Some 10,000 participants of the 2017 Pink Run marathon, organized by AmorePacific and Korea Breast Cancer Foundation, run on Sunday in Yeouido Park. The Pink Run event, which greets its 17th year in 2017, aims to raise awareness about breast cancer in Korea. Each runner donates a participation fee of 10,000 won ($8.90) to the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation to help with the costs of diagnosis and surgery.AMOREPACIFIC GROUP