Detroit Tigers vs. Kia Tigers (kor)

The Korea-U.S. free trade agreement is a symbol of the Korea-U.S. alliance. Just as the Mutual Defense Treaty represents the political and military axes, the Korea-U.S. FTA represents an economic one.
In October 2011, the U.S. House of Representatives ratified the agreement 278-151. It passed the Senate 83-15. The trade deal received the highest number of votes in the history of trade-related bills in Congress, and even more unusual, the agreement passed both houses on the same day. Then-President Barack Obama said it was proof of the trade pact’s strength, and Korean President Lee Myung-bak emphasized the alliance and partnership, saying, “We go together.”
After Congress ratified the agreement, Lee visited a General Motors factory in Detroit wearing a Tigers baseball cap and said, “We will create more jobs.” It was the moment when the Korea-U.S. FTA had significance beyond the agreement itself.
Six years later, the trade deal is about to be revised. Of course, any agreement can be modified depending on the situation. But Korea is especially concerned about the renegotiation because President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine may shake the foundation of the Korea-U.S. alliance.
At the UN General Assembly in September, Trump declared that he would defend the United States’ interests above all else, and others should also pursue their own. Half a month later, renegotiation was put on the table against Korea’s will, along with the real possibility of discarding the agreement altogether.
Now, the two countries have to renegotiate on tariff items, rates and grace periods amid a security crisis on the Korean Peninsula.
The former American ambassador to Korea, Mark Lippert, never forgot to say, “We go together,” in Korean whenever he gave a speech during his tenure. Even after he was attacked by a knife-wielding man in 2015, he expressed appreciation for the support of the Korean people and tweeted in Korean, “We go together.” Koreans interpreted it as willingness to maintain a strong alliance benefiting both countries in the long run, rather than the pursuit of immediate gains and losses.
But since Lippert left the post in January, the seat has been vacant for nine months.
Trump is making his first visit to Korea since his election in early November. He should contemplate why the Korea-U.S. FTA took four years and five months to ratify, while the Korea-EU FTA and Korea-China FTA took just seven months and six months, respectively.
Unlike Lee, we don’t expect Trump will be wearing the baseball cap of the Kia Tigers, whose sponsoring company is suffering from sluggish domestic sales and exports.
*The author is deputy political news editor at the JoongAng Ilbo.
한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)은 한·미 동맹의 상징이다. 1953년 체결된 한미상호방위조약이 정치·군사적 축이라면 2011년 10월과 11월 양국 의회가 각각 비준한 한·미 FTA는 경제의 핵심 축이다.
2011년 10월 미 하원은 찬성 278표, 반대 151표였고 상원은 찬성 83표, 반대 15표로 한·미 FTA를 비준했다. 미 의회에서 진행된 통상 관련 투표 중 역사상 가장 많은 찬성표가 나왔다. 같은 날 상·하원 동시 통과도 매우 이례적인 일이었다.
당시 버락 오바마 대통령은 “한·미 동맹의 강력한 힘을 보여주는 증거”라고 평가했고, 이명박 대통령은 “한·미 관계는 ‘같이 갑시다(We go together)’라는 말로 함축되는 동맹이자 동반자 관계”라고 강조했다. 당시 방미 중이었던 이 대통령은 비준 직후 디트로이트 타이거스 야구모자까지 눌러쓰고 GM 조립공장을 방문해 “함께 더 많은 일자리를 만들자”고 역설했다. 한·미 FTA가 단순한 통상협정 이상의 의미를 갖는 순간이었다.
이런 한·미 FTA가 6년 만에 개정될 운명을 맞게 됐다. 물론 상황 변화에 따라 협정은 개정될 수 있다. 하지만 이번 개정 협상을 우려할 수밖에 없는 이유는 한·미 동맹의 근간을 흔들 수 있는 트럼프 행정부의 ‘미국 우선주의(America First)’가 그 배경에 자리 잡고 있기 때문이다.
트럼프 대통령은 지난달 유엔 총회 연설에서 “나는 다른 무엇보다 미국 국익을 최우선으로 수호할 테니 여러분도 자국의 국익을 추구하라”고 선언했다. 그러곤 보름 만에 폐기 카드까지 흔들면서 한국이 원치 않는 FTA 개정 협상에 나서도록 했다. 이제 양국은 북한 핵·미사일 위협이라는 안보위기 상황에서 관세 대상품목, 관세율, 유예기간 등을 놓고 물고 물리는 협상을 진행할 수밖에 없게 됐다.
지난 1월 퇴임한 마크 리퍼트 전 주한 미대사는 재임 기간 연설 때마다 우리말로 ‘같이 갑시다’를 말하는 걸 잊지 않았다. 2015년 불의의 피습을 당한 후에도 한국민의 응원에 감사하면서 트윗에 한글로 ‘같이 갑시다’라고 썼다. 당장의 손익 계산이 아니라 긴 호흡으로 양국에 이익이 되는 ‘강한 동맹’이 되자는 뜻으로 한국민은 이해했다. 그가 떠난 후 주한 미대사 자리는 9개월째 공석이다.
트럼프 대통령은 11월 초 취임 후 첫 한국 방문에 나선다. 트럼프 대통령은 한·유럽연합(EU) FTA와 한·중 FTA가 각각 협정문 서명 후 7개월, 6개월 만에 국회 비준을 받은 반면 한·미 FTA는 추가 협상까지 거치면서 4년5개월이나 걸린 이유를 고민해 주길 바란다. 내수·수출 부진의 이중고를 겪고 있는 기아 타이거즈 야구모자를 쓰는 것까지는 기대하지도 않는다.
차세현 정치부 차장