Dear Ambassador Noh Young-min, (kor)

I would like to congratulate your appointment as the Korean Ambassador to China. More than 10 years ago, when I was posted as the Tokyo correspondent, an executive told me, “Come back as a pro-Japanese journalist.” In Korea, being called pro-Japanese is an insult, so I was not very pleased. But I thought that I would need to have a friendly attitude towards Japan to understand and learn better. When I heard your inauguration address on October 10, I thought it was unnecessary to advise you to become a pro-Chinese diplomat, because there are many pro-Chinese aides to President Moon Jae-in.
But none of them seem to truly know China. What Korea went through in the past year or so proves how little we knew about China. There must still be a report somewhere in the foreign ministry that China would not retaliate for the Thaad deployment. The report claimed that China was a member of WTO and a responsible member of the international community, and that it would not repeat the same kinds of retaliatory measures that it had put in place during the garlic dispute.
The domestic opinion moved from surprise to disappointment to antagonism.
Because Koreans are confident that they know about China, it is actually harder to understand the true face of China. China policy needs to be established based on collective intelligence.
What’s more important than the ambassador learning about China is creating pro-Korean figures in China. There are many Chinese who know about Korea. They are also familiar with the North Korean situation, about which Koreans are not knowledgeable due to long-severed exchanges.
However, it has been revealed in the past year that there is no true pro-Korean figure in China, especially among those in the key posts.
How many of the 25 new Politburo members to be elected at the 19th Party Congress have experience in Korea? It will be barely five or so.
When the Park Geun-hye administration claimed that the Korea-China relationship was at its best in history, what were Korean diplomats doing? Those involved in China affairs need to repent.
It may not be easy to make people pro-Korea, but the person who can do it best will be the Korean Ambassador to China. It doesn’t have to be a diplomat or high-ranking party or government official.
I hope that you will make sincere connections with scholars, businessmen, artists, cultural figures and even ordinary people.
I heard from a diplomat from another country that when he was in trouble, an unexpected friend connected him to a high-ranking figure in China. I pray for your good health and success as you are posted in difficult times.
노영민 대사님의 취임을 축하드립니다. 10여 년 전 제가 도쿄 특파원으로 부임할 때의 일입니다. 출국 인사를 하러 찾아간 회사 간부가 대뜸 “친일파가 되어 돌아오라”고 하시던 게 기억납니다. 예나 지금이나 한국에서 욕설에 가까운 친일파가 되라니…, 하지만 애정을 갖고 일해야 그만큼 일본 사정을 더 잘 이해하고 성과도 낼 수 있다는 의미로 받아들였습니다. 10일 부임한 대사님의 취임사를 듣고 나니 친중파가 되라는 훈수는 필요치 않다는 생각이 들었습니다.
문제는 한국엔 친중파가 넘쳐나는데 진정한 지중파(知中派)가 없다는 점입니다. 지난 1년여 동안 우리가 겪은 일들이 증명합니다. 사드 배치를 해도 중국이 보복 조치를 취하지 않을 것이란 보고서가 아직 외교부 어딘가에 남아 있을 겁니다. 중국이 세계무역기구(WTO) 가맹국이고 국제사회의 책임 있는 대국인데 과거 마늘 분쟁 때와 같은 일을 하겠냐는 요지로 기억합니다. 국내 여론은 중국이 이렇게 나올 줄 몰랐다는 놀라움에서 실망을 거쳐 반중 감정으로 이어졌습니다. 우리 사회 전체가 중국을 몰라도 너무 몰랐다는 방증으로 저는 받아들입니다.
비슷한 문화권이고 ‘조금 안다’는 자신감이 있기에 진짜 중국을 알기란 더욱 쉽지 않은 일입니다. 저는 ‘장님이 코끼리 만지기’보다 더 어려운 ‘공룡 뒷다리 더듬기’에 비유합니다. 장님 혼자선 역부족이지만 여러 명의 촉각 결과를 짜 맞추면 뭔가 그림이 나올 겁니다. 집단지성에 의지해 올바른 대중(對中) 외교 정책을 세워야겠죠.
대사님이 지중파가 되는 것보다 더 중요한 건 중국 내에 친한파를 만드는 일입니다. 제가 보기에 13억 중국인 중에 지한파는 넘칩니다. 오랜 교류 단절로 인해 정작 우리는 잘 모르는 북한 사정까지 훤히 들여다보는 게 그들입니다.
하지만 중국에 진정한 친한파는 없다는 게 최근 1년여 사이에 드러났습니다. 요직으로 갈수록 그렇습니다. 19차 당대회에서 뽑힐 신임 정치국원 25명 가운데 방한 경험이 있는 사람이 과연 몇이나 될까요. 아마 다섯 손가락을 겨우 넘을 정도일 겁니다. 한ㆍ중 관계가 역대 최상이라던 시기에 과연 우리는 무엇을 했던 걸까요. 중국 업무 관련자들 사이에 처절한 반성이 필요한 부분입니다.
친한파를 만들기가 쉽진 않겠지만 누구보다 그 일을 잘할 수 있는 자리가 주중 대사라고 생각합니다. 꼭 외교관이나 당ㆍ정 고위층이 아니어도 괜찮습니다. 학자·경제인·문화예술인뿐 아니라 라오바이싱(老百姓)이라 불리는 서민까지 두루두루 마음으로 교류하길 기대합니다. 어려운 일을 당했을 때 기대하지 않았던 사람이 중국 고위층과 연결시켜 주더라는 얘기를 제3국 외교관에게 들은 적이 있습니다. 힘든 시기에 부임하신 대사의 건승을 기원합니다.
