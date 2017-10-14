Between two madmen

“A basic problem is that hard-liners seem ascendant in both Washington and Pyongyang,” Nicholas Kristof wrote after his first visit to Pyongyang in 12 years. He was told that North Korean military officers sometimes mock their own country’s diplomats for being wimpish “American cronies.” On the streets of Pyongyang, he recalled seeing propaganda posters, including one depicting a missile striking the U.S. Capitol. Kristof, who has written about North Korea for The New York Times since the 1980s, said he left North Korea with the “same sense of foreboding that I felt after leaving Saddam’s Iraq in 2002.”U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un call each other madmen. The two, however, are not mad. They are just pretending to be mad based on the “madman theory,” first used by Dwight Eisenhower against China and North Korea to sign the Korean War truce and then by Richard Nixon against the Soviet Union to end the Vietnam War. The threat of nuclear attack was a means to an end, and Trump, a hard-to-predict man who changed his party affiliation from Republican to Reform, Democrat and then back to Republican, is now using the obsolete theory against Kim.When the leaders of two countries on a collision course act like madmen at the same time, a dangerous crisis emerges. They both make radical public remarks, but will end up as cowards if their words and actions are different. There is the possibility of an accidental clash, in which either side will shoot itself in the foot. Now is the time to stop playing with fire.But the situation is actually going backward. Trump fired Steve Bannon, the White House strategist who denied military options. Trump also humiliated State Secretary Rex Tillerson, who mentioned the possibility of direct talks with the North, by saying he was “wasting his time.” Under such circumstances, how can the North come to the negotiating table and face the United States?Now Trump is talking about “the calm before the storm,” hinting that dialogue and negotiations are useless. It is a warning against the North pursuing a seventh nuclear test and firing an intercontinental ballistic missile. Russian lawmakers who have visited North Korea say the regime is preparing to test a missile capable of striking the American West Coast.The situation is heading toward a dead end. The situation is so serious that Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, issued a message to the two leaders: “Nuclear weapons are illegal. Threatening to use nuclear weapons is illegal. Having nuclear weapons, possessing nuclear weapons, developing nuclear weapons, is illegal, and they need to stop.”Kim knows very well that a war will wipe out his regime, and with 160,000 Americans, 50,000 Japanese and 1.02 million Chinese living in South Korea, a war on the peninsula goes against common sense. But the definition of “common sense” can change as an irrational chicken game between two madmen continues.Now is the time for restraint. All possible diplomatic channels must be used to prevent an accidental clash. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who managed to resolve the first nuclear crisis in 1994, wrote in The Washington Post last week that he fears another Korean war. The United States should offer to send a high-level delegation to Pyongyang for peace talks, he said.We are the biggest victim of war, and we must lead efforts to seek peace. We must exert maximum pressure on the North while coming up with a realistic and comprehensive compromise to resolve the crisis. Only then — when grand compromises are reached between the North and the United States and between the United States and China — will we not be neglected and be able to protect our national security interests.Trump could take unilateral action, making the U.S. economy and security his top priorities. He once said 28,000 American soldiers were deployed on the inter-Korean border to stop a madman, but the United States has gained nothing. He hinted at the possibility of withdrawing U.S. troops from Korea. To prevent an uncontrollable turn of events, we must be bolder with the United States.Trump has also ordered his officials to tell their Korean counterparts that the two countries’ free trade agreement can be abolished right away because the American president is a madman. Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong recently returned to Seoul after meeting with officials in Washington to discuss the agreement. In a phone conversation, Kim said he met with 24 congressional leaders and White House officials in addition to his official counterparts. “We will give them the cause,” he said, “while keeping practical gains.” It is a realistic approach to remember ahead of Trump’s visit to Korea next month.Former Foreign Minister Yoon Young-kwan advised that the chemistry between Trump and Korean President Moon Jae-in should be stronger and diplomacy to reinforce all levels of contact with the United States is necessary. We are sandwiched between two madmen, but we will survive if we remain awake. Internal unity is a must. If matters of national security matter are treated as a domestic political issue to win votes, we will never perceive reality clearly. In order to prevent another war on the Korean Peninsula, all politicians must remain selfless.By Lee Ha-kyung, chief editor of the JoongAng Ilbo12년 만에 평양에 다녀온 미국인 니컬러스 크리스토프는 “워싱톤과 평양에서 모두 강경파가 주도권을 잡고 있는 게 근본적인 문제”라며 “북한 군부 인사들이 외교관들을 ‘미국과 한패인 겁쟁이’라고 조롱한다”고 전했다. 그가 목격한 평양 거리에는 북한 미사일이 미국 의회를 타격하고 성조기를 찢는 포스터나 간판들이 있었다. 뉴욕타임스에서 1980년대부터 기사와 칼럼으로 북한 문제를 다뤄 온 크리스토프는 “이라크전 발발 직전인 2002년 이라크를 떠나면서 느낀 것과 같은 전조(前兆)를 평양을 떠나면서 느꼈다”고 술회했다.트럼프와 김정은은 서로를 '미치광이(madman)'라고 부른다. 사실 두 미치광이는 미치지 않았다. 상대에게 공포감을 느끼게 해 협상에서 양보를 얻어내는 ‘미치광이 이론’이 시키는 대로 미친 척할 뿐이다. 이 이론은 아이젠하워가 한국전쟁 정전협정을 체결하기 위해 중국과 북한을 상대로 처음 적용했고, 닉슨이 베트남전을 끝내기 위해 소련을 상대로 사용했다. 핵 공격이 위협 수단이었다. 공화당에서 개혁당으로, 민주당으로, 다시 공화당으로 당적을 바꿨을 정도로 종잡을 수 없는 트럼프는 고색창연한 이론으로 '벼랑 끝 전술'의 막무가내 김정은과 한판 승부를 벌이고 있다.충돌하는 두 나라의 지도자가 한꺼번에 미치광이 행세를 하면 위험천만한 상황이 벌어진다. 공개적으로 수위를 높이면서 극단적인 발언을 쏟아내는데, 말과 행동이 다르면 비겁자가 되기 때문이다. 제 발등을 찍는 우발적 충돌의 가능성이 있다. 이쯤에서 불장난을 중단해야 한다.그러나 상황은 거꾸로 가고 있다. 트럼프는 군사적 해법을 부인한 백악관 수석전략가 스티브 배넌을 해고했다. 북한과의 직접대화를 언급한 틸러슨 국무장관에게도 “시간낭비하지 말라”며 면박을 주었다. 이란과의 핵 협정도 합참의장은 이란이 잘 지키고 있다는데 트럼프는 파기하려고 한다. 이러고도 북한이 미국과의 협상장에 나올까.트럼프는 노동당 창건일(10일)을 앞두고 "폭풍 전 고요"를 들먹이고 대화·협상 무용론을 흘리고 있다. 북한의 7차 핵실험과 ICBM 도발에 대한 경고다. 그러나 북한을 방문한 러시아 의원들은 "북한이 미 서부해안을 타격할 수 있는 미사일 시험을 준비 중"이라고 전했다.이판사판이다. 오죽하면 올해 노벨평화상 수상자인 핵무기폐기국제운동(ICAN)의 사무총장이 "핵무기 보유는 물론 핵무기 사용 위협도 불법"이라며 두 사람을 향해 "둘 다 멈춰야 한다"고 촉구했을까.김정은은 전쟁을 하면 체제가 흔적도 없이 사라지게 된다는 것을 잘 알고 있다. 더구나 한국에는 16만 명의 미국인, 5만 명의 일본인, 102만 명의 중국인이 살고 있다. 이들을 희생시켜 가면서 두 나라가 한반도에서 전쟁을 하는 상황은 상식적으로 불가능하다. 하지만 미치광이들의 비상식적인 치킨게임이 계속되면 상식은 부정당할 수 있다.이제는 자제해야 한다. 우발적 충돌을 막기 위해 가능한 외교 채널을 모두 가동해야 한다. 1994년 1차 북핵 위기를 수습한 카터 전 미국 대통령이 4일 워싱톤포스트 기고문에서 "제2의 한국전쟁이 우려된다"고 했다. 그는 "미국 정부가 북한에 평화협정 체결을 위한 고위급 대표단을 보내야 한다"고 촉구했다.전쟁이 나면 최대의 피해를 보는 우리가 평화 만들기의 주역이 돼야 한다. 북한을 최대한 압박하되 북핵 해결을 위한 현실적이고 포괄적인 타협안을 주도해야 한다. 그래야 코리아 패싱을 막고 북·미, 미·중의 대타협이 이뤄지더라도 안보이익을 지킬 수 있다.트럼프는 미국의 안보와 경제를 최우선으로 고려해 일방적인 행동을 취할 가능성이 있는 사람이다. “미치광이를 막으려고 미군 2만8000명을 휴전선에 배치하고 있다. 그런데 미국이 얻은 게 뭔가”라고 물었던 사람이다. 주한미군 철수 가능성을 시사한 것이다. 감당할 수 없는 사태를 예방하려면 미국과 훨씬 더 가까워져야 한다.트럼프는 “대통령이 미치광이라서 당장 한·미 FTA를 폐기할 수 있다”고 말하라고 지시한 사람이기도 하다. 워싱턴에서 2차 한·미 FTA 공동위원회를 끝내고 어제 서울로 돌아온 김현종 통상교섭본부장과 통화했다. 그는 “공식적인 협상 상대 말고도 24명의 상·하원 의원과 백악관 관계자를 만났다. 명분은 주고 실리를 챙길 것”이라고 했다. 다음달 트럼프 방한을 앞두고 눈여겨볼 만한 현실적인 대미 접근법이다.윤영관 전 외교부 장관은 “정상 간의 화학적 친밀도가 높아져야 하고, 모든 수준에서 맨투맨으로 대미 접촉을 강화하는 밀착외교가 필요하다”고 주문한다. 우리는 두 미치광이 사이에 끼여 있지만 정신만 차리면 산다. 다만 내부 결속은 필수다. 표에 눈이 멀어 안보를 국내정치로 둔갑시키면 현실을 제대로 볼 수 없다. 한반도에서 수백만 명이 죽는 전쟁이 두 번째로 일어나는 일을 막기 위해 어떤 사심(私心)도 내려놓아야 할 것이다.이하경 중앙일보 주필