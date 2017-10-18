BTOB beats Highlight on the charts

Boy band BTOB on Tuesday conquered four major music streaming charts with its new song “Missing You,” emerging triumphant in a battle with boy group Highlight, which released a track on the same day.“Missing You” stood at the top of Melon, Genie, Olleh Music and Bugs Music as of Tuesday morning. It is the lead track off BTOB’s second full-length album “Brother Act” released on Monday.BTOB’s victory over Highlight comes as a surprise to industry observers, considering Highlight’s huge fandom that has followed the ex-Beast members throughout the years.Members of Highlight used to be signed with Cube Entertainment, BTOB’s agency, until they parted ways with the company last year.“Brother Act” is BTOB’s first full-length album since 2015’s “Complete.”Yonhap