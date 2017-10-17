Pleading victimhood (kor)

Former president Park Geun-hye on Monday appeared in the Seoul Central District Court and made bombshell remarks. “I should be the last victim of political retaliation in the name of the rule of law,” she said. Her statement succinctly shows a victim mentality despite all the chaos she caused in an unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon-sil, which led to her impeachment and ouster from power in March. The former president’s remarks translate into a deep distrust of her own criminal trial.
Park kept on insisting that she had never received requests for favors from anybody or abused her power as head of state. We never expected her to insist so strongly on her innocence and express such resentment about her impeachment. Her statement clearly shows that her initial response to the scandal, in which she attributed her ouster to “a mountain of lies and fabrication,” has not changed at all.
The court’s decision to extend Park’s detention for another six months could have played a part in the former president’s reaction. She said she had trouble accepting the court’s decision. Her defense lawyers also decided to quit en masse after criticizing the bench for “dismissing the two crucial principles of the criminal law — the presumption of innocence and a trial without detention.” In fact, there is some controversy over the court’s extension of Park’s detention on the grounds of her potential for obstruction of evidence. President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff Im Jong-seok even made public a document suggesting a fabrication of the timing of the first presidential report on the tragic Sewol ferry sinking to help the bench extend her detention in advance.
No one can find fault with a defendant pleading his or her innocence or expressing complaints about court proceedings. But it should be done within the frame of the rule of law. A president, in particular, must not cross that red line. Park’s arguments are nothing but an obstruction of justice. We are concerned about the possibility that she is attempting to rally her supporters to put political pressure on the bench.
At the so-called trial of the century, the bench must find the truth behind the abuse of power and corruption. The public wants to see the former president prove her innocence or face the proper punishment. Park must act as a responsible politician. Whether guilty or not, she must sincerely follow the legal proceedings. All else will be judged in the great court of history.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 17, Page 34
‘정치 보복’ 내세워 희생양 부각
지지 세력 결집 의도라며 곤란
진실 위해 끝까지 법정서 싸워야
박근혜 전 대통령이 어제 법정에 나와 “법치의 이름을 빌린 정치 보복은 저에게서 마침표가 찍어졌으면 한다”고 했다. 온 나라를 혼돈과 갈등에 빠뜨린 국정 농단 사태에 대한 단죄가 정치 보복이고, 그에 대한 재판은 무늬만 법치주의이며, 자신은 그 희생양이라는 게 그의 인식인 듯하다. 그는 ‘고통’ '참담' '비통' ‘무기력’이라는 단어를 써 가며 “재판부에 대한 믿음이 더는 의미가 없다”며 사실상 '재판부 거부' 의사를 표명했다. 그러면서 “대통령으로서 부정한 청탁을 받은 적도, 권한을 남용한 적도 없다”고 주장했다. 박 전 대통령이 자신의 무죄와 억울함을 확신한다는 얘기는 돌았지만 그 확고함과 피해의식이 이처럼 강할 줄은 예상하지 못했다. 죄가 없는데도 "오해와 허구와 거짓말들이 산더미처럼 쌓였다"는 올 초 탄핵 이전의 인식에서 조금도 바뀌지 않았음을 보여 준다.
박 전 대통령의 작심 발언에는 6개월 추가 구속이 영향을 미친 듯 보인다. 그는 “재구속 결정을 받아들이기 어려웠다”고 했다. 변호인단도 “무죄 추정과 불구속 재판이라는 형사법의 대원칙이 힘없이 무너지는 현실을 목도했다”며 집단 사임했다. 실제로 재판부의 구속 연장 결정에는 논란이 있다. “증거인멸의 염려가 있어 구속의 사유와 필요성, 상당성이 인정된다”고 했지만 무죄추정과 불구속 재판의 원칙이 무너졌다는 점은 비판의 소지를 남기고 있다. 특히 임종석 대통령 비서실장이 구속 연장을 결정하기 직전에 세월호 보고시간 조작 문건을 들고 나와 생중계 브리핑한 것은 ‘재판 개입 의도’라는 의혹을 살 수 있는 대목이었다.
피고인이 재판 과정에서 자신의 억울함과 불만을 토로하는 것은 자연스러운 일이다. 그렇더라도 법치주의의 틀 안에서 이뤄져야 한다. 하물며 전직 대통령은 선과 금도를 넘지 말아야 한다. 자신의 주장이 관철되지 않았다고 해서 “향후 재판은 재판부의 뜻에 맡기겠다”며 변론 포기와 다름없는 협박성 선언은 적절치 않다. 사법절차를 방해하겠다는 뜻으로 해석될 수 있다. 혹여 지지세력을 규합해 우호적 여론을 형성, 사법부를 압박하겠다거나 피해자 코스프레를 내세워 정치재판으로 몰고 가려는 의도가 담겨 있다면 크게 우려할 일이다.
‘박근혜 재판’은 역사적 재판이라고 불린다. 국정 농단의 실체와 그를 향한 어마어마한 혐의들이 진실인지, 아니면 그의 주장대로 ‘정치보복’인지 규명할 필요가 있다. 박 전 대통령이 법정에서 다툼의 소지가 있는 혐의에 대해 치열하고 정당하게 주장함으로써 법률과 증거에 따른 역사적인 재판을 받도록 하는 게 국민의 바람이다. 박 전 대통령은 "역사적 멍에와 책임은 제가 지고 가겠다"고 했다. 법정에서 끝까지 자신의 공과(功過)를 따지는 책임 있고 당당한 자세를 보여야 한다. 유무죄를 떠나 그의 목소리와 주장은 역사로 기록되고, 후세는 공평하게 평가할 것이다. 재판은 실체에 관해 객관적 진실을 발견해 정의를 실현하는 과정이다. 재판의 저울이 공정했는지는 역사와 국민이 판단할 것이다.