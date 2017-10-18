Top 1% of actors earn W2 billion a year on average

While the top 1 percent of actors earned an average 2 billion won ($1.7 million) last year, it turns out that the bottom 90 percent only made 6.2 million won on average a year, which means that they didn’t even made 600,000 won ($530) per month.The report, provided by Democratic Party lawmaker Park Kwang-on’s office on Tuesday, was based on the National Tax Service’s data on 15,870 actors’ incomes. The study showed that the top tier was made of 158 actors. The 1,587 actors that made up the top 10 percent had an average annual income of 367 million won. But the remaining 14,283 actors only made 6.2 million won. Male actors on average earned 47 million won a year, whereas female actors made 37 million won.By Lee Ho-jeong