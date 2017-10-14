A half-baked plan (kor)
갈라파고스 규제 없애줄 ‘샌드박스’… 혁신 없이 성장 없다
Oct 14,2017
President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday announced an initiative to deregulate industry at the first meeting of the government’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Committee. He said the new government plan will help ambitious entrepreneurs open a new frontier without restrictions. For instance, the administration plans to remove the clause of joint and several liability, a major obstacle to starting new businesses.
But the problem is the scope of the deregulation, which is confined to start-ups and new industries. That raises a serious question about the effect of the deregulation plan. The Korean economy has lost its signature vitality over the past two decades due to the suffocating regulations across the board.
Even if enterprises wanted to build a factory around Seoul, they couldn’t in the face of various regulations on the development of the Seoul Metropolitan Area. When they wanted to test their drones or self-driving cars, laws on air safety and traffic control prohibited it. As a result, Korea has become an isolated region like the Galápagos Islands while global IT powerhouses like Google are leading in AI technology and Chinese companies take up 70 percent of the global drone market. According to Hyundai Research Institute’s analysis of the base technology needed for the fourth industrial revolution, Korea (77.4 points) is lagging far behind the United States (99.8) and the European Union (92.3).
It all results from Korea’s unique approval system in which domestic companies can start new businesses only when they are allowed by the law. As a result, many companies choose the Silicon Valley to test their cutting-edge technologies and conduct a sophisticated bioengineering experiment overseas.
On the Big Data front, too, local companies cannot move forward as the area is strictly restricted by the privacy protection act. Despite past conservative administrations’ campaign to remove such idiosyncratic regulations, it ended up a failure.
President Moon vowed to create an innovative ecosystem leading to more jobs and new industries.
Local companies, big or small, are increasingly reluctant to invest in new fields after the government drastically raised the minimum wage and corporate tax rates. Wishing for a revitalized ecosystem while keeping deep-rooted regulations intact is same as hoping for a bloom of a dead tree.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 14, Page 30
리셋코리아 제안 내용 받아들여
효과 보려면 기존 산업에도 적용
네거티브방식으로 틀 확 바꿔야
모래밭 놀이터에선 아이들이 맘껏 뛰어놀 수 있다. 모래로 집도 만들고 차도 만들어 본다. 실수로 부서져도 걱정할 필요 없다. 다시 쌓아올리면 된다. 실패는 오히려 성공의 어머니가 된다. 술래잡기를 하다 넘어지거나 미끄럼틀과 시소를 탈 때도 즐겁다. 이 모든 게 넘어져도 다시 일어설 수 있는 모래밭 덕분이다.
문재인 대통령이 그제 4차 산업혁명위원회 1차 회의에서 밝힌 ‘규제 샌드박스’가 바로 이런 것이다. 규제 샌드박스에서 기업인은 아이디어와 기술만 있으면 규제에 얽매이지 않고 얼마든지 도전에 나설 수 있다. 실패를 두렵게 만든 연대보증 폐지가 추진되는 것도 고무적이다. 하지만 이 같은 규제 완화는 창업과 신산업에만 적용하겠다는 방침이어서 효과가 의문시되고 있다. 지금 한국 경제가 활력을 잃은 것은 갈라파고스 규제에 손발이 꽁꽁 묶여 있기 때문이다.
공장을 지으려 해도 입지를 규제하는 수도권정비계획법에 가로막히고, 드론을 날리거나 자율주행차를 운행하려면 각각 항공안전법과 도로교통법에 발목이 잡힌다. 그 결과 구글 등 세계적 ‘테크 기업’들은 인공지능(AI)에서 질주하고, 중국이 세계 드론 시장의 70%를 장악했지만 한국은 4차 산업혁명의 외딴섬이 됐다. 현대경제연구원이 분석한 4차 산업혁명의 기반기술에서도 한국(77.4점)은 미국(99.8점)·유럽연합(EU·92.3점)에 크게 뒤떨어진 것으로 나타났다.
국내 기업은 뭘 하더라도 허용된 것만 가능한 포지티브시스템에 꽁꽁 묶여 있다. 그래서 기업들은 첨단 기술 테스트를 위해 미국 실리콘밸리로 나가고, 유전자 가위를 비롯한 첨단 생명공학 실험도 해외에서 해야 한다. AI의 원동력인 빅데이터는 개인정보보호법에 묶여 한 발짝도 못나가고 있다. 이런 갈라파고스 규제를 없애기 위해 이명박·박근혜 정부는 ‘전봇대’를 뽑고 ‘손톱 밑 가시’ 제거에 나섰지만 실패로 끝났다.
문 대통령이 “창업과 신산업 창출이 이어지는 혁신 생태계를 만들겠다”고 나선 것은 다행이다. 문 대통령과 더불어민주당이 2012년 서비스업발전기본법과 2015년 규제프리존법을 좌초시켰던 점을 떠올리면 놀라운 변신이다. 집권 세력으로서 경제성장을 이끌려면 기업가 정신과 창업을 북돋울 수밖에 없기 때문이다. 하지만 이번에도 말잔치로 끝날 공산이 큰 게 문제다. 규제 샌드박스 대상을 ‘창업과 신산업’에 한정했기 때문이다. 창업과 신산업도 결국 기존 제조업이 바탕인데 신산업·기존산업을 칸막이해선 혁신생태계를 활성화할 수 없다.
중앙일보는 연초 국가개혁 프로젝트인 리셋코리아를 통해 규제 샌드박스 도입의 필요성을 제기했다. 하지만 신산업·기존산업으로 나눈다면 효과는 반감된다. 지금 국내 기업들은 대·중·소 할 것 없이 최저임금 및 법인세 인상, 양대 노동지침 폐기 등으로 투자심리가 위축돼 있다. 30년도 더 된 낡은 규제를 두고 혁신생태계가 활성화되길 바라는 것은 고목나무에 꽃 피기를 바라는 것과 같다. 과감한 규제 완화와 네거티브방식 전환만이 위기의 한국 경제를 살려낼 것이다.