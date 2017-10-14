Facebook Wins, Democracy Loses

On Wednesday, Facebook revealed that hundreds of Russia-based accounts had run anti-Hillary Clinton ads precisely aimed at Facebook users whose demographic profiles implied a vulnerability to political propaganda. It will take time to prove whether the account owners had any relationship with the Russian government, but one thing is clear: Facebook has contributed to, and profited from, the erosion of democratic norms in the United States and elsewhere.페이스북은 러시아에 개설된 수백 개 계정이 페이스북 이용자들에게 힐러리 비방 광고를 내보냈다고 지난달 27일 발표했다. 해당 계정과 러시아 정부의 관계를 입증하기까지는 시간이 걸리겠지만 한 가지는 확실하다. 페이스북이 미국을 비롯한 여러 국가에서 민주주의 규범을 훼손하는 정치 공작에 기여하며 수익을 내고 있다는 사실이다.The audacity of a hostile foreign power trying to influence American voters rightly troubles us. But it should trouble us more that Facebook makes such manipulation so easy, and renders political ads exempt from the basic accountability and transparency that healthy democracy demands.미국에 적대적인 국가가 그런 대담한 행동으로 미 유권자에게 영향을 주려고 했다니 걱정스럽다. 더 큰 문제는 페이스북이 그런 조작을 너무 쉽게 만들어 줬다는 점, 정치 광고가 건강한 민주주의가 요구하는 기본적 책임과 투명성 의무를 지지 않는다는 점이다.Anyone can deploy Facebook ads. They are affordable and easy. That’s one reason that Facebook has grown so quickly, taking in $27.6 billion in revenue in 2016, virtually all of it from advertisers, by serving up the attention of two billion Facebook users across the globe.누구나 페이스북에 광고를 올릴 수 있다. 비용은 저렴하고 방법은 쉽다. 이는 페이스북이 급성장한 비결이기도 하다. 페이스북은 지난해 276억 달러의 매출을 올렸다. 대부분은 전 세계 20억 명에 달하는 페이스북 이용자에게 노출하는 대가로 광고주가 지불한 돈이다.The service is popular among advertisers for its efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness. Facebook gives rich and instant feedback to advertisers, allowing them to quickly tailor ads to improve outcomes or customize messages even more. There is nothing mysterious or untoward about the system itself, as long as it’s being used for commerce instead of politics. What’s alarming is that Facebook executives don’t seem to grasp, or appreciate, the difference.페이스북 광고는 효율성·효과성·반응성이 좋아 광고주 사이에서 인기가 많다. 광고주에게 상세하고 즉각적인 피드백을 제공하기 때문에 광고주는 신속히 광고를 수정해 효과를 높이고 광고를 더욱 맞춤화할 수 있다. 시스템 자체에는 수상하거나 별다른 점이 없다. 상업 광고의 경우에는 그렇다. 하지만 정치 광고라면 이야기가 달라진다. 페이스북 경영진이 그 둘의 차이를 느끼지 못한다는 게 우려를 낳는다.A core principle in political advertising is transparency — political ads are supposed to be easily visible to everyone, and everyone is supposed to understand that they are political ads, and where they come from. And it’s expensive to run even one version of an ad in traditional outlets, let alone a dozen different versions. Moreover, in the case of federal campaigns in the United States, the 2002 McCain-Feingold campaign-finance act requires candidates to state they approve of an ad and thus take responsibility for its content.정치 광고는 투명성이 핵심이다. 정치 광고라는 사실과 광고주의 정체를 모두가 알 수 있어야 한다. ‘매케인-페인골드 선거자금법’(2002)에 따라 연방 선거에서는 모든 후보 자신이 정치 광고의 내용을 승인했으며, 자신에게 내용에 대한 책임이 있다고 선언해야 한다.None of that transparency matters to Facebook. Ads on the site meant for, say, 20- to 30-year-old home-owning Latino men in Northern Virginia would not be viewed by anyone else, and would run only briefly before vanishing. The potential for abuse is vast. An ad could falsely accuse a candidate of the worst malfeasance a day before Election Day, and the victim would have no way of even knowing it happened. Ads could stoke ethnic hatred and no one could prepare or respond before serious harm occurs. Unfortunately, the range of potential responses to this problem is limited. The First Amendment grants broad protections to publishers like Facebook. Diplomacy, even the harsh kind, has failed to dissuade Russia from meddling. And it’s even less likely to under the current administration.페이스북은 이런 투명성 원칙을 하나도 지키지 않는다. 페이스북에서 북부 버지니아에 거주하는 20~30대 히스패닉계 자가주택 보유자 남성을 대상으로 광고를 내보낼 경우 다른 계층은 이 광고를 볼 수 없다. 광고는 잠깐 떴다가 사라진다. 따라서 남용의 여지가 크다. 선거 바로 전날 특정 후보가 최악의 불법행위를 저질렀다고 근거 없는 비방을 해도 공격을 당한 후보는 그런 거짓 광고가 올라온 사실조차 모를 수 있다. 안타깝게도 대응 방법은 제한적이다. 수정헌법 1조에 따라 페이스북을 비롯한 발행 매체의 권한이 광범위하게 보호되기 때문이다.Daniel Kreiss, a communication scholar at the University of North Carolina, proposes that sites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube maintain a repository of campaign ads so that regulators, scholars, journalists and the public can examine and expose them. But the companies have no impetus to concur and coordinate. And Congress is unlikely to reform a system that campaigns are just learning to master.노스캐롤라이나대학 대니얼 크라이스 교수는 페이스북·트위터·유튜브 등 사이트에 게재된 정치 광고 데이터베이스를 만들어 규제당국과 전문가·언론·대중이 내용을 검토하고 공개하자고 제안했다. 하지만 사이트들은 크라이스 교수의 제안을 수용할 유인이 없다. 이제 막 등장한 정치 광고 기법을 미 의회에서 개혁하겠다고 나설 가능성도 요원하다.Facebook has no incentive to change its ways. The money is too great. The issue is too nebulous to alienate more than a few Facebook users. The more that Facebook saturates our lives, families and communities, the harder it is to live without it.페이스북 입장에서는 지금 방식을 바꿀 이유가 전혀 없다. 들어오는 돈이 엄청나기 때문이다. 적지 않은 페이스북 이용자를 소외시키는 결과를 감수할 만큼 이슈 자체가 분명하지도 않다.Facebook has pledged to install better filtering systems using artificial intelligence and machine-learning to flag accounts that are run by automated “bots” or violate the site’s terms of service. But these are just new versions of the technologies that have caused the problem in the first place. And there would be no accountability beyond Facebook’s word. The fact remains that in the arms race to keep propaganda flowing, human beings review troublesome accounts only long after the damage has been done.페이스북은 인공지능과 기계학습 기술로 필터링 기능을 강화해 자동화 ‘봇’ 계정이나 서비스 위반 계정을 파악하겠다고 약속했다. 하지만 이들 기술은 애초에 문제를 만든 기술의 최신 버전에 불과하다. 게다가 페이스북의 구두 약속에 책임을 지울 수단도 없다. 경쟁적으로 정치 프로파간다를 끊임없이 내보내는 상황에서는 피해가 생긴 후에야 문제 계정을 검토하게 된다.Our best hopes sit in Brussels and London. European regulators have been watching Facebook and Google for years. They have taken strong actions against both companies for violating European consumer data protection standards and business competition laws. The British government is investigating the role Facebook and its use of citizens’ data played in the 2016 Brexit referendum and 2017 national elections.그나마 희망을 걸어 볼 대상은 브뤼셀과 런던의 규제당국이다. 유럽 규제당국은 수년 전부터 페이스북과 구글을 주시했다. 이들은 페이스북과 구글이 유럽 소비자정보보호기준과 기업경쟁법을 위반했을 때 엄격한 조치를 취했다. 영국 정부는 페이스북이 지난해 브렉시트 국민투표와 올해 총선에서 시민의 데이터를 사용한 방식이 선거에 어떤 영향을 미쳤는지 조사 중이다.We are in the midst of a worldwide, internet-based assault on democracy. Scholars at the Oxford Internet Institute have tracked armies of volunteers and bots as they move propaganda across Facebook and Twitter in efforts to undermine trust in democracy or to elect their preferred candidates in the Philippines, India, France, the Netherlands, Britain and elsewhere. We now know that agents in Russia are exploiting the powerful Facebook advertising system directly.지금 민주주의는 전 세계에서 인터넷을 통한 공격을 받고 있다. 옥스퍼드 인터넷 연구소 전문가들은, 민주주의에 대한 신뢰를 손상시키거나 필리핀·인도·프랑스·네덜란드·영국 등지에서 지지 후보를 당선시키기 위해 페이스북과 트위터로 정치 프로파간다를 펼친 자원자 군단과 봇을 추적하고 있다. 러시아의 요원들이 페이스북의 강력한 광고 시스템을 직접 활용해 공작에 나섰다는 것은 이제 확실히 밝혀진 사실이다.In the 21st-century social media information war, faith in democracy is the first casualty.21세기 SNS 정보전에서 민주주의에 대한 믿음이 첫 번째 희생자가 되어 버렸다.시바 바이다나탄 버지니아대 교수The New York Times OpinionSEPT. 8, 2017