[앵커브리핑] '아Q의 정신승리법' (Ah Q’s spiritual victory)

오랜만에 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.중국의 작가 루쉰의 작품 '아Q정전'의 주인공인 아Q는 독특한 정신세계의 소유자입니다.The main character Ah Q from “The True Story of Ah Q” written by a Chinese author Lu Xun has a unique mindset.그는 사람들에게 번번이 놀림과 무시를 당하고 두들겨 맞으면서도 늘 '이겼다'고 생각하려 했습니다. 그것은 아Q만의 독특한 '정신승리법'이었지요.He is always ignored,, and beaten by others but he still thinks that he is a winner. This is Ah Q’s unique “spiritual victory.”*scorn: 경멸하다'비록 졌지만 정신은 내가 우월하므로 결과적으로 이긴 것.' '내 뺨을 스스로 때렸지만 아픈 건 내가 아닌 그 자다'“Although I lost, my mind is more. Thus, I won,” he thinks. “Imy own cheek but the one who’s hurting is him, not me.”*superior: 우수하다*slap: 때리다그는 이렇게 자신의 패배와 굴욕을 합리화했습니다.This is how he alwayshis humiliation and defeat.*rationalizes: 합리화하다세상은 결코 인정하지 않았지만 자신만의 세계에 빠져 어떻게든 자신과 자신을 둘러싼 현상을 합리화하려는 인간군상.There has always been the kind of people who are trapped in their individual worlds and refuse to face reality.작가 루쉰은 변화가 요구되던 시대에, 변화를 거부하던 중국사회를 작품을 통해 풍자했습니다.In his works, Lu Xun wasChinese society which insisted on staying in the past during an era of advancement.*satirize: 풍자하다'태블릿 PC는 내가 쓰던 것이었다'“This tablet PC belonged to me.”난데없는 인물은 또다시 등장했습니다. 이른바 '양심선언'이란 명목으로 말입니다.A person appeared out of nowhere under the name “.”*whistle blower: 내부고발자과연 그 단어가 그 상황에 맞는 것인가…하는 지적은 차치하지요.Whether the word is correct in this situation is an entirely other discussion.한줌의 사람들이 장막 뒤에서 국정을 농단했던 비극의 시대가 막을 내린지 1년. 그 사이에도 태블릿 PC를 둘러싼 주장과 주장은 반복돼왔고, 이번의 주장은 또 다른 버전의 주장인 셈입니다.A year has passed since the curtain closed on the era of political scandal where it was discovered that a small group of people were sitting on the shoulders of the former president topower and shape the country to their tastes. A series of statements arose and were repeated in regards to the tablet PC, and this statement is just another version of theclaims.*wield: (권력을) 행사하다*previous: 이전의"걔네들이 이게 완전히 조작품이고 얘네들이 이거를 저기 훔쳐가지고 이렇게 했다는 걸로 몰아야 되고…이걸 이제 하지 않으면…분리를 안 시키면 다 죽어"“Be alert… We have to claim that this is a fake and that the others stole this and make the press believe this… If we can’t, we’re all going to die.”어둠 속에서 은폐를 지시했던 바로 그 물건.The object was ordered to be secretly destroyed.뒤늦게 그 물건의 주인을 자처한 인물에 대해 굳이 분석과 평가를 얹어 놓을 필요는 없을 것 같습니다. 물론 그 주변의 다른 인물들에 대해서도 마찬가지입니다.I doubt that it is necessary to evaluate or look further into someone who claims to be the owner of the object. Or her close*associate: 동료다만, 문학평론가 김형중 교수의 '아Q정전'에 대한 분석의 한 구절은 전해드릴 만합니다.However, I would like to quote a phrase from culture critic Kim Hyung-joong from his analysis of “The True Story of Ah Q.”"현실적인 고통을 상상적으로 해결함으로써 실재와의 대면을 유예하거나 회피해버리는 정신적 메커니즘…"“The story is about the spiritual mechanism which resolves real worries and pains by refusing to face them through their imagination.”아, 물론 이것은 단지 정신분석학으로 접근한 것일 뿐, 지금 벌어지고 있는 태블릿 PC를 둘러싼 공격은 정치적으로 해석하는 것이 더 정확하다는 대다수의 의견을 덧붙여드립니다.Oh, of course this is only aapproach to the incident. The majority’s opinion is that it is more important to explain the events around the tablet PC from a political perspective.*psychoanalytical: 정신분석학적으로그러고 보면 이들의 행태에 '아Q정전'까지 인용하는 것이 너무 품위를 찾으려 한 것이 아닌가…하는 걱정도 드는…Nevertheless, I worry that citing from “The True Story of Ah Q” was too dignified to describe the behaviors of the so-called “owners” of the tablet PC.즉, 아Q정전이 아깝다는 생각이 드는 오늘(10일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on October 10, 2017Translated for October 11, 2017Translated and edited by Lee Jae-lim and Brolley Genster