An unfair conclusion (kor)
공론화 숙의기간에 도<度> 넘는 원전 흠집내기
Oct 12,2017
President Moon Jae-in stressed that the government has been maintaining fairness and neutrality when it comes to the activities of an independent committee aimed at collecting public opinion about the suspended construction of two nuclear power plants — the Shin Kori 5 and 6 — without any intervention and engagement. Really? As the committee’s Oct. 20 deadline for finalizing the public view and presenting it to the government approaches fast, many signs suggest a methodical campaign by the government to stop the construction of the two reactors.
For instance, the government has arbitrarily dismissed the good news that the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power’s APR 1400 reactor gained approval for export to Europe. The Korean-type nuclear reactor also passed the tough three-stage screening test of the United States in August, even when its Japanese and French competitors failed the test. But the government chose not to release any press materials regarding this at Tuesday’s consultative meeting, presided over by Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Un-gyu, to discuss strategies for South Korea to export the Korean-type reactors.
Despite a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker’s effort to downplay the significance of APR 1400’s success in Europe, many nuclear reactor experts countered it by saying he was talking about the level of our technology at the time when the KHNP exported four nuclear reactors to the United Arab Emirates in 2009. Experts say South Korea’s reactor technology is now at an even higher level.
Video footage the government offered to civic groups participating also came under fire. In the clip, there is an argument that a total of 1,368 people were killed by nuclear contamination from the meltdown of the Fukushima reactors. But that goes against the Japanese government’s position. Liberal civic groups have kicked off a torch relay from Busan to Seoul to call for the permanent suspension of the construction of Shin Kori 5 and 6 reactors. That’s not all. In movie theaters across the country, ahead of the long Chuseok holidays, an environmental group’s promotion of a campaign to end nuclear power plants took the place of KHNP ads.
The liberal media says KHNP suffered 2.25 trillion won ($1.98 billion) in losses over the past five years due to 54 reactor breakdowns. But how many times have solar power plants had to stop at night or wind stations came to a halt due to a lack of wind? If such lopsided logic prevails, we can hardly expect fairness in the committee’s final conclusion.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 11, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 어제 신고리 5, 6호기 공론화위원회 활동과 관련해 “정부는 그간 어떠한 간섭과 개입 없이 공정한 중립 원칙을 지켜 왔다”고 밝혔다. 그러나 이 말에 수긍하기는 쉽지 않아 보인다. 오는 20일 종료되는 공론화위 최종 권고안 도출 과정이 막바지에 이르면서 원전 흠집내기가 도를 넘어서고 있기 때문이다.
한국형 원전 ‘APR1400’의 유럽 사업자요건(EUR) 인증을 통과했다는 낭보를 깔아뭉개는 것이 대표적이다. 한국형 원전은 지난 8월 일본·프랑스도 넘지 못한 미국 원전 설계인증 심사 3단계도 통과했다. 그럼에도 어제 백운규 산업통상자원부 장관이 주재한 ‘원전수출전략협의회’에선 APR1400의 유럽 인증 보도자료조차 내지 않았다. 또 여당 의원이 APR1400의 특허를 ‘보통’ 수준이라고 비난했지만 전문가들은 “2009년 아랍에미리트(UAE) 수출 당시 기술 수준을 갖고 얘기하는 것”이라고 반박했다. 원전은 그 사이 3대 미확보 기술을 국산화하면서 APR+까지 진화했다는 것이다.
공론화위 시민참여단에 제공한 동영상 자료도 왜곡 시비에 휩싸였다. “일본 후쿠시마 원전 사고 사망자가 1368명”이라는 주장은 ‘쓰나미에 의한 사망’이라는 일본 정부의 공식 해명과도 배치된다. 또 시민단체들은 건설 중단을 촉구하는 부산~서울 봉송 행사도 시작했다. 여기에다 지난 추석 연휴 극장가에선 한국수력원자력의 광고가 사라진 자리에 탈원전을 홍보하는 환경단체의 광고로 대체됐다. 또 진보 매체들은 여당 의원들의 주장을 인용해 "지난 5년간 원전이 54번 정지해 2조2480억원의 전력판매 손실을 냈다"고 주장했다. 그렇다면 지난 5년간 해가 뜨지 않은 밤 시간에 태양광발전은 몇 차례나 중지됐고, 바람 불지 않는 때에 풍력발전은 얼마나 정지됐는지 의문이다. 원전 숙의 과정에서 이런 식의 일방적인 원전 흠집내기와 환경 원리주의가 휩쓴다면 문 대통령이 말한 공정성은 기대하기 어려울 것이다.