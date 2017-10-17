Twice announces its first full-length album

K-pop girl group Twice will release its first full-length album this month, its agency said Monday.The record, titled “Twiceagram,” will be released on Oct. 30, JYP Entertainment said. The lead song of the album is named “Likey,” according to the company. Further details weren’t provided.The nine-member act stormed the K-pop scene in October 2015. Starting with “Ooh-Ahh,” Twice has had five consecutive No. 1 tracks at home including “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Knock Knock” and most recently “Signal.” All of its past works were released in shorter EP albums.Over the weekend, Twice held a fan meet-and-greet event at Kyunghee University in Seoul to mark the band’s two-year anniversary.“The dreams drawn only in our thoughts have come true thanks to our fans. We’re grateful for you being our strength,” the band was quoted as telling the crowd of fans at the two-day event.Yonhap