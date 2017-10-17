Promising Korean designers rock the runways in Paris

[K-FASHION PROJECT]

Far away from Seoul, the work of five Korean designers shined on the runways of Paris Fashion Week, one of the four most prestigious events in the fashion industry.Kye Han-hee, Ko Tae-yong, Moon Jin-hee, Cho Eun-ae and Choi Bum-suk showed off their upcoming spring/summer collections as part of the “K-fashion Project in Paris” on the evening of Sept. 30, local time.“After the wave of K-pop swept in, K-fashion is the next in line to charm the world,” wrote Le Point, a major weekly magazine in France. Each designer showed 10 pieces from their upcoming spring/summer season to an audience of over 500.Kye of KYE started the show with her signature unisex clothes, featuring funky star motifs which expressed her belief that “The fate of the future is up to how we live the present,” according to the designer.Up next was Ko’s Beyond Closet. The collection was said to have been inspired by French fashion from earlier this year, and featured simple summer suits, T-shirts and shorts that had a classic look with a touch of streetwear.General Idea from Choi sought to mix touches of 1960s hippie culture into his clothes, expressing freedom and individuality to modern people who are trapped inside of their smartphones. Choi utilized a diverse range of colors and patterns throughout the collection.The offerings from ti:baeg by Cho, the newest of the five, featured bold structures with blocks of colors, asymmetrical measurements and detailed ruffles.Moon’s MOON J line was consistent with her usual style of “clothes that feel as comfortable as the subtle smell of a bag of tea,” using green as the main color of the collection and pictures of leaves that she shot herself - her use of materials that reminded people of hanbok (traditional Korean dress) was especially appreciated by those attending the presentation.To show what the local fashion industry is capable of, every outfit on the runway was made with materials from Korea. “This is a good chance to show that the Korean fashion is very developed and we have the most appropriate environment for fashion businesses,” said Ju Tae-jin, head of the fashion business team at Korea Research Institute for Fashion Industry (KRIFI). “We’re not just looking to make some stars, but our goal is to arm ourselves with industrial power.”“These new generation [designers] reflect the passion that young Koreans have for fashion, and Seoul has become the prototype for Asian fashion,” reported Franceinfo, a state-run radio channel in France. The broadcast also included the names of older designers who made their Parisian debut in the 1990s, such as Lee Young-hee, Lie Sang Bong, Jung Wook Jun and Woo Young-mi.Sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by KRIFI, the “K-fashion Project” is an effort to bring Korea’s premium designer brands to the world, in the hopes of forming a network with buyers outside of Korea. The program made its French debut on July 31, when it opened a pop-up store at Colette, one of the trendiest boutique shops in France.The opportunity to present at Paris Fashion Week was special for the Korean designers, who have made themselves known on the worldwide stage.Since Paris Fashion Week follows New York, London and Milan, the Paris festivity is said to have the biggest number of buyers who come to get their hands on the hottest items for the upcoming season.The news has broke that Colette will be closing by the end of the year, but creative director of Colette, Sarah Andelman, showed a keen interest in the Korean designers while she examined the look books of Korean designers to choose the five finalists who will have their collections hung on the walls of Colette.“Korea and Japan are the only countries which the government funds its fashion industry,” said Andelman. “Even if Colette closes, I would like to keep hearing about Korean designers.”“There were some fresh colors and joyful compositions that aren’t easily seen in Europe,” said a staff member of We Are Museums, a cultural business company in France who was at the scene of the fashion show. “K-fashion reflects the dynamic culture of Korea. The designs have a youthful energy, as well as a little bit of a romantic side.”Meanwhile, Louis Quatorze presented 15 bags that were designed through a collaboration with five different designers. Each model carried three bags, from casual, everyday bags to luxurious bags that were designed to flaunt an opulent look.Louis Quatorze is hoping to raise its brand’s profile in the competitive European luxury fashion market.BY SEO JEONG-MIN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]“K패션, 유럽에 없는 디자인으로 세계를 매혹하다”“밀려들어 오는 K팝의 물결 이후 이젠 K패션이 세계를 매혹할 순서를 꿈꾸고 있다.”“‘조용한 아침의 나라’에서 메이드 인 코리아의 가치를 심어줄 콘셉트가 파리에 도착했다.”프랑스 5대 주간지인 르 포앵(Le Point)이 9월 30일 파리 팔레 드 라 부르스에서 열린 ‘K패션 프로젝트 인 파리(K-fashion project in PARIS)’ 패션쇼를 소개한 말이다. 프랑스 국영 라디오 채널 프랑스앵포(Franceinfo) 역시 1990년대 파리에 진출했던 디자이너 이영희·이상봉·정욱준(JUUNJ)·우영미 등의 이름을 거론하며 “새로 등장한 세대는 패션에 열광적인 젊은 한국인의 욕구를 반영하고 있으며, 서울은 아시아 패션의 전형이 됐다”고 보도했다.이날 쇼에는 계한희(카이), 고태용(비욘드클로젯), 문진희(문제이), 조은애(티백), 최범석(제너럴아이디어) 디자이너의 2018년 SS(봄여름) 컬렉션이 선보였다. 오후 7시쯤 500여 명의 관람객이 밀집한 가운데 시작된 패션쇼는 디자이너별로 열 벌씩 소개하는 식으로 이어졌다.‘미래의 운명은 결국 현재에 집중하는 데 달렸다’는 추상적 주제를 이미지화한 계한희 디자이너는 커다란 별 모양을 중심으로 특유의 펑키하고 위트 있는 유니섹스 의상을 선보였다. 2017년 초 프랑스를 여행하며 영감을 얻었다는 고태용 디자이너는 심플한 여름용 슈트와 티셔츠, 반바지 등을 매치하면서 클래식과 스트리트 패션의 우아한 조합을 시도했다. 뉴욕에 이어 유럽 진출을 준비하고 있는 최범석 디자이너는 스마트폰의 노예로 살고 있는 현대인에게 1960년대 히피 문화의 자유로움을 전달하기 위해 그 시대의 다양한 컬러와 문양을 사용한 의상을 소개했다.신인 디자이너 문진희는 컬러 블록과 러플 디테일, 그리고 비대칭 컷을 이용해 경쾌하면서도 구조적인 아름다움을 시도했다. ‘은근히 퍼지는 차향(茶香)처럼 편안하고 기분 좋은 옷’을 추구하는 조은애 디자이너는 직접 촬영한 나뭇잎 사진을 옷에 프린트하는 등 그린을 메인 컬러로 신선한 자극을 줬다. 특히 한복을 연상시키는 섬유 소재를 이용한 점이 높게 평가됐다.산업통상자원부가 주최하고 한국패션산업연구원이 주관한 이번 행사는 K패션 프리미엄 디자이너 글로벌 유통 연계 사업의 일환으로, 세계 4대 컬렉션 중 가장 영향력이 큰 파리 패션위크 기간(9월 26일 ~10월 3일)에 열린 것이라 더욱 의미가 컸다. 뉴욕·런던·밀라노에 이어 진행되는 파리 패션위크는 가장 나중에 열리기 때문에 전 세계 패션 바이어의 계약 수주가 집중된다. 디자인과 비즈니스 양면으로 한국 패션을 알릴 수 있는 기회라는 얘기다.이번 쇼에 등장한 의상은 모두 국내 원단과 봉제기술로 제작됐다. 유럽 패션시장에 우수한 한국 의상 제작 시스템을 알린다는 전략의 일환이다. 프로젝트 총괄책임자인 한국패션산업연구원 주태진 본부장은 “한국 패션의 위상을 높이는 것은 물론 한국 원단과 봉제 등 패션산업의 최적화한 비즈니스 여건을 전 세계에 알릴 수 있는 좋은 기회”라며 “단순히 몇몇 스타를 만들자는 게 아니라 산업적 파급력을 갖추는 게 목표였다”고 말했다.이번 기획은 단발성이 아니라 지난여름부터 단계적으로 준비돼 왔다. 7월 31일부터 8월 5일까지 파리의 유명 편집숍 콜레트에서 팝업 전시를 열었다. 가을 패션위크 기간까지 K패션에 대한 궁금증을 지속적으로 불러일으킨다는 전략이었다. 마침 2017년 말을 기점으로 콜레트가 문을 닫는다는 소식이 전해지면서 패션계의 이목이 쏠려 있는 시기라 홍보효과가 더욱 컸다.창업자인 콜레트 루소의 딸이자 콜레트의 크리에이티브 디렉터인 사라 앙델망은 한국 디자이너의 룩북을 심사하며 최종 5인을 선정했고, 전시 기간 동안 윈도 설치 하나까지 세심히 챙겼다. 그는 또 “정부 차원에서 패션계에 전폭적인 지원을 하는 나라는 한국과 일본뿐”이라며 “콜레트가 문을 닫더라도 한국 디자이너 소식은 계속 듣고 싶다”고 각별한 애정을 표했다.현장에서 쇼를 지켜본 파리의 문화사업 비즈니스사 ‘위 아 뮤지엄(We are museums)’의 클레어 솔레르는 “유럽에서 볼 수 없던 신선한 컬러와 경쾌한 구성이 돋보이는 디자인”이라며 “K패션은 한국의 다이내믹한 문화를 잘 반영하고 있다”고 평했다. 또 “디자인은 젊은 에너지를 갖고 있으며 약간의 낭만주의적인 면도 있다”고 했다.한편 이번 쇼에는 럭셔리 패션 브랜드 루이까또즈가 다섯 명의 디자이너와 협업한 가방 15개도 무대에 올랐다. 1인당 3개씩, 캐주얼한 분위기부터 고급스러운 느낌까지 디자이너 개성대로 가방을 디자인했다. 루이까또즈는 이번 협업을 통해 유럽 시장에서의 브랜드 인지도와 경쟁력을 더욱 강화한다는 계획이다.파리=서정민 기자