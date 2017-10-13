Gaming cup will begin this Saturday

The international gaming competition Seoul Cup SuperMatch 2017 will take place at Hanyang University in eastern Seoul from Saturday to Sunday, bringing in gamers from all over the world to compete in StarCraft Remastered and Overwatch.“On Saturday, players Song Byung-goo [known as “Stork” among players], Lee Young-ho [“Flash”], Doh Jae-wook [“BeST”] and Kim Jung-woo [“EffOrt”] will be competing in Starcraft Remastered,” said the Seoul city government on Thursday. “On Sunday, Korea’s Lunatic-Hai and KongDoo Panthera and China’s MY and LF will be competing on Overwatch.”Hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and CJ E&M, the Seoul Cup SuperMatch 2017 games will be live on OGN channel and Tving’s website. The first and second place winners of Overwatch will be awarded 150 million won ($132,324) total. Visitors to the e-sports match at Hanyang University’s Olympic Gym will be able to take part in an amateur StarCraft Remastered competition on Saturday.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]