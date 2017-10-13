Shame on Cyber Command (kor)

We are dumbfounded at the revelation that the Cyber Command of our military regularly reported to the Blue House the results of its analysis of posts and replies by not only politicians but also popular entertainers on social networking platforms. A list of the victims spied on by the military unit — established in 2010 to counter the threat of Chinese hackers and North Korean cyberattacks — even includes the singer Lee Hyo-ri and professional baseball player Lee Seung-yeop, the retired home run king from the Samsung Lions. The shocking news suggests that former conservative administrations might have conducted illegal surveillance on the lives of civilians across the board.
The Cyber Command is aimed at protecting our national information system, including the internet and public communication networks, from North Korea’s cyber threats since its first distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in 2009, which temporarily paralyzed the computing systems of our major financial institutions, government agencies and the media.
Yet the military command turned out to have reported to the presidential office as many as 462 documents involving celebrities’ personal postings on social media for nearly two years beginning in January 2011. Moreover, the command used a secret military computing network to report its findings to the Blue House.
In an earlier trial, members of the Cyber Command were already found guilty of illegitimately meddling in the 2012 presidential election by posting messages friendly to then-presidential candidate Park Geun-hye.
The weird development testifies to the military’s mobilization of its manpower and assets for political purposes by betraying its responsibility for coping with the ever-growing cyberattacks across the border. It is not a surprise that our military was not even aware of the massive leaks of sensitive information to North Korea from the Defense Integrated Data Center (DIDC), which is responsible for keeping all types of military information intact.
Given Pyongyang’s all-out campaign to incite South Koreans via social networking platforms, Cyber Command may need to analyze what messages were sent by celebrities who wield strong influence on the public.
But if the command really took the lead in exploiting their comments for political purposes, that constitutes a serious dereliction of duty. The military must get to the bottom of the case to punish officials involved.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 13, Page 34
국군 사이버사령부가 정치인은 말할 것도 없고, 연예인 등의 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS) 글과 댓글을 분석해 청와대에 보고한 사실은 기가 막히다 못해 얼굴이 화끈거릴 정도로 한심하고 어처구니없는 일이다. 사이버사령부가 동향을 파악한 유명인들 중에는 가수 이효리씨와 프로야구선수 이승엽씨도 포함돼 있었다고 한다. 사실상 전방위적인 민간인 사찰을 벌였다는 의혹까지 받을 만하다.
사이버사령부는 2009년 북한의 디도스(DDos) 공격 사태 후 인터넷과 통신망 해킹 같은 사이버공격으로부터 국가정보체계를 보호하고, 심리전을 포함한 사이버전쟁을 수행할 목적으로 2010년 발족했다. 그런데 발족한 지 1년 만인 2011년 1월부터 2년 가까이 유명인의 SNS 여론동향이 담긴 462건의 보고서를 청와대에 보고했다. 더구나 이 보고를 하는데 군 지휘 통제에 쓰이는 비밀전산망인 전장망을 이용했다.
이것 말고도 사이버사령부는 이 기간 중 요원들이 정치댓글 작업으로 대선에 관여했다는 혐의로 유죄 판결을 받았으며 현재 항소심이 진행 중인 상황이다. 갈수록 고도화하는 사이버전에 진력해도 모자를 역량과 자산을 국내 여론전에 동원한 셈이다. 그러다 보니 북한으로 추정되는 해커 조직에 국방통합데이터센터가 해킹당해 주요 작전계획 등 무려 235GB(기가바이트)에 달하는 문건이 대량 유출됐는데도 모르고 있던 게 어찌 보면 당연한 결과다.
북한이 SNS를 이용해 실시간으로 선전·선동을 벌이는 만큼 이를 차단하고 대응하려면 대중에게 막대한 영향력을 가진 연예인들의 SNS를 분석할 필요는 물론 있다. 하지만 그것을 정치적으로 악용하는 데 군이 앞장서는 것은 비난받아 마땅한 행동이다. 본연의 임무를 져버린 일탈이다. 차제에 군은 관련 사실을 철저히 조사해 환부를 도려내고 책임자를 처벌한 다음, 새롭게 사이버안보를 구축하는 부대로 거듭나야 한다. 그렇지 못하다면 사이버사령부의 존재 이유가 없다.