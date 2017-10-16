Prudence is needed (kor)

A group of civilians who took part in a public discussion to determine whether to permanently stop the construction of two nuclear power plants — Shin Kori 5 and 6 — in line with President Moon Jae-in’s campaign promise finished their debate after three days. An opinion poll of the 471 citizens, who participated in the debate as members of a committee aimed at collecting public opinion on the sensitive issue, was also conducted on Sunday.
The civic groups and other committee members plan to announce on Friday the results of their heated discussion and recommend their conclusion to the government. The Moon Jae-in administration has repeatedly said it will accept or respect their conclusion.
The committee carries great significance as the government has adopted so-called “deliberative democracy” — in which a divisive public issue is determined through the participation of grassroots organizations — for the first time. They listened to the pros and cons over electricity production by nuclear plants before reaching the conclusion. Unfortunately, they had a relatively short debate time in the face of a plethora of challenges involved.
It is not easy to predict the conclusion of the committee. But the results of surveys were too close to call. Given the selection of committee members in proportion to their survey samples, both sides would not give overwhelming support to either of the two positions. In that case, the committee will simply deliver to the government their own deliberation process to leave the final decision up to the government after having raised so many controversies since its establishment in July.
If the gap between pros and cons is neck and neck, the government plans to determine the fate of the two plants on its own after taking various factors into account. If that’s the case, the government must continue the construction of the two nuclear reactors. The Moon Jae-in administration must first consider the immense cost — 2.8 trillion won ($2.48 billion) — needed to demolish the two nuclear plants, the future of our nuclear plants and jobs.
It is not too late for the government to start a full-fledged debate on how to prepare for an era of the post-nuclear plants after the nation reaches a full consensus on the government’s long-term energy policy. The administration must take responsibility for the future of our economy. It must not try to hide behind the shadow of the committee’s recommendation.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 16, Page 34
신고리 원자력발전 5, 6호기 계속 건설과 중단 여부를 판단할 공론화위원회 시민참여단이 어제 2박3일간의 종합토론회를 마쳤다. 토론에 참여한 471명을 대상으로 한 찬반 최종 의견 조사도 마무리됐다. 이들의 의견에 따라 20일 대정부권고안이 발표된다. 정부는 여러 차례 "공론화위의 결정을 수용, 또는 존중하겠다"고 밝혀왔다.
공론화위의 의미는 작지 않다. 사상 처음으로 현안에 대해 시민들이 토론을 통해 의사 결정을 하는 '숙의민주주의'가 채택됐다. 이들은 원전 찬반 진영의 논리를 충분히 설명 듣고 에너지와 환경, 안전이 복합적으로 연결된 주제에 대해 의사 결정을 했다. 정책의 시민 참여를 높인다는 면에서 바람직한 일이다. 다만 방대한 주제에 비해 숙의기간이 짧고, 정부의 일방적인 탈원전 홍보 분위기 속에 진행돼 객관성에 의문이 남는 건 유감스러운 일이다.
현재로선 최종 결정이 어찌 될지 예단하기 쉽지 않다. 하지만 그간 일반 국민을 대상으로 한 여론조사에선 찬반 의견이 팽팽하게 맞서 왔다. 시민참여단이 여론조사 표본에 비례해 선정된 점을 고려하면 압도적인 찬반 의견이 나오지 않을 가능성이 크다. 이러면 공론화위가 찬반 의견을 명시하지 않고 그간의 논의 과정을 정부에 설명하는 보고서만 제출하게 된다. 결국 숱한 논란만 남기고 다시 정부에 최종 결정권이 넘어가는 셈이다.
정부는 이럴 경우 "여러 변수를 고려해 합리적으로 결정하겠다"고 한다. 하지만 찬반이 명확하지 않으면 원전 건설사업을 계속하는 게 정상이다. 2조8000억원에 이르는 매몰비용과 원전 수출 가능성, 일자리 등을 우선적으로 고려해야 한다. 탈원전 논의는 장기 에너지 수급 계획과 전기요금에 대한 사회적 합의가 이뤄진 뒤 이후 건설될 원전부터 적용해도 늦지 않다. 정부는 원전 공론화위의 논의 결과를 존중하되 국가 경제를 위한 책임 있는 자세를 보여야 한다. 정부가 원전 공론화위 권고안이란 방패 뒤에 숨을 수 있는 날도 며칠 남지 않았다.