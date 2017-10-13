Seoul to host 10K and 5K race event Sunday

The Seoul city government is hosting its annual Seoul Open Race in central Seoul on Sunday, where Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and some elite runners from abroad, including Kenya and Uganda, will run together from the Seoul Plaza.“There will be a 10-kilometer [6-mile] and a 5-kilometer race, and participants of the 10K open will depart from the Seoul Plaza at 8 a.m., and those of the 10K masters will depart at 8:02 a.m.,” said the Seoul Metropolitan Government in its press release on Thursday.“The 10K open will have elite runners from all over the world, including Kenya and Uganda. We expect some 10,000 to take part altogether.”Participants of the 10K will run from the Seoul Plaza through the Jongno and Dongdaemun, Euljiro and Mugyo-dong areas, finishing the race back at the plaza.Participants of the 5K will start at the Seoul Plaza and run through the Jongno and Dongdaemun areas and along the Han River, finishing at the Ttukseom Hangang Park.Roads will be blocked in the area from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. More information on the races can be found at seoul-race.co.kr.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]