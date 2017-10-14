Kim Byung-man announces his return to TV

Comedian Kim Byung-man is returning to entertainment, after making a full recovery from a spinal fracture.His agency, SM C&C, said in a statement on Thursday that Kim will join the next season of SBS variety show “Law of the Jungle,” which will be filmed in the Cook Islands in late October.He had to stop all of his activities to concentrate on rehabilitation after he got injured while training for an international skydiving competition in the United States.The ongoing season of the show, which has been on the air since Sept. 22, was filmed without Kim. Many people worried that his absence would have a negative effect on the show, but the ratings have remained high.On Kim’s Instagram, he wrote: “I have done my best since July to recover, and maybe I can light a fire in the jungle next time,” along with a picture of himself with a mountain bike.The next season of “Law of the Jungle” will premiere in December.By Hong You-kyoung