U.S. bombers, jets to attend air show here

The United States said Friday it will dispatch a B-1B Lancer strategic bomber, F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets and several other types of key defense assets to a Seoul air show to be held next week.“Approximately 200 U.S. personnel are expected to participate in the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2017, scheduled from Oct. 17-22 at the Seoul K-16 airport,” the 7th Air Force said in a statement. Among the U.S. military aircraft to join the biennial event are the F-22 Raptor, B-1B Lancer, A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster III, C-130J Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry, U-2 Dragon Lady and RQ-4 Global Hawk, it added. Also in the line-up is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A Lightning II, U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon and a U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook.South Korea is scheduled to import 40 F-35As produced by Lockheed Martin.Yonhap