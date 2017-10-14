To Understand Rising Inequality, Consider the Janitors at Two Top Companies, Then and Now

Gail Evans and Marta Ramos have one thing in common: They have each cleaned offices for one of the most innovative, profitable and all-around successful companies in the United States.오늘의 주인공 게일 에반스 씨와 마르타 라모스 씨에게는 공통점이 하나 있습니다. 둘 다 미국에서 가장 혁신적이고 이윤을 많이 내는 성공한 기업의 사무실을 청소하는 일을 했다는 점입니다.For Ms. Evans, that meant being a janitor in Building 326 at Eastman Kodak’s campus in Rochester in the early 1980s. For Ms. Ramos, that means cleaning at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., in the present day.1980년대 에반스 씨는 로체스터에 있는 이스트만 코닥 건물의 326동 건물 청소를 맡았습니다. 라모스 씨는 지금 캘리포니아주 쿠퍼티노에 있는 애플 본사 사무실을 청소합니다.In the 35 years between their jobs as janitors, corporations across America have flocked to a new management theory: Focus on core competence and outsource the rest. The approach has made companies more nimble and more productive, and delivered huge profits for shareholders. It has also fueled inequality and helps explain why many working-class Americans are struggling even in an ostensibly healthy economy.두 명은 약 35년의 시차를 두고 미국에서 가장 잘 나가는 기업에서 일하는 청소부였습니다. 그 사이 미국 기업들이 첫 번째 계명처럼 삼게 된 경영 철학이 있다면 “핵심에 집중하고 나머지는 외부에 위탁하라”는 것입니다. 이에 따라 회사는 생산성을 극대화하고 더 빠른 의사결정을 내릴 수 있도록 구조를 간소화했고, 많은 이윤을 주주에게 돌려주기 시작했습니다. 이로 인해 결과적으로 불평등은 갈수록 심해졌습니다. 표면적으로 국가 경제가 큰 문제 없이 굴러가는 상황에서도 특히 미국의 서민, 노동자 계층이 경제적으로 힘겨운 시기를 보내는 이유도 여기서 찾을 수 있습니다.The $16.60 per hour Ms. Ramos earns as a janitor at Apple works out to about the same in inflation-adjusted terms as what Ms. Evans earned 35 years ago. But that’s where the similarities end.현재 라모스 씨가 애플 건물을 청소하고 받는 돈은 시급 16.6달러로, 물가 인상을 감안하면 35년 전 에반스 씨가 코닥 건물을 청소하고 번 돈과 큰 차이가 없습니다. 하지만 실질 급여가 비슷하다는 것 말고는 두 사람이 처한 환경 사이에 공통점을 찾기 어렵습니다.Ms. Evans was a full-time employee of Kodak. She received more than four weeks of paid vacation per year, reimbursement of some tuition costs to go to college part time, and a bonus payment every March. When the facility she cleaned was shut down, the company found another job for her: cutting film.에반스 씨는 코닥에 직접 고용된 정규직 노동자였습니다. 코닥 직원이었던 것이죠. 1년에 4주 이상 유급 휴가를 쓸 수 있었고, 일과 학업을 병행할 경우 학자금 지원도 받았습니다. 매년 3월 지급되는 보너스도 꼬박꼬박 나왔죠. 그녀가 청소하던 건물에 있던 부서가 구조조정으로 사라지자, 코닥은 그녀에게 회사 내에서 다른 일자리를 알아봐 줬습니다. 필름을 정해진 길이대로 자르는 일이었죠.Ms. Ramos is an employee of a contractor that Apple uses to keep its facilities clean. She hasn’t taken a vacation in years, because she can’t afford the lost wages. Going back to school is similarly out of reach. There are certainly no bonuses, nor even a remote possibility of being transferred to some other role at Apple.라모스 씨는 애플 건물을 청소하지만 애플에 고용된 노동자가 아닙니다. 라모스 씨를 고용한 건 애플에 건물 청소 업무를 위탁받은 업체죠. 애플에서 일한 지난 몇 년간 휴가는 한 번도 가지 못했습니다. 휴가를 가면 고스란히 급여가 줄어드니 엄두도 못 냈죠. 보너스는 물론 보너스 비슷한 것도 없고, 당연히 애플에 고용된 것이 아니니 애플 건물 안에서 다른 일을 할 가능성은 처음부터 없습니다.Yet the biggest difference between their two experiences is in the opportunities they created. A manager learned that Ms. Evans was taking computer classes while she was working as a janitor and asked her to teach some other employees how to use spreadsheet software to track inventory. When she eventually finished her college degree in 1987, she was promoted to a professional-track job in information technology.이렇게 근무 조건만 봐도 하늘과 땅 차이였지만, 에반스 씨와 라모스 씨에게 회사가 준 기회를 보면 더 큰 차이가 드러납니다. 에반스 씨는 코닥에서 청소부 일을 하며 야간대학에서 틈틈이 컴퓨터 수업을 들었습니다. 이 사실을 전해 들은 에반스 씨의 상사는 다른 직원들에게 스프레드시트 프로그램을 사용해 재고를 관리하는 법을 가르쳐달라고 에반스 씨에게 부탁했습니다. 1987년, 마침내 학위를 마친 에반스 씨는 코닥 IT 부서로 승진, 발령됩니다.Less than a decade later, Ms. Evans was chief technology officer of the whole company, and she has had a long career since as a senior executive at other top companies. Ms. Ramos sees the only advancement possibility as becoming a team leader keeping tabs on a few other janitors, which pays an extra 50 cents an hour.10년도 되지 않아 에반스 씨에게는 코닥의 CTO(최고 기술담당 이사)라는 직함이 붙습니다. 이후 에반스 씨는 코닥에서의 경력을 바탕으로 다른 유수의 회사에서 임원직을 맡습니다. 라모스 씨가 꿈꿀 수 있는 승진이란 자신과 같은 일을 하는 청소부 여러 명을 관리하는 선임직으로, 그 자리에 오르면 시급을 50센트 더 받을 수 있습니다. 그 이상은 가능성이 열려있지 않습니다.They both spent a lot of time cleaning floors. The difference is, for Ms. Ramos, that work is also a ceiling.온종일 건물을 쓸고 닦고 광낸 건 에반스 씨와 라모스 씨가 다르지 않습니다. 결정적인 차이가 있다면 라모스 씨에게 주어진 일자리는 명백한 한계가 있는 일자리라는 점입니다.Kodak 1987 vs. Apple 20171987년 코닥 vs 2017년 애플Eastman Kodak was one of the technological giants of the 20th century, a dominant seller of film, cameras and other products. It made its founders unfathomably wealthy and created thousands of high-income jobs for executives, engineers and other white-collar professionals. The same is true of Apple today.최신 기술을 바탕으로 20세기를 풍미한 기업을 꼽을 때 이스트만 코닥은 빠지지 않고 등장할 만한 기업입니다. 사진 필름과 사진기를 비롯한 여러 제품을 팔았죠. 코닥의 창업주들은 세계적으로 손꼽히는 부자가 됐습니다. 동시에 임원급, 기술 인력을 비롯한 다양한 사무직 회사원들에게 코닥은 높은 보수를 받을 수 있는 꿈의 직장이 됩니다. 오늘날 애플을 떠올리면 될 겁니다.But Kodak also created enough working-class jobs to help create two generations of middle-class wealth in Rochester. The Harvard economist Larry Summers has often pointed at this difference, arguing that it helps explain rising inequality and declining social mobility.하지만 코닥이 창출한 일자리 가운데는 노동자 계급에도 만족할 만한 보수를 지급하는 양질의 일자리가 많았습니다. 덕분에 코닥 본사가 위치한 로체스터에는 두 세대에 걸쳐 중산층이 상당히 탄탄하게 자리 잡습니다. 하버드 대학교의 경제학자 래리 서머스는 앞서 여러 차례 이러한 차이를 지적하며 불평등이 심화하고 사회적 계층 이동이 줄어들고 있다고 진단하기도 했습니다. 2014년에는 칼럼에 다음과 같이 쓰기도 했습니다.“Think about the contrast between George Eastman, who pioneered fundamental innovations in photography, and Steve Jobs,” Mr. Summers wrote in 2014. “While Eastman’s innovations and their dissemination through the Eastman Kodak Co. provided a foundation for a prosperous middle class in Rochester for generations, no comparable impact has been created by Jobs’s innovations” at Apple.사진과 카메라 기술에 근본적인 혁신을 이끈 조지 이스트만과 스티브 잡스의 차이를 생각해보자. 이스트만의 혁신은 이스트만 코닥이라는 회사를 통해 큰 성공을 거둔 제품이 되었고, 회사가 위치한 로체스터 지역에 수 대에 걸쳐 지속될 단단한 중산층 형성의 밑거름이 되었다. 잡스가 애플에서 이룩한 혁신은 이에 비하면 아무런 성과를 내지 못했다고 평가할 수밖에 없다.Ms. Evans’s pathway was unusual: Few low-level workers, even in the heyday of postwar American industry, ever made it to the executive ranks of big companies. But when Kodak and similar companies were in their prime, tens of thousands of machine operators, warehouse workers, clerical assistants and the like could count on steady work and good benefits that are much rarer today.전후 미국 경제, 산업의 황금기를 통틀어 보더라도 낮은 직급에서 시작해 대기업 전체 임원급에 오른 사례는 거의 없습니다. 에반스 씨의 사례는 대단히 이례적인, 그야말로 성공 신화라 할 만한 일입니다. 하지만 코닥을 비롯한 기업들이 한창 잘 나가던 그 시절에는 기계 기사부터, 창고 재고 관리 노동자, 비서 등 그 기업에 고용돼 일하는 노동자들은 안정적인 고용 환경과 다양한 혜택을 누릴 수 있었습니다. 그때는 당연히 누리던 많은 것들이 지금은 흔적조차 찾아볼 수 없게 된 경우가 많습니다.When Apple was seeking permission to build its new headquarters, its consultants projected the company would have 23,400 employees, with an average salary comfortably in the six figures. Thirty years ago, Kodak employed about 60,000 people in Rochester, with average pay and benefits companywide worth $79,000 in today’s dollars.컨설팅 업체들은 애플이 새로운 본사 건물들을 짓기 전에 애플 본사에서 일할 직원이 약 23,400명, 이들의 평균 연봉은 10만 달러 이상일 것으로 예상했습니다. 30년 전 코닥의 경우 로체스터에서만 6만 명 가까운 직원을 고용했고, 각종 수당을 합친 직원들의 평균 연봉은 현재 달러 가치로 환산해서 7만 9천 달러였습니다.Part of the wild success of the Silicon Valley giants of today — and what makes their stocks so appealing to investors — has come from their ability to attain huge revenue and profits with relatively few workers.실리콘밸리 기업들이 거둔 큰 성공의 원인으로 분명 예전보다 훨씬 적은 직원만 고용하고도 높은 매출을 올리며 큰 이윤을 남길 수 있는 산업 구조도 빼놓을 수 없습니다. 이들 IT 기업의 주식이 투자자들에게 매력적인 이유도 마찬가지입니다.Apple, Alphabet (parent of Google) and Facebook generated $333 billion of revenue combined last year with 205,000 employees worldwide. In 1993, three of the most successful, technologically oriented companies based in the Northeast — Kodak, IBM and AT&T — needed more than three times as many employees, 675,000, to generate 27 percent less in inflation-adjusted revenue.애플과 (구글의 지주회사인) 알파벳, 페이스북 세 기업이 지난해 올린 이익은 400조 원에 육박합니다. 전 세계적으로 이 세 회사에 고용된 직원 수를 모두 합해도 20만 5천 명에 불과합니다. 1993년, 당시 미국에서 최신 기술로 무장한 기업 가운데 가장 성공적인 기업 세 곳을 꼽으라면 코닥과 IBM, 그리고 AT&T였는데, 이 세 회사가 고용한 직원 수만 67만 5천 명이었습니다. 애플, 알파벳, 페이스북보다 세 배나 더 많은 노동자를 고용하고도 이들이 거둔 이익은 애플, 알파벳, 페이스북보다 (물가 상승을 감안하고) 27% 적었습니다.The 10 most valuable tech companies have 1.5 million employees, according to calculations by Michael Mandel of the Progressive Policy Institute, compared with 2.2 million employed by the 10 biggest industrial companies in 1979. Mr. Mandel, however, notes that today’s tech industry is adding jobs much faster than the industrial companies, which took many decades to reach that scale.진보정책 연구소의 마이클 만델에 따르면 현재 가장 가치 있는 테크 기업 10곳에 고용된 직원은 150만 명 정도입니다. 1979년 미국 10대 기업이 고용한 노동자는 총 220만 명이었습니다. 다만 만델은 오늘날 테크 업계가 일자리를 창출하는 속도는 과거 몇십 년에 걸쳐 규모를 확장했던 산업에 비해 훨씬 빠르다고 덧붙였습니다.Many of the professional jobs from those companies in the 1980s and ’90s have close parallels today. The high-paying positions setting corporate strategy, developing experimental technologies and shaping marketing campaigns would look similar in either era.1980, 90년대 이 회사들에서 생겨난 주요 일자리들은 오늘날도 명맥을 이어오고 있습니다. 즉, 기업 전체 전략을 짜거나 새로운 기술을 실험, 연구, 개발하는 일, 제품 마케팅 담당 부서 같은 곳은 그때나 지금이나 큰 차이 없이 회사에서 중요한 자리고, 담당 직원들의 급여도 좋은 편에 속합니다.But a generation ago, big companies also more often directly employed people who installed products, moved goods around warehouses, worked as security guards and performed many of the other jobs needed to get products into the hands of consumers.하지만 예전 대기업은 거의 모든 노동자를 직접 고용했다는 점에서 오늘날과 다릅니다. 즉, 제품을 생산하거나 물류 관리 담당 직원은 물론이고, 회사나 공장 경비원을 비롯해 제품 생산부터 소비자에게 가는 긴 과정에 조금이라도 관여하는 노동자들을 기업이 직접 고용하는 형태였습니다.In part, fewer of these kinds of workers are needed in an era when software plays such a big role. (후략)Neil IrwinThe New York Times CurationSEPT. 3, 2017