Kumho Tire releases winter product lineup

Models pose with Kumho Tire’s new winter products on Thursday. The tires are specifically designed for luxury sedans and sport utility vehicles. [KUMHO TIRE]

Kumho Tire, Korea’s second-largest manufacturer of tires, released a new line of winter products on Thursday.The new tires - the WinterCraft WP72 and WS71 - are specifically designed for luxury sedans and sport utility vehicles, the company said, reflecting increased consumer demand for the two car types in the Korean market.The WP72 and WS71 are successors to Kumho Tire’s best-selling winter products, the WinterCraft KW27 and I’Zen RV KC15.The surface of the WP72 has asymmetrical patterns that the company says helps the tire adjust to both wet and dry road conditions. The grooves have been designed in a zigzag pattern to increase brake control on snowy and slushy roads, the company said.The WS71, designed for large vehicles like SUVs and minivans, also has asymmetrical surface patterns and a more durable tire bead connecting the tire to the wheel.Both products are made with rubber that can withstand freezing conditions and 3-D siping technology to further improve traction on wet and icy roads.“Winter tires are essential to safe driving during the winter since even when roads are not icy or snowy, the safety performance of regular tires is degraded when the road’s temperature falls below 7 degrees Celsius [45 degrees Fahrenheit],” the company said in a press release.Kumho Tire recommended that drivers prepare for winter soon, with the temperature on many Korean roads falling below 7 Celsius by November.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]