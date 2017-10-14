Leadership vacuum (kor)

Samsung Electronics has raked in the highest-ever profits since its founding in 1969. In the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, the flagship manufacturer in South Korea recorded $2 trillion won ($54.9 billion) in sales and 14.5 trillion won in operating profits. In that period, Samsung earned a whopping 23.4 percent increase in operating profits, an outstanding achievement as a manufacturer, not an information technology company.
The accumulated operating profits of Samsung Electronics — 38.46 trillion won — until the third quarter also has broke its earlier record of 36.79 trillion won in 2013. The company’s remarkable performance owes much to its brisk sales in semiconductors thanks to their ever-growing demand in the IT industry around the globe.
Despite Samsung’s excellent performance at home and abroad, however, a mixed feeling prevails in the conglomerate. What concerns the electronics giant most is the over-concentration of semiconductors in its profits portfolio. Market analysts say the company earned nearly 10 trillion won in operating profits from the semiconductor category in the third quarter. The profit accounts for nearly two-thirds of its overall profits at 14.5 trillion won during the period.
But no one knows how long the boom in the semiconductor business will continue. China is fully prepared to boost its production of various types of memory chips in an all-out manner from next year. In smartphones and home appliances, Chinese companies are rapidly catching up.
Samsung Electronics has to pay heed to an unprecedented leadership vacuum after Kwon Oh-hyu — vice chairman, CEO of semiconductor business and chairman of the board — announced on Friday that he would step down. He has been playing the roles of the sick Chairman Lee Kun-hee and his heir, Lee Jae-yong, who has been put behind bars for the past eight months for court trials over his bribery charges involving the Choi Soon-sil scandal.
Announcing his resignation, Vice Chairman Kwon complained by saying that Samsung Electronics can hardly read future trends and find a new growth engine due to a critical lack of fast decision-making and investment, even though it makes record profits at the moment. He underscored that now is the time for his younger executives to start all over to meet the tough challenges of rapidly changing information technology. Samsung Electronics must take the leadership vacuum as an opportunity to overcome the unseen crisis it faces.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 14, Page 30
삼성전자가 역대 최고 실적을 냈다. 연결기준으로 3분기에 매출 62조원과 영업이익 14조5000억원을 기록했다. 정보기술(IT) 기업 아닌 제조업체가 무려 23.4%의 영업이익률을 올렸다. 영업이익 기준으로 매일 1600억원 가까이 번 셈이다. 올해 3분기까지의 누적 영업이익은 38조4600억원으로 연간 최대 영업이익 기록인 2013년(36조7900억원) 수준을 이미 뛰어넘었다. 반도체 실적 호조 덕분이다.
빛나는 실적에도 불구하고 회사 안팎의 분위기는 복잡미묘하다. 무엇보다 이익 구성의 반도체 쏠림 현상이 너무 뚜렷한 게 걱정이다. 시장에서는 3분기 반도체 부문의 영업이익만 10조원에 달한다고 분석했다. 전체 이익의 3분의 2를 반도체가 냈다. 하지만 반도체 호황이 언제까지 지속할지는 알 수 없다. 당장 중국이 내년부터 메모리 반도체 생산을 본격화한다. 이미 스마트폰과 가전 부문에서는 중국 업체들이 바짝 추격해 오고 있다.
경영의 리더십 공백도 신경 써야 한다. 삼성전자는 어제 3분기 실적을 발표하면서 이사회 의장이자 반도체 사업을 총괄하는 부품부문 사업책임자인 권오현 부회장이 경영 일선에서 물러난다고 전격 선언했다. 그는 와병 중인 이건희 회장과 구속 수감 중인 이재용 부회장을 대신해 사실상 '총수 대행' 역할을 해 왔다. 권 부회장은 "회사가 최고의 실적을 내고는 있지만 과거의 결단과 투자의 결실이다. 미래 흐름을 읽어 새로운 성장동력을 찾는 일은 엄두도 내지 못하고 있다"고 털어놓았다. 그는 "급변하는 IT 산업의 속성을 생각해 볼 때 지금이 바로 후배 경영진이 나서 비상한 각오로 경영을 쇄신해 새 출발 할 때"라고 밝혔다. 이 회사를 비롯한 삼성그룹은 총수 공백 장기화와 전문경영인 퇴진에 따른 리더십 위기 극복이라는 숙제를 안게 됐다.