종영했다. 결국 조성하(백정기)는 불에 타 죽는 결말을 맞이했다. 조성하는 "살려달라고 작가님께 말했는데 결국은 죽었다"며 결말에 대한 자신의 생각을 어필했다.그렇다면 조성하가 생각하는 백정기는 정말 악인이었을까. 또 백정기가 임상미에게 느끼는 감정은 어떤 것이었을까. 조성하는 최근 서울 강남의 한 카페에서 취재진을 만나 인터뷰를 나눴다.- '구해줘'가 좋은 시청률로 종영했다. 인기를 실감하나."인기를 실감하고 있다. 다니다 보면 '교주님'이라며 따라오는 분들도 있다. 안수기도 해달라고 하기도 하고, 사진도 찍어달라고 요청이 들어온다. 둘째 딸이 중2인데 내가 나오는 드라마를 잘 보지 않는다. 그런데 이번에는 '구해줘' 언제 하냐고 물어보더라. '친구들 단톡에서도 인기 있다'고 얘기를 하더라. 10대부터 50대까지 골고루 많이 좋아해주시는 것 같아 기쁘다."- 백발 설정이 대본엔 없었다고 하더라."대본엔 '백정기는 흰머리다. 흰옷을 입었다'는 설정은 하나 없었다. 대본을 읽고 나서 떠오르는 이미지가 있었다. 바로 유병언이었다. 세월호 사건 때 그 분의 동영상들을 봤다. 설교하는 장면과 흰머리에 흰양복을 입고 청중들을 압도하는 모습이 강하게 남았다. 언제 한 번 이 이미지를 써 먹었으면 좋겠다라고 생각했다. 그에 걸맞는 악세사리도 스타일리스트와 함께 동대문에 가서 직접 샀다."- 시간이 지날수록 얼굴도 하얘지더라."자기에 대한 고결함·순결함을 과시하기 위한 변형이었다."- '구해줘'속 조완태나 강은실은 악해진 동기가 나온다. 그러나 백정기는 배경설명이 없었다."그게 백정기 캐릭터의 힘이다. 시작부터 임팩트 있게 나오고 존재감만으로도 두려움의 대상이다. 나도 작가님과 감독님한테 왜 전사를 안주냐고 따진 적이 있다. 결국은 안 주셨지만 말이다. 그 이유를 지금와서 생각해보면 상미에게 접근하는 것 외에는 딱히 악한 짓을 하지 않는다. 조완태처럼 누군가를 칼로 찌르는 게 없다. 실제로 모든 권력의 중심에 있는 사람은 권력을 행사한 흔적을 남기지 않는다. 가장 높은 사람들이 법정에 나오면 '모르는 일' '기억이 없다'라며 발뺌 한다. 어떤 사회적 원리들이 '구선원' 안에 내재돼 있다. 그런 점에서 '구해줘'는 힘을 다루는 게 세련됐다."- 외형적으로 많은 힘을 줬다. 연기는 어느 부분에 힘을 줬나."외형적으로 힘을 많이 주고 출발한 상태라 연기에서 힘을 주면 더 부담스럽고 역겨워서 시청자들이 못 보셨을 거다. 최대한 힘을 빼서 외형적인 모습과 중화시키려 했다."- 쉬운 대본이 아니었다. 연기가 미숙했다면 웃음을 자아낼 법한 장면들도 있었는데."매번 난감하고 힘들었다. 처음에 예배신에서 암 시술을 하지 않나. 암 시술 장면 대사가 A4용지 5~6장 정도 됐다. 대사량 보다 힘들었던 건 어떻게 그럴듯하게 만드느냐 였다. 김상수 감독님이나 최상목 촬영 감독도 어떻게 찍어야 트릭을 잘 걸까를 고민했다. 예배 형식과 장풍 등 자칫하면 유치해질 수 있다. 드라마이지 '개그콘서트'가 아니지 않나. 그들의 영혼이 유린당하는 모습을 보면서 또다른 생각을 갖게 하고 이중적 코드를 이끌어야해서 쉬운 일이 아니었다. 이런 고민이 없었다면 '구해줘'가 이슈화되지 못했을 것 같다."- 제작발표회에서 '그것이 알고 싶다' 사이비 편을 보고 '구해줘'에 관심을 가졌다고 했다. 이 작품을 선택한 기준으로 삼았나."그런 건 딱히 아니다. 사이비 때문에 고통받는 사람들을 어떻게 위로하고, 구해줄 것이며, 또다른 피해자가 나오지 않게 할 것이냐에 대해 진지하게 얘기볼 수 있는 시간을 갖고 싶어서 선택했다. 웃지 못할 일들이 많은데 빠져드는 사람들이 많다는 게 현실이다. 많은 디테일을 담아내진 못했지만 얼추 사이비의 전형을 모르시는 분들에게 알리미 역할을 한 것 같다. 이 작품을 선택하길 잘했다."- 백정기는 맹목적인 악인인가."아마 백정기는 자신이 악인이 아니라고 생각할 것이다. 세상은 다 누구나 자기의 욕심과 욕망을 채워간다. 사회의 구성은 이를 기반으로 이뤄진다. 백정기는 교단을 만들어서 신격화되고 그런 사람들로부터 추앙을 받고 자신의 손끝 눈빛에 쓰러지는 모습을 봐야 행복한 사람이다. 욕구와 욕망 채우려고 투자를 하고 연구를 해 구선원이라는 시스템을 만들었다. 자기는 정당한 노력을 해서 정당한 위치에 선 것으로 생각하는 망각자이고 망상을 하고 있다. 어떻게 보면 정신병자다."- 서예지와의 호흡은 어땠나."시작하면서 마지막까지 가장 많은 호흡을 했던 배우다. 그래서 현장에서 많이 친밀해졌다. 마지막 촬영 때까지 서로 이야기를 주고 받으면서 플랜을 이야기하고 공유하는 사이가 됐다. 예지는 어려운 역할인 상미를 잘 소화했다. 많은 눈물신과 액션신, 차 날라가는 것 등을 다 견디고 잘 마무리 해줘서 감사하다."- 백정기가 임상미에게 느끼는 감정은 무엇일까."이렇게 얘기하면 다들 소름 돋는다고 하는데, 백정기에게 임상미는 사랑이었을 거다.(웃음) 전략적으로 종교 단체를 운영하고 발전시키기 위해서는 기독교의 동정녀 마리아처럼 역사적인 순고함이 필요했을 것이다. 그래서 영모라는 직책을 만들었다. 백정기는 드라마 처음부터 끝가지 지고지순하게 순애보를 가지고 상미 하나만 바라봤다. 다른 여자는 쳐다보지도 않았다. 임상미 외엔 다른 여자를 터치하거나 눈빛을 보내거나 겁탈하는 장면이 없었다. 그 집념과 집착이 그만의 사랑법인지 모르겠다. 그러나 백정기라는 악당에게 사랑이라는 단어를 붙이는 건 어울리지 않는 것 같다. 내가 보기엔 백정기의 사랑이 아니라 악행이다. 있어서도 안 된다."- 고구마 전개라는 말이 있었다."대량으로 고구마를 심는 밭이었던 것 같다.(웃음) 좀더 시원하게 제공할 수 있지 않나 생각했는데, 감독님과 제작자들이 사이비에 대한 경험을 한 적이 있더라. 아픔을 느낀 적이 있다보니 그 아픔을 좀더 현실적으로 보여주고 싶었던 것 같다. 만약 사이비에 빠진 가족을 건져올 수 없다면 얼마나 답답했겠나. 그 암담함은 표현할 수 없을 거다. 시원하게 그렸다면 그 아픔을 겼은 사람에겐 누가 될 수 있었을 거라고 생각한다.- 어두운 연기를 하다보면 지치거나 감정소모가 심하진 않나."캐릭터의 다운된 에너지를 맞추려면 내 에너지도 내려야 한다. 그래야 보는 사람이 똑같다고 느낀다. 10kg 뺐다가 찌우는 걸 반복하다 보면 몸이 역반응하면서 고장이 난다. 정신적인 스트레스도 마찬가지다. 깊은 연기를 하거다 감정의 유동이 많으면 체력 소모가 크고 정신적으로 지친다. 어떻게 회복하느냐가 문제다. 너무 침울하고 다크한 작품은 힘들긴 하다."- 누군가를 구하지 못해서 후회한 적이 있나."'구해줘'의 상황처럼 구할 상황은 아니었지만 안타까운 현실이 있었다. 첫 째가 두 살 땐가 세살 때 열이 40도가 넘었다. 새벽 3시 정도였다. 아이가 우는데 돈이 한푼 없어서 병원을 가지 못했다. 당시 수원에 살 땐데 친구들은 서울에 다 있었다. 몇시간동안 뜨거운 아이를 껴안고 울었다. 사랑하는 사람이 힘든데 손을 내밀어줄 수 없을 때 도와주지 못하는 것만큼 아픈 현실은 없다. 내가 능력있는 아빠가 되고 능력있는 친구가 돼야 한다고 생각한다. 그 이후로 더 열심히 살아보려고 노력하고 있다. 최소한 기본을 지키지 못해서 사랑하는 사람을 잃고 싶지 않다."- '구해줘'는 조성하에게 어떤 작품이었나."또다른 희망을 안겨준 작품이다. 이 나이 되면 할 수 있는 역할이 국한돼 있다. 아버지 아니면 경찰서장 등 한정적이다. 한국 영화 다양성이 없어서 여배우들이 설자리가 없다고 하지만 40~50대 남자배우들도 마찬가지다. 어떤 역할을 해야할지, 또 어떤 역할로 보람을 느껴야할지 고민을 하고 있다. '구해줘'로 아무도 하지 않았던 백정기를 맡으면서 새로운 작업에 동참할 수 있고 새로운 걸 창조해낼 수 있는 힘이 생겼다. 다양성 있는 작품들을 만나고 싶다. 제작하시는 분들이나 작가님과 감독님들이 넓은 세계로 눈을 돌려서, 시청자들에게 다양성을 맛볼 수 있도록 해주면 좋겠다. 그런 의미에서 '구해줘'는 새로운 힘이 된 작품이다."이미현 기자