Not long enough (kor)
트럼프 첫 방한, 너무 짧은 1박2일 이해하기 어렵다
Oct 17,2017
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to stay in South Korea for only two days in his first trip to Asia in November. He will most likely stay in Japan for four days, according to news reports. Previous administrations each spent the same — or nearly same — period of time in South Korea and Japan when they made trips to Northeast Asia.
Trump wants to reinforce the United States’ relations with Northeast Asia through the tour. But his trip this time is focused mostly on discussing urgent issues involving the recent North Korean nuclear provocations. Nevertheless, his short stay in South Korea gives the impression that he is simply dropping by to visit a pivotal ally under direct nuclear threat from North Korea.
Our diplomatic authorities may argue that two of the days he will spend in Japan are holidays and that the quality of his stay is more important than the quantity. But one cannot ignore the length of his stay as well. If President Moon Jae-in and Trump spend time together, it will more likely lead to a better relationship between the two.
Moreover, Tokyo plans to arrange a golf outing between Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the holidays. The two leaders strengthened their friendship by playing golf at a Trump-owned estate in Florida when Abe visited the United States in February. Playing golf with Trump carries great significance to him.
President Moon Jae-in’s relations with Trump are known to be less friendly than his relationship with Abe. Trump’s scheduled stay in South Korea is not good news for the future of South Korea because it could give not only North Korea, but also the international community, the wrong impression that Washington does not consider South Korea a “blood ally” as it had in the past.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must persuade its U.S. counterpart to have Trump stay in South Korea at least as long as his stay in Japan. If not, it can not only damage our decades-old alliance with Uncle Sam, but also trigger a serious miscalculation from Pyongyang.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 17, Page 34
다음달 첫 아시아 순방에 나설 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 한국에선 단 1박2일 머무는 데 그칠지 모른다고 한다. 이에 비해 일본에선 3박4일간 체류할 가능성이 높다. 오바마·부시·클린턴 등 이전 미 대통령의 아시아 순방 때는 두 나라 방문 일수가 똑같거나 거의 비슷했던 점에 견줘보면 예삿일이 아니다.
트럼프의 이번 순방은 동북아 국가들과의 관계 강화가 목적이지만 더 중요한 건 북핵 문제를 풀기 위해 관련국들과 의견을 나누는 것이다. 그런데도 북핵 위협이 가장 심각한 분쟁 당사국인 한국을 슬쩍 스쳐 지나가듯 하는 건 어딜 봐도 맞지 않는다. 자칫 마지못해 들른다는 인상까지 줄 일이다.
외교 당국은 일본 체류 기간 중 이틀은 휴일인 데다 양보다 질이 중요하다고 둘러댈지 모른다. 하지만 얼마나 머무르느냐는 것도 절대 무시할 수 없다. 낯선 사이에선 오래 지낼수록 더 친해지기 마련이다. 게다가 일본 정부는 휴일을 이용해 트럼프와 아베 신조 총리 간 골프를 마련한다고 한다. 두 사람은 지난 2월 아베가 미국에 갔을 때도 트럼프의 플로리다주 별장에서 함께 골프를 치며 친목을 다진 적이 있다. 트럼프는 취임 후에도 전임 대통령 누구보다도 자주 공을 치러 나가는 골프광으로 유명하다. 이런 그에게 '골프 회동'은 남다른 의미가 있는 만남일 수밖에 없다.
그렇지 않아도 아베에 비해 문재인 대통령과 트럼프 간 사이가 서먹한 판에 방한 일정이 1박2일로 굳어지면 보통 낭패가 아니다. 한국에 대한 미국의 배려와 관심이 대수롭지 않다는 인상을 북한과 국제 사회에 줄 수 있는 탓이다.
그러니 외교 당국은 이번 순방 때 트럼프가 적어도 일본만큼은 한국에 머물도록 미 행정부를 설득해야 한다. 트럼프 대통령의 짧은 방문이 동맹국 미국에도 푸대접받는 나라라는 나쁜 인상을 남기고 자칫 북한의 오판을 부를지도 모르기 때문이다.