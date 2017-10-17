Song Ji-hyo and brother join cast of web drama

Actress Song Ji-hyo and her younger brother Cheon Seong-moon, a newbie actor, have been cast in an upcoming web drama titled “29gram,” according to their agency My Company.The drama’s first episode will air on DIA TV, a multichannel network operated by CJ E&M, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24. The drama will also be available via Olleh TV’s mobile app, as well as DIA TV’s Youtube channel and its Facebook page.The drama revolves around four characters who are influential stars on social media with large followings.Song will play the role of an advertising copywriter, who enjoys stardom in an online world. Cheon will play the role of a carefree man who is especially open-minded about romantic relationships.“I am grateful to take my first step as an actor on ‘29gram,’” said Cheon, through his agency.By Hong You-kyoung