HSBC launches mobile tracking system in Asia

HSBC Korea launched a transaction tracking system on Friday that allows its corporate clients to monitor transactions in real time via smartphone.The mobile tracking system is being made available first in Asia before expanding to the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.Previously, corporate clients were notified on the status of their transactions via email, which was considered inconvenient, according to the company.“With fintech gaining significant momentum, HSBC is investing heavily in new technologies to take advantage of new IT and digital solutions,” said Jung Eun-young, CEO of HSBC Korea. “I believe this trade transaction tracker will much improve the banking experience for our customers.”By Lee Ho-jeong