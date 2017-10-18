Twice to go on six-city Japanese tour

Girl group Twice will embark on a six-city showcase tour in Japan in January, its agency said Tuesday.The nine-member act will start the multi-city tour in Aichi on Jan. 19 and then travel to Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Osaka, Tokyo and Saitama until Feb. 1, their agency JYP Entertainment said.Twice, one of the most popular girl groups in K-pop, made its Japanese debut in June by releasing “#TWICE,” which contains songs that were hits in both Japan and Korea. In August, the album was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, an honor bestowed on records with sales of over 250,000 copies.The group is scheduled to release a new single in Japan titled “One More Time” on Oct. 18 and also put out its first full-length album “Twicetagram” in Korea on Oct. 30.Yonhap