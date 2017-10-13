Innovation is key (kor)
총체적 위기 자동차 산업, 혁신 없이 미래 없다
Oct 13,2017
The Korean car industry has gone backwards for the first time since it began producing its own automobiles five decades ago. Global sales of flagship companies like Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have been declining for three consecutive years. Their sales in China were even halved after Beijing took retaliatory steps in protest of Seoul’s decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile shield. Despite GM Korea’s repeated denials, rumors persist that it prepares to leave Korea. When Seoul and Washington kick off a renegotiation of their free trade agreement, which took effect in 2012, the situation will get even worse.
What concerns us most is the declining competitiveness of Korean automobiles. Since the 1997-98 foreign exchange crisis, the Korean car industry achieved remarkable growth thanks to its quality- and price-competitive sedans. But the industry failed to churn out diverse models targeting the global stage.
The Korean car industry is also lagging behind its rivals in the competitiveness of future automobiles, including hybrid and electric cars, because the share of research and development in the total revenue of Hyundai and Kia is the lowest among their competitors. We are concerned how they would really cope with their uncertain future even after China looks to end sales of gasoline and diesel cars.
Nevertheless, the two car manufacturers’ hard-line labor unions are sticking to their deep-rooted belligerency to keep their high-cost production structure intact.
For instance, Hyundai Motor’s union staged its annual strike to demand another wage hike, while Kia Motors’ union is engaged in a multi-billion dollar court battle with its employer over the scope of “ordinary wages.”
While Korean carmakers’ productivity is among the lowest in the world, workers’ average wages exceed those of Toyota and Volkswagen. Their excessive demands contributed to the noticeable reduction of car production to 4.23 million last year from 4.65 million in 2011.
If such an imbalance continues, our car industry cannot survive. The labor and management must first find a path toward cohabitation. SsangYong Motor, the Korean unit of Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra, climbed up to the No. 3 spot in our domestic market in September for the first time ever. Unions and employers of their domestic competitors must learn a lesson from it.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 12, Page 30
한국 자동차 산업이 50년 역사에서 처음으로 생산·판매가 감소하는 역주행을 하고 있다. 대표기업인 현대·기아차의 글로벌 판매량은 2014년 이후 3년 연속 내리막을 걷고 있다. 특히 사드 보복을 겪고 있는 중국 내 판매량이 절반 수준으로 떨어져 공장을 세우기까지 했다. 한국GM은 회사 측의 부인에도 불구하고 끊임없이 철수설이 나오고 있다. 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 재협상이 이뤄지면 시장 상황은 한층 악화할 전망이다.
더 심각한 건 떨어지는 경쟁력이다. 한국차는 외환위기 이후 세단에 힘입어 급성장했지만 차종 다양화에는 실패했다. 2000년대 세계적인 추세를 형성한 스포츠유틸리티차량(SUV)과 픽업트럭에서 히트작을 내지 못했다. 하이브리드카와 전기차 같은 미래차 경쟁에서도 뒤처지고 있다. 현대·기아차의 매출액 대비 연구개발비 비중은 세계 주요 경쟁사 가운데 꼴찌다. 중국조차 ‘석유차 퇴출’을 공언하는 미래에 어떻게 대응하려는지 의문이다.
그런데도 노조는 강성 일변도를 고수하며 고비용 생산구조를 고착시키고 있다. 현대차 노조는 올해도 임금 인상을 요구하는 연례 파업을 결행했다. 기아차 노조는 회사 측과 조 단위의 통상임금 소송을 벌이고 있다. 한국 자동차 회사의 생산성은 경쟁업체 최하위권인 데 비해 평균 임금은 도요타나 폴크스바겐을 넘어선다. 2011년 465만 대를 기록했던 한국 내 자동차 생산량이 지난해 422만8000대로 줄어든 것도 이 때문이다.
이런 구조로는 성장은커녕 생존도 장담할 수 없다는 사실을 자동차 산업 노사는 직시해야 한다. 회사와 노조가 손잡고 공생의 길을 찾는 게 우선이다. 그래야 기술 개발과 생산성 향상이 가능하다. 미래의 고용과 국가경제도 지킬 수 있다. 노사분규로 회사를 접을 뻔했던 쌍용차는 지난달 창사 이래 처음으로 내수 판매 3위를 기록했다. 그 비결이 뭔지 자동차 업계 노사는 곰곰이 생각해 보길 바란다.