Samsung to add Kakao’s AI platform to appliances

Korea’s top mobile messenger operator Kakao said Thursday it will work with Samsung Electronics to apply its artificial intelligence (AI) platform to home appliances.Kakao, also the operator of the country’s No. 2 portal, said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung to develop services to activate home appliances powered through its AI platform, Kakao I.The company said users will be able to control home appliances through its messenger, Kakao Talk, or with the Kakao Mini AI speaker.For example, Kakao said users can send messages to appliances, such as “Please cool down the house since I will arrive in 30 minutes,” through KakaoTalk to activate air conditioners.Other possible services will include recommending recipes depending on remaining ingredients inside refrigerators or activating robot cleaners by tracking the whereabouts of users at home.Kakao said it plans to develop a platform that can fully control electronics while also taking into account users’ living patterns.“Through the further cooperation with Samsung Electronics, we have established a touch point where more users can experience Kakao I in the area of mobile and home electronics,” Kakao said.Samsung echoed the view, saying the technology cooperation between the two companies will allow users to benefit from Internet-of-Things services.The latest agreement followed an announcement made last month in which Kakao and Samsung said they plan to seek exchanges between Kakao I and Samsung’s AI system Bixby.Yonhap