Korean carmakers go in reverse (kor)

Rolls Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, Lotus, Jaguar, Land Rover and Mini are some of the car brands originating in the United Kingdom. But they are now sold to German, U.S., Chinese and Indian companies. There is not a single automobile brand owned by a British company today.
As the leader of the industrial revolution, the United Kingdom was the biggest automobile exporter some 50 years ago and dominated the global car production with the United States. But the United Kingdom produced 1.81 million cars last year, much less than Korea’s 4.23 million and even less than Thailand’s 1.94 million.
It may seem odd to compare the Korean automobile industry’s present and future to the history of British automobile industry. The United Kingdom failed to adapt to the changing paradigm. While Ford introduced mass production, British carmakers adhered to small production. Before the 1920s, when the U.K. automobile industry began to collapse, Wolseley Motors, then the biggest carmaker in the United Kingdom, produced mere 3,000 cars a year. It reminds one of the Korean automobile industry, which focused on sedans and neglected the growing global demands for SUVs.
Falling productivity also affected the fall of the British automobile industry. The Labour Party won the 1950 general election and promoted regional development policies. British carmakers divided their manufacturing plants and spread them out across Liverpool, Wales and Scotland. The increase in production cost was a natural consequence as the industry required large-scale production facilities. The European Economic Community lowered the tariff in the region, but the United Kingdom set tariff barriers and lost the price competitiveness.
Korea’s situation is similar. In the past 10 years, the cost of popular Korean cars nearly doubled, largely because of rising labor costs. Five Korean carmakers put in an average of 26.4 hours of labor per car, the longest among the competitors. The Hyundai Motors Group had operational profits of 9.2 percent in 2011, but this fell to 4.7 percent last year. The inefficient labor-management relationship is also another common factor. In the United Kingdom, one company had more than 10 unions. Similarly, Hyundai Motors union has about 10 factions. In the United Kingdom, releases of new models were often delayed due to labor disputes. Hyundai Motors had to delay the production of Kona in July as their union’s consent came late.
When the company was put up for sale due to sluggish performance, the U.K. automobile unions pressured management to choose a buyer that guaranteed employment to take over the plants. After five decades of progress, the Korean automobile industry is about to go 50 years back in British time.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 12, Page 29
*The author is a deputy editor of industrial news at the JoongAng Ilbo.
MOON HEE-CHUL
'롤스로이스·벤틀리·애스턴 마틴·로터스·재규어·랜드로버·미니….'
모두 영국에서 탄생한 자동차 브랜드다. 하지만 지금은 독일·미국·중국·인도 기업으로 뿔뿔이 팔려갔다. 이제 지구 상에 영국 기업이 보유한 자동차 브랜드는 단 하나도 없다.
산업혁명의 종주국답게 영국은 50여 년 전만 해도 세계 1위 자동차 수출국이었다. 미국과 함께 전 세계 자동차 생산을 양분했다. 하지만 영국은 이제 자동차 생산 대수(181만 대, 지난해 기준)가 한국(423만 대)은 물론 태국(194만 대)보다 적은 국가로 전락했다.
불과 반세기 만에 영국 완성차 업계가 몰락한 역사에서 한국 자동차 산업의 현재와 미래를 본다면 지나친 상상일까. 영국은 자동차 패러다임 변화에 적응하지 못했다. 미국 포드자동차가 대량생산 체제를 도입했지만 영국은 소량생산을 고집했다. 영국 완성차가 무너지기 시작한 1920년 이전까지 영국 1위 자동차 제조사 울슬리는 한 해에 불과 3000대를 만들었다. 스포츠유틸리티차량(SUV) 등 글로벌 소비자 수요를 외면한 채 세단 생산 판매에 집중했던 한국 자동차 업체의 모습이 오버랩된다.
생산성 하락도 영국의 몰락에 영향을 미쳤다. 1950년 총선거에서 집권한 영국 노동당은 지역발전 정책을 추진했다. 영국 자동차 제조사들은 공장을 쪼개 리버풀·웨일스·스코틀랜드 등지에 분산했다. 대규모 장치산업을 소규모로 뿔뿔이 쪼개놓은 상황에서 생산 비용 상승은 당연한 귀결이었다. 심지어 유럽경제공동체(EEC)가 역내 관세를 낮춘 데 반해 영국은 관세 장벽을 내세우다가 가격경쟁력을 잃었다.
한국 상황도 이와 흡사하다. 지난 10년간 인기 국산 차 가격은 2배 가까이로 올랐다. 인건비 상승이 가장 큰 몫을 했다. 한국 5개 완성차 제조사가 차량 한 대당 투입하는 노동시간(26.4시간)은 경쟁사 대비 가장 길다. 덕분에 2011년 9.2%였던 현대차그룹 영업이익률은 지난해 절반(4.7%) 수준으로 추락했다.
비효율적인 노사관계도 판박이다. 당시 영국에선 한 사업장에서 10여 개 노조가 세력다툼을 벌였다. 10여 개 계파별로 선명성 경쟁을 벌이는 현대차 노조와 꼭 닮았다. 영국에선 노사분규로 신모델 출시가 지연되는 일도 흔했다. 현대차도 지난 7월 노조 동의가 늦어지면서 코나 생산이 늦춰졌다.
영국 자동차 노조는 실적 부진으로 회사가 매물로 나온 와중에도 고용 보장을 약속한 곳이 공장을 인수하도록 경영진을 압박했다. "4차 산업혁명에 대비해 서면으로 고용을 보장하라"고 요구한 현대차 노조와 데칼코마니 수준이다. 50년간 전진해 온 한국 자동차 산업이 50년 전 영국의 시간으로 돌아가려 한다.
문희철 산업부 기자