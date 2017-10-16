An unavoidable choice (kor)
박근혜 전 대통령 구속연장은 불가피한 선택
Oct 16,2017
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday took the unavoidable step of renewing former President Park Geun-hye’s detention, citing the need for a speedy trial and the significance of her case involving an unprecedented abuse of power and corruption scandal together with her confidante Choi Soon-sil, which led to her ouster in March.
After the prosecution last month requested a six-month extension of her detention before it expires on Monday, Park’s lawyers vehemently resisted. With the court accepting the prosecution’s request, however, Park must undergo her criminal court trials while being behind bars for another six months — as late as Apr. 16, 2018, coincidently the fourth anniversary of the fatal Sewol ferry disaster.
The court based its decision on concerns about possible destruction of evidence. The law stipulates that a criminal court can issue an arrest warrant for suspects when they have no permanent residence or there is a possibility of their flight or destruction of evidence. The court’s measure also reflects its opposition to Choi’s defense lawyer Lee Kyung-jae’s argument that prosecutors citing potential obstruction of justice or flight as the reason for extending her detention should be ashamed of their acts.
The court also found nothing wrong with the prosecution’s step to extend her detention based on their newfound charges of Park taking indirect bribes from SK and Lotte. In earlier cases, the detention periods for Park’s accomplices were extended because their first trials could not end six months after their arrests.
The court’s decision is also aimed at a speedy and efficient trial. If Park, who has been denying all charges against her, is released from prison and does not appear in the court, her trial could protract endlessly. When she was not detained, Park chose not to appear before the independent counsel or the Constitutional Court as a defendant or witness.
After the court’ decision, the ruling Democratic Party welcomed it, saying it confirmed the integrity of our law. But the opposition Liberty Korea Party strongly criticized it, saying the court made the worst decision in the history of our judiciary. A spokesperson of the opposition complained that the court’s decision proves that even the judiciary is in the hands of the Moon Jae-in administration.
Despite the extension of Park’s detention, the case has a long way to go. Park faces a total of 18 charges and the prosecution’s investigation records amount to 120,000 pages, not to mention a need to investigate over 300 witnesses down the road. The public will accept it only when the court reaches a fair and transparent ruling.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 14, Page 30
법원, "증거 인멸 우려 있다"며
검찰 청구대로 6개월 연장 결정
사법부 코드 맞추기 의구심도
법원이 어제 박근혜 전 대통령에 대해 2차 구속영장을 발부한 것은 '국정 농단 사건' 재판의 중대성과 신속한 심리를 감안한 불가피한 선택으로 보인다. 시시각각 다가오는 1심 구속 만기일(이달 16일 자정)을 앞두고 검찰이 지난달 말 추가 구속영장을 청구하자 박 전 대통령 측은 "편법 구속연장 기도"라며 강하게 반발했다. 하지만 재판부가 장고 끝에 "국정 농단의 정점에 있는 매우 중요한 사안이라서 구속 기한 연장이 필요하다"는 검찰 주장을 받아들임으로써 구속 기간은 최장 내년 4월 16일 자정까지로 6개월 늘어났다. 공교롭게도 4월 16일은 세월호 참사가 발생한 지 3년이 되는 날이다.
이날 재판부가 2차 구속영장을 발부한 주요 사유는 "증거인멸의 염려가 있어 구속의 사유와 필요성, 상당성이 인정된다"는 것이었다. 현행 형사소송법상의 구속영장 발부 사유인 '일정한 주거가 없을 때, 증거 인멸이나 도망할 염려가 있을 때, 범죄의 중대성에 해당할 때'에 포함돼 있다. 이는 2차 구속영장 청구시 "피고인 박근혜가 혐의를 부인하고 증거 인멸의 우려가 있는 데다 추가 증거 조사가 필요하다"고 강조한 검찰 측 주장을 그대로 받아들인 것이다. 최순실의 변호인인 이경재 변호사가 "검찰이 전직 대통령에 대해 증거인멸 우려나 도주 우려를 구속 필요 사유로 든다는 건 부끄러운 일"이라고 지적한 것과 정면으로 배치된다.
재판부는 검찰이 'SK·롯데그룹 관련 제3자 뇌물 수수' 혐의로 2차 구속영장을 청구한 것도 법리적으로 문제가 없다고 판단했다. 애초 구속영장에 적시한 13가지 혐의보다 재판에 넘길 때 적용한 혐의가 18가지로 더 많은데 구속영장에 빠진 혐의로 추가 구속영장을 발부할 수 있다는 논리다. 사실관계가 같아도 혐의를 달리 적용하면 괜찮다는 것이다. 최순실·안종범·김종·차은택 피고인이 구속된 지 6개월이 지나도록 1심 재판이 끝나지 않아 구속기간이 연장된 전례도 있다.
이번 결정은 재판의 신속성과 효율성도 감안한 것으로 보인다. 모든 혐의를 부인하는 박 전 대통령이 석방돼 재판에 불출석하게 되면 한없이 늘어질 수 밖에 없다. 특히 박 전 대통령은 구속되기 이전, 검찰·특검 수사와 헌법재판소 탄핵심판은 물론이고 일부 국정 농단 관련자 재판의 증인으로도 불출석했다.
구속 연장 결정에 대한 반응은 판이하게 갈렸다. 더불어민주당은 "법과 원칙이 살아있음을 확인한 것"이라고 반겼다. 그러나 자유한국당은 "사법사상 치욕의 날""사법부가 문재인 정부에 장악됐다는 신호"라며 강도높게 비난했다. 최근 유영하 대변인이 "박 전 대통령은 굶주린 사자가 우글대는 콜로세움에 피를 흘리며 군중에게 둘러싸여 있다. 광장의 격정과 분노가 인민에 의한 재판을 초래하는 걸 역사가 증명한다"는 주장과 맞닿아 있다.
박 전 대통령 구속은 연장됐으나 갈길은 아직도 멀다. 박 전 대통령의 혐의는 18가지이며 검찰 수사기록만도 12만쪽이 넘는다. 검찰이 증인 신청을 100명 가량 철회했지만 300여명의 증인 조사가 남아 있다. 재판부가 '공정하면서도 최대한 신속하게' 재판을 진행한뒤 불편부당한 결론을 내야 이번 구속 연장의 의미가 국민들의 피부에 느껴질 수 있을 것이다. "무죄 추정과 불구속 재판의 원칙을 훼손하는 행위"라는 지적에도 귀를 기울여야 할 것이다. 문재인 정부가 출범하자마자 국정 농단 사건의 공소 유지를 제1 과제로 천명한 사실을 기억하는 국민들은 사법부가 박근혜 전 대통령 추가 구속 영장 심사에서 오로지 법리로만 판단했는지 의구심을 가질 수도 있기 때문이다.