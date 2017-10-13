Jang Yoon-ju is more than just physical charm: The new mother and model pioneer reflects on her 20-year career

[ESTEEM]

Fashion magazine Allure, left, featured Jang Yoon-ju in her last months of pregnancy on its January 2017 cover. At right is Jang’s family on the tvN variety show, “Newlywed Diary.” [ESTEEM, SCREEN CAPTURE]

Twenty years have passed since Jang Yoon-ju took her first steps into the fashion industry at the age of 17. Since then, she has made a career of being both a model and a television personality and pioneered the now-common career path for models to become entertainers.Earlier this year, she gave birth to her daughter, Lisa. In September, she released an EP titled “LISA” with two tracks that she wrote and composed herself.On the tvN variety show “Newlywed Diary,” she and her husband show their everyday life of working hard to raise and take care of the newest member of their family.JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, met with Jang to learn how she started her illustrious career.I was asked to appear on several TV programs three to four months after the baby was born. If I was to appear as a one-off guest, I was sure that I will be only asked for tips about losing weight after giving birth or how big the baby is. It isn’t unreasonable to ask these kinds of things to a model, whose main job is to communicate with the public through their body, but I wanted to talk about other things. I am the type who always wants to tell a story, which is why I was a radio DJ for four years and have released three albums. I chose a program where I can share my story.There isn’t a case of a model continuing her career after giving birth. Although there are mother models, there is hardly any that come back to work after having a child. So I thought, maybe I should be that model. To be frank, I am a little scared to be seen as a mother. But I thought about how to show the other side of myself. I came to the conclusion that being a mother is a natural process of being a human.I debuted as a model when I was 17, but I had been preparing for far longer. When I was 14, my math teacher suggested that I could be a model because I had long legs. However, in fact, 171 centimeters (5 feet, 7 inches) isn’t considered tall for a model, so it was difficult for me to make a debut. I spent two years practicing walking. At that time, agencies preferred tall and slim models, so I failed every audition. I even heard, “Are you here for a kids’ clothing show?” I was on the verge of quitting, but my mom suggested trying swimming if height was the problem.So I started swimming - but I remained the same height. After a while, I gained more confidence and I started to think that I can look stylish and noticeable even if I was a bit short.Amazingly, after swimming for a while, I was accepted to some auditions. In 1997, I made my debut in Jin Tae-ok’s Seoul Collection. At the time, I was the 29th model on a catwalk, which meant that I was a nobody compared to some of the other models. However, Mr. Jin pointed me out and said, “That girl has alert eyes so I want her to open the show.”Those times were very valuable. At that time, I read every fashion magazine available and studied as much as I could about clothing and designers, and that helped a lot. People may think that only appearances are important to be a model, but to last long in the field, it is important to stay sharp. There are some younger models that become too relaxed when they have no schedule. When they are free, they should go and work out or study music and clothing.Last year, I had a lot of time to sit down and think after I got pregnant. I thought about what made me afraid when I was in my early and mid-20s. Especially seeing younger models such as Jung Ho-yeon, Choi Sora and Shin Hyun-ji being active overseas made me think about what I was like in my younger days. When they contact me saying that they’re too exhausted, I often say to just enjoy themselves, and everything will be fine.Actress Youn Yuh-jung recently released a movie celebrating her 50th anniversary of her debut, so what should I do to celebrate my 20th? I am satisfied with a newborn and the album. I am proud of myself that I have continued this career for 20 years. I hope younger models think [after reading this], “Oh, she isn’t so different from who I am.”BY LEE DO-EUN [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]모델 장윤주(37)를 만나자고 했을 땐 다른 의도가 있었다. 올해로 데뷔 20년차. 전환점을 맞아 모델로서 뭔가 할 말이 있을 거라는 기대였다. 더구나 ‘모델테이너(모델+엔터테이너)’의 원조 격 아닌가. 강산이 두 번 변할 동안의 모델 인생, 세태 따라 달라진 모델의 업을 이야기할 만했다.그런데 정작 그는 다른 걸 내밀었다. 모델 말고 엄마. 2017년 1월 딸 리사를 낳은 그의 삶은 엄마라는 단어로 모아졌다. 9월 26일 종영한 tvN 예능 ‘신혼일기2’를 통해 육아에 허덕이는 초보 엄마 모습을 가감 없이 보여줬다. 톱모델이 이런 민낯을 드러낸 작심은 무엇일까.질의 :출산 뒤 첫 방송으로 왜 리얼리티 예능을 택했나.응답 : “아이를 낳고 서너 달부터 출연 제안은 많았다. 그런데 일회성으로 나가면 할 이야기가 뻔했다. 출산 뒤 어떻게 살을 뺐나, 혹은 엄마 키만큼 아이가 큰가(4.3㎏였다)라는 얘기가 나올 터였다. 몸으로 대중과 소통하는 모델에게 그걸 기대하는 게 무리는 아니지만 다른 이야기를 하고 싶었다. 나는 내 이야기를 어떻게든 계속 풀어내야 하는 복잡한 인간이다. 라디오 DJ를 4년이나 한 것도, 벌써 세 장이나 앨범을 낸 것도 이런 이유에서다. 이야기를 풀 만한 프로를 골랐다.”질의 : 어떤 이야기인가.응답 : “현직 모델로서 엄마가 된 뒤 어떻게 일을 이어가야 하는지 전례가 없어 우왕좌왕했다. 엄마 모델이 있긴 해도 모델을 하다 출산하고 다시 돌아오는 경우는 별로 없었으니까. 표본을 만들고, 또 개척해야 하는 역할을 해야 하는 게 아닌가 싶었다. 어차피 이전과 다른 나라면 그중에서도 가장 최상의 모습일 수 있는 게 뭘지 고민했다. 솔직히 엄마가 됐다는 게, 아니 엄마로 보여지는 게 두려웠다. 하지만 가장 자연스러운 모습이니까 괜찮지 않겠냐고 스스로 타일렀다. 대중이 공감할 수 있는 현실적 아름다움을 보여주고 싶었다.”질의 : 내면을 중시하는 사람인데 정작 겉모습이 중요한 모델이 됐다.응답 : “모델 데뷔는 17세이지만 준비는 훨씬 전부터 했다. 중학교 1학교 때 수학 선생님이 내 다리를 보고 모델 해도 되겠다고 했는데, 그 말이 오래 가슴에 남았다. 그런데 막상 모델학원에 가 보니 키(1m71㎝)가 크지 않아 데뷔가 쉽지 않았다. 워킹연습하면서 2년 반이나 보냈다. 그 당시만 해도 늘씬하고 길쭉한 모델을 원하던 때여서 오디션만 가면 떨어졌다. ‘아동복 쇼에 왔느냐’는 이야기를 들었다. 안 되겠다, 관두려고 하는데 엄마가 키 때문이라면 더 노력해 보자면서 수영을 권했다. 사실 운동을 한 뒤에도 키는 크지 않았는데 마음가짐이 달라졌다. 왠지 자신감이 붙었다. 키가 작아도 멋있을 수 있고, 돋보일 수 있다고 생각됐다.”질의 : 실제 상황도 달라졌나.응답 : “그때 이후 신기하게 오디션에 몇 번 붙었다. 그러다 1997년 진태옥 디자이너의 서울 컬렉션으로 데뷔하며 신데렐라가 됐다. 당시 내 캣워크 번호가 29번이었다. 한마디로 수많은 모델 중에 그저 하나란 뜻이다. 그런데 진 선생님이 모델들을 쭉 보다가 나를 가리켰다. ‘저 꼬마 애 눈빛이 너무 좋아서 오프닝을 했으면 좋겠다’고 했다.”질의 : 결국 모델도 몸보다 내공인가.응답 : “그 시간이 절대 쓸데없었던 게 아니었다. 당시에 패션잡지란 잡지는 다 보면서 디자이너나 의상 공부를 해둔 것이 데뷔 이후 큰 도움이 됐다. 사람들은 모델을 일차원적인 비주얼로 보지만 롱런하려면 멘털을 지키고 있는 게 훨씬 중요하다. 지금도 후배들 중에 스케줄이 없을 때 마냥 늘어지는 애들이 있는데 참 답답하다. 운동도 더 해야 하고 의상·음악 공부를 그럴 때 해야 하지 않나. 이건 일을 바라보는 태도의 문제다.”질의 : 올해가 데뷔 20주년이다. 그동안 가장 아쉬운 점을 꼽자면.응답 : “지난해 임신하고 시간이 많아지다 보니 삶을 되돌아봤다. 그러다 보니 왜 나는 20대 초·중반에 그렇게 두려움이 많았을까 싶더라. 후배 정호연·최소라·신현지 등이 지금 해외에서 날아다니는 걸 보면 더 그렇다. 그들이 가끔 연락 와서 너무 힘들다고 할 때마다 마음껏 즐기라고, 괜찮다고 말해준다. 물론 나도 어릴 때 해외에 나가긴 했는데(2000년 한국인 최초로 파리 프레타포르테의 비비언 웨스트우드쇼에 출연) 그땐 더 많은 걸 할 수 있다는 생각을 못했다. 스물다섯에 ‘나는 늙은이’라고 여겼다. 이제야 내 20대를 돌아보면서 그 나이가 얼마나 좋은 나인데, 뭐든 가능한 나인데 현실만 따졌을까 싶다.”질의 : 데뷔 20주년 기념 프로젝트는 없나.응답 : “5년 전부터 아이디어는 많았는데 아이가 생기면서 자연스럽게 무산됐다. 배우 윤여정 선생님도 데뷔 50주년에 영화 한 편 내놓은 거밖에 없는데 내가 뭐라고 대단하게 하나 싶더라. 생명이 태어났고, 앨범이 나온 걸로 소소하게 지나가도 아쉬울 게 없을 것 같다. 올해 시작해 서서히 보여주면 된다는 마음이다. 다만 20년 동안 꾸준히 하다 보니 여기까지 왔다는 게 뿌듯하다. 모델이 할 수 있는 시각적 작업 이상으로 내면의 갈등과 싸웠고, 이런 이야기들을 나만의 방식으로 풀어냈다. 후배들이 이걸 보면서 이 언니도 나와 다르지 않구나, 위안을 삼았으면 싶다.”이도은 기자 [dangdol@joongang.co.kr]