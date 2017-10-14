Forum tackles 4th industrial revolution

A group of engineers, scholars and businessmen gathered Friday to discuss ways to master the fourth industrial revolution as the world embraces the new paradigm shift in the industrial sector that is poised to fundamentally alter human life.The forum - hosted by Korea’s top engineering school, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist), and the World Economic Forum (WEF) - brought together leading experts from the government, academia and industries as the world undergoes rapid changes.Participants of the panel exchanged opinions on their thoughts on whether the revolution could either widen or narrow future income gaps and employment opportunities, and how leaders and government can ensure technological change is inclusive and human-centered.“We must ensure that this change is also human centric as we look forward. We cannot leave citizens behind,” said Murat Sonmez, head of the fourth industrial revolution under the WEF.Finding new growth engines through the fourth industrial revolution for the Korean economy is one of the key policy objectives charted out by President Moon Jae-in, as the country as a whole is overly reliant on the manufacturing sector.Yonhap