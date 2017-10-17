Seoul sends $50,000 in disaster relief to Mexico

The Seoul city government sent $50,000 in disaster relief to Mexico City on Monday, as Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon met with Mexican Ambassador to Korea Bruno Figueroa at City Hall in central Seoul.“We hope this assistance from Seoul residents will help the people of Mexico City rebuild their lives,” said Mayor Park. “Seoul is here for those in need in emergency situations around the world.”“We are very thankful to the government and the people of Korea,” said Ambassador Figueroa. “We may be geographically very far apart, but it’s impressive how, day by day, we are becoming closer and closer with more contact between our two countries.”The ambassador added he was especially touched by how some elementary school students had written letters to children their age in Mexico.“It was very, very touching - immediately [after the quakes] some schools here decided to take this action and convey the letters written by the children through a local organization here,” Figueroa said. “We have received tremendous support, not only financially, but also from the heart of the people of Korea.”Two earthquakes, one of 7.1 magnitude and another of 8.1, hit Mexico last month, killing hundreds and toppling at least 3,000 buildings in Mexico City, according to Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera.Seoul and Mexico City became sister cities 25 years ago. Ambassador Figueroa on Monday conveyed to Mayor Park a letter from Mayor Mancera commemorating the inter-city relations.The Seoul city government’s disaster relief funds in the past include $100,000 to Ecuador in 2016, $100,000 to Nepal in 2015, $100,000 to Haiti in 2010 and $300,000 to Sichuan Province in China in 2008, after earthquakes hit the regions and $200,000 to the Philippines in 2013 after Typhoon Haiyan.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]