Absence of diplomacy (kor)

A spate of alarming news has broken on the Korean Peninsula shortly after the long Chuseok holiday. Two American B-1B bombers flew over the airspace near North Korea Tuesday night without giving any notice. The strategic bombers’ night flight over the peninsula marks the second time following an earlier one on Sept. 23. The bombers are expected to continue their flights in two-to-three-week intervals to pressure North Korea. The USS Tucson, a Los Angeles-class nuclear submarine, is anchored at the naval base in Jinhae, Changwon.
Core strategic assets of the U.S. Armed Forces are swiftly gathering on the peninsula. The Pentagon must have taken these actions after it briefed President Donald Trump on various options that it could take to prevent further nuclear provocations from North Korea. In a rare move, the White House made it public, and after the North vowed to react strongly, the Korean Peninsula is teetering on the brink of war.
The Moon Jae-in administration’s diplomatic and security lineup is nowhere to be seen. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha’s presence is not being felt. The same goes for the head of the National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong. We wonder if they are really communicating with their U.S. counterparts or offering straightforward advice to their boss at the Blue House without consulting Moon’s liberal aides.
More worrisome is Moon’s perception of the grim reality. In a luncheon Tuesday with leaders of other branches of the government, he confessed the situation did not allow South Korea to play a leading role. Admittedly, the tension stems from a chicken game between North Korea and the United States. But the president must relegate his power to diplomatic and security officials to tackle the challenges in a concerted manner.
Moon repeatedly pledged to respond to North Korea’s provocations. But he soon proposed dialogue with the recalcitrant regime. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s persistent provocations owe much to Moon’s gestures of appeasement. As a result, South Korea has lost the United States’ trust, even amid heightened tension. If Moon continues to act like that, Washington will increasingly provoke Pyongyang on its own, followed by more provocations from North Korea, which could push the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war.
To avoid a catastrophe, the government must closely communicate with the Trump administration to put maximum pressure on North Korea. That’s the only way for the North to come to the negotiating table. Now is not the time for dialogue.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 12, Page 30
미 전략자산 한반도 집결 중인데
정의용·강경화 뛰는 모습 안 보여
외교력 총동원해 입지 늘려갈 때
한반도를 둘러싼 심상치 않은 소식들이 연일 날아들고 있다. ‘죽음의 백조'로 불리는 미국의 B-1B 전략폭격기 2대가 10일 밤 북한 인근 상공에 한밤중 예고 없이 출격했다. 지난달 23일에 이어 두 번째인 B-1B의 야간 출격은 앞으로도 2∼3주 간격으로 정례화돼 북한의 공포감을 극대화할 것으로 전해졌다. 게다가 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 직접 백악관 상황실에서 B-1B의 출격을 지켜봤다는 전언이 나와 심각성을 더한다. 상황실은 2011년 당시 버락 오바마 대통령이 오사마 빈 라덴 사살작전을 지켜본 곳으로 전시나 이에 준하는 상황에서 대통령이 군사작전을 지휘하는 장소다. 이곳에서 트럼프 대통령은 제임스 매티스 국방장관 등 미군 수뇌부로부터 북핵을 막기 위한 다양한 옵션을 보고받았다고 한다. 군사행동 옵션도 당연히 포함됐을 것이다. 이런 사실을 백악관이 굳이 이례적으로 공개한 것도 심상치 않다.
여기에다 미 해군의 로스앤젤레스급 핵잠수함 '투산'도 10일 진해 기지에 정박했던 것으로 확인됐다. 또 로널드 레이건호와 함께 루스벨트 핵 항공모함 전단도 발진해 한반도 해역에는 이례적으로 두 척의 항공모함 전단이 머무르게 된다. 트럼프 대통령이 '전시 사령관'의 면모를 과시하는 가운데 미국의 핵심 전략자산들이 속속 한반도에 집결 중인 양상이다. 북한은 이에 맞서 "위험천만한 망동"이라며 초강경 대응을 다짐했다. 한반도가 일촉즉발 위기 상황에 점점 더 다가가고 있는 모양새다.
하지만 이 와중에 우리 정부의 외교안보 라인은 어디서 무엇을 하고 있는지 도무지 알 수 없다. 강경화 외교부 장관은 국제 외교무대에서 전혀 존재감이 느껴지지 않는다. 정의용 청와대 국가안보실장도 추석 연휴 이전부터 모습이 안 보이기는 마찬가지다. 더욱 걱정되는 건 문 대통령의 상황 인식이다. 문 대통령은 10일 5부 요인 오찬에서 “우리가 주도적으로 어떻게 할 수 있는 여건이 되지 못한다”고 말했다. 그동안 자신 있게 외쳤던 '한반도 운전자론'은 공허해져 버렸고 '코리아 패싱' 우려만 난무하고 있다. 지금이라도 정의용·강경화·송영무 등 외교안보 라인에 실권을 줘 총동원 체제로 나서거나, 아니면 기존 외교안보 라인을 한시바삐 물갈이해 위기 상황에 대비해야 할 것이다.
문재인 정부는 북한이 도발할 때마다 강력 대응하겠다고 다짐했지만, 곧바로 대화를 제의하는 행태를 반복해 왔다. 그 결과 한국은 북한의 핵 위협 속에 미국의 신뢰마저 상실하는 최악의 처지에 몰렸다. 이대로 가면 미국은 우리 정부와 협의 없이 독자적으로 북한을 자극하는 행동을 늘려 가고, 북한은 이를 구실로 핵·미사일 도발을 이어가 전쟁 일보 직전까지 가는 상황도 배제할 수 없게 될 것이다.
정부가 이런 극단적 상황을 막고 싶다면 빈틈없는 한·미 공조가 우선이다. 그리고 중국을 설득해 강력한 대북제재로 북한을 확실히 압박해야 평양이 제대로 고통을 느껴 협상에 응할 여지가 생긴다. 당분간 '대화를 위한 대화 제의'는 접어야 한다. 강력한 압박만이 전쟁을 막고, 대화 기회도 얻는 길임을 명심하기 바란다.