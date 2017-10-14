Trump given ‘range of options’ for North

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday. [AP/YONHAP] 화요일 백악관 대통령 집무실에서 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령(오른쪽)이 헨리 키신저 전 국무장관(왼쪽)을 만나 얘기하고 있다. [AP/연합]

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to fly sequenced bilateral missions with two Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-15s and two Republic of Korea Air Force F-15Ks in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday. [YONHAP] 미군 전략폭격기 B-1B 랜서가 괌 앤더슨 공군기지에서 이륙하고 있다. B-1B 랜서는 화요일 한반도 주변 상공에서 일본 자위대 F-15 전투기 2대와 한국 공군 F-15K 전투기 2대와 함께 공동 임무를 수행했다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, October 12, 2017U.S. President Donald Trump received a briefing on Tuesday from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on military optionsNorth Korea’s*concerning~ : ~관한*provocation: 도발도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 화요일 제임스 매티스 국방장관과 조셉 던퍼드 합참의장으로부터 북한의 도발에 대응하는 군사 옵션들을 보고 받았다.“The briefing and discussion focused on a range of options to respond to any form of North Korean,” the White House said through a statement afterward, “or, if necessary, to prevent North Korea from threatening the United States and its allies with nuclear weapons.”*aggression: 공격백악관은 성명을 통해 “보고와 토론은 북한의 어떤 공격에도 대응하는 다양한 옵션들에 집중됐다. 만약 필요하다면, 북한이 핵무기로 미국과 동맹국들을 위협하지 못하도록 하는 옵션들도 포함됐다”고 밝혔다.This statement implied military options, which could include awar plan orstrike.*preventive: 예방의*pre-emptive: 선제의이 문장은 예방전쟁 계획이나 선제 타격을 포함한 군사 옵션들을 보고했다는 것을 시사한 것이다.Trump had a luncheon with State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Mattis on the same day, which comes as the president has facedby lawmakers fordiplomatic efforts through his*backlash: 반발*undercut: 약화시키다*rash: 경솔한, 성급한*rhetoric: 수사법경솔한 발언들로 외교적 해법 찾기 노력을 약화시키고 있다며 의원들이 트럼프 대통령을 비난하는 가운데 트럼프 대통령은 이날 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관과 제임스 매티스 국방장관과 함께 점심 회동을 했다.Trump also met with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at theTuesday, seeking hison North Korea.*Oval Office: 미대통령 집무실*expertise: 전문지식트럼프는 화요일 대통령 집무실에서 헨리 키신저 전 미 국무장관을 만나 북한 해법에 대한 그의 견해를 들었다.“I’m here at a moment when the opportunity to build a constructive, peaceful world order is very great,” said Kissinger, who served under the Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford administrations, at the beginning of his meeting with Trump. “And the president is leaving on a trip to Asia, which I think will make a bigto progress and peace and.”*contribution: 공헌, 기여*prosperity: 번영트럼프와 회동을 시작하면서 키신저는 “건설적이고 평화적인 세계질서를 만들 기회가 매우 큰 시기에 제가 여기 왔다. 대통령이 아시아를 순방하는데, 진보, 평화, 번영에 크게 기여할 것이라고 생각한다”고 말했다. 키신저는 리차드 닉슨 대통령과 제랄드 포드 대통령 시기에 국무장관을 역임했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)