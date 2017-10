Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (Unist) Professor Kim Nam-hun’s research team, which specializes in mechanical engineering, unveiled Korea’s first electric vehicle made using a 3-D printer at the school’s lab in Ulsan on Friday. The vehicle, which weighs only 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds), has a maximum speed of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) per hour. [YONHAP]