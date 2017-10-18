2017.10.18 Ticket
Oct 18,2017
|Star pianist Cho Seong-jin, who won the renowned Chopin International Piano Competition in 2015, will be holding a recital in January. Thus far, tickets to concerts that feature Cho have sold out within minutes. Tickets for his recital go on sale today. [HERALD HOFFMANN]
MUSICCHO SEONG-JIN PIANO RECITAL
Seoul Arts Center, Concert Hall
Jan. 10-11: Pianist Cho Seong-jin will begin his recital tour across Korea on Jan. 7, with stops in four cities across the country: Busan, Seoul, Jeonju and Daejeon.
In Seoul, he will give a two-day piano recital, performing Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Op. 13 ,” “Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109,” Claude Debussy’s “Images, Book II” and Chopin’s “Piano Sonata No. 3 in B Minor Op. 58.” The Chopin Competition Winner is known to sell out tickets within couple of minutes. Tickets go on sale today.
The concert will start at 8 p.m.
The ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 110,000 won.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
015B CONCERT: HOMECOMING
KBS Arena
Oct. 21: Korea’s first music group composed entirely of producers is returning for a 27th-anniversary concert appropriately titled “Homecoming.”
The ’90s icons were the first in Korea to invite guest singers to perform songs that they composed and famously regarded a singer’s voice as one of their “instruments.”
In this regard, they were able to write songs without considering the characteristic of a particular singer’s voice, instead finding suitable performers for their music. The third album they released, “The Third Wave,” sold a million copies, a testament to their popularity.
The concert’s lineup includes popular vocalists Yoon Jong-shin, Kim Tae-woo, Jo Seong-min and Lee Jang-woo.
The show starts at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices range from 77,000 ($68) to 110,000 won.
Balsan Station, line No. 5, exit 10
EVGENI KOROLIOV & PIANO DUO KOROLIOV
Seoul Arts Center, IBK Chamber Hall
Nov. 28: Concertgoers will be treated to an opportunity to listen to Bach’s symphonies and fugues as if the 18th-century German composer were performing the pieces himself.
The pianist will be performing with his wife, Ljupka Hadji Georgieva, as the Piano Duo Koroliov.
Evgeni Koroliov is globally regarded for his mastery of classical music, proving his worth by receiving awards at various international competitions including the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition.
From 1978 to 2015, he was a teacher at the Hochschule fur Musik und Theater in Hamburg, Germany.
Ticket prices range from 50,000 to 90,000 won.
The concert starts at 8 p.m.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
BERLIN PHILHARMONIC & SIR SIMON RATTLE
Seoul Arts Center, Concert Hall
Nov. 19-20: One of Germany’s most well-known orchestras, the Berlin Philharmonic, founded in 1882, is performing in Korea for its sixth time. This will be the last performance with Simon Rattle as artistic director. The two concerts were going to be accompanied by pianist Lang Lang, but due to the injury to his left arm, he withdrew from appearing as the guest. He has been replaced by Korea’s star pianist Cho Seong-jin, who will also accompany the orchestra for its Berlin, Frankfurt and Hong Kong concerts.
Rattle, who hails from Liverpool, England, is known as one of the most revolutionary and distinctive conductors, and his collaboration with the Berlin Philharmonic’s authentic sounds have created fresh and exciting work.
The orchestra remains one of the most powerful in the world and boasts legendary figures like Wilhelm Furtwangler and Herbert von Karajan among its conductors.
The performance starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday and 8 p.m. on Monday.
Ticket prices range from 70,000 to 450,000 won.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
THEATER
KOREA NATIONAL OPERA’S RIGOLETTO
Seoul Arts Center, Opera Theatre
Oct. 19-22: The most familiar Verdi masterpiece to Koreans, “Rigoletto,” will premiere this month for the first time in 20 years.
Produced by the Korea National Opera, the work is about a clown named Rigoletto who is brimming with rage and defiance against the world struggling to overcome his cruel destiny and tragic end.
Coloratura soprano Kathleen Kim from the Metropolitan Opera in New York, soprano Jessica Nuccio, who debuted as “Gilda” from Rigoletto at the 2017 Verona Opera Festival, tenor Jung Ho-yoon and Andrea Shin, baritone David Cecconi and Davide Damani will play the role of the main character Rigoletto.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 20, and at 3 p.m. on the remaining days.
Ticket prices range from 10,000 won to 150,000 won.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
BEN-HUR
Chungmu Arts Center, Grand Hall
To Oct. 29: From the producers of the Korean version of the hit musical “Frankenstein” comes the musical “Ben-Hur,” which portrays the struggles, love and devotion of the title character.
Written by Lew Wallace in 1880, this best-selling novel has been adapted into many movies and musicals. The 1959 film adaptation was nominated for 11 Academy Awards.
Set in the year 26 A.D. in the city of Jerusalem, Ben-Hur, a Jewish noble, is reunited with his long-time friend Messala. However, when Ben-Hur turns down an offer from Messala, he is falsely framed for treason and endures years of slavery.
The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.
Ticket prices range from 50,000 to 140,000 won.
Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and 6, exit 9
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
Hongik Daehangno Art Center
To Nov. 5: A dynamic mix of rock music and monologue, this stylish eight-time Tony-nominated musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. It has been staged about 2,000 times since its Korean premiere in 2005.
The story revolves around a boy named Hansel living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female.
Hansel eventually decides to adopt the name Hedwig and undergoes a sex change operation, but it fails. He flies to Kansas only to find that he has been dumped.
Undeterred, Hedwig starts wearing wigs and makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star.
The show starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday; 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays; 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.
There are no shows on Mondays.
Ticket prices range from 55,000 to 99,000 won.
Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3
UNIVERSAL BALLET: ONEGIN
Seoul Arts Center, Opera Theatre
Nov. 24-26: Known as a must-see masterpiece, “Onegin” is back in Seoul for the first time since 2013.
The production premiered in 1965 and was brilliantly choreographed by John Cranko, a key figure in 20th-century European ballet.
A story of mixed fate and cruel love, “Onegin” is an excellent example of a drama ballet. The compact storyline of passionate lovers and their separation keeps the audience glued to their seats.
The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Ticket prices range from 10,000 to 120,000 won.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
BILLY ELLIOT
D-Cube Arts Center
Nov. 28-May. 7: “Billy Elliot” is back.
The story takes place in the 80’s, during a coal miners’ strike in Northern England. Billy happens to stumble across ballet during one of his boxing classes, and his life is changed forever as he discovers his love and talent for ballet. It’s a heartwarming and humorous story in which a young boy and his family fulfill their dreams through beautiful music and exquisite choreography.
Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.
The performance starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday while 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the weekends.
Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 or 5
TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE
KOKDU
National Gugak Center, Yeak-dang
To Oct. 22: This is the story of children going on an unexpected and strange journey in search of their grandmother’s flower shoes. In the process of finding the shoes, the children fall into a strange world where the kokdu are guides of the dead. The 90 performers who make up the show’s cast will show the dignity and majesty of gugak (Korean traditional music) through their performance with the help of cutting edge technology.
The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 2 p.m. and 5p.m. for Saturdays and 3 p.m. for Sundays and national holidays.
The ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 50,000 won.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5.
LOTUS: A FLOWER COMES OUT ONCE MORE
Jeongdong Theater
To Oct. 29: Korea’s most elegant traditional dance drama will take the stage in central Seoul.
The “Tale of the Sea Bream” from Korea’s Three Kingdoms period and a myth called “Igongbonpuri” combine to form a new tale of “Lotus: A Flower Comes Out Once More.” The heartbreaking love story between the best dancer and singer of the court, Seo-ryeon, and the great Gen. Do-dam about the obstacles they endure to fulfill their love for each other. Will they have a happy ending?
The performance starts at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Ticket prices range from 40,000 to 60,000 won.
City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 12
FESTIVAL
GRAND MINT FESTIVAL 2017
Olympic Park
Oct. 21-22: This two-day festival is back for its 11th year. The lineup includes Daybreak, Park Won, Standing Egg, Sugarbowl, Sam Kim and Soran. Powerful vocalists like Yun DDan DDan, Paul Kim and Urban Zakapa will also make an appearance.
One-day tickets cost 99,000 won. Two-day tickets cost 158,000 won.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3
JARASUM INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL
Jara Island
Oct. 20-22: The lineup of this year’s Jarasum International Jazz Festival will keep the audience at the edge of their seats, with an estimated 90 performers from all around the world set to play the festival’s 16 stages.
American pianist Dave Grusin, who has 10 Grammy Awards and 38 nominations, will perform, as well as Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Lee Ritenour, Mike Stern, pictured above, Avishai Cohen, and many more of jazz’s biggest names.
The distinct lively atmosphere that can be only shown through jazz will appeal to the audience at large and also provide other various attractions for the participants to enjoy.
The performances will start at 1 p.m. each day.
The ticket prices range from 50,000 won to 100,000 won and only available at Yes24 (www.yes24.com).
Gapyeong Station, Gyeongchun line, exit No. 1
