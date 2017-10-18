A storm is brewing (kor)

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has been labeled the “Misreporting Administration” in the past, but this time, it has earned another disgraceful nickname, the “Corruption Administration.” The situation is so serious that even its employees call the agency corrupt.
According to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission’s report on the integrity of public agencies submitted to the National Assembly on Oct. 16, the Meteorological Administration received the lowest rating, grade 5, in overall integrity. It was rated grade 3 in 2012-2014, grade 4 in 2015 and grade 5 last year. It received the grade 3 rating in an external survey, but KMA employees actually gave the agency the lowest mark in an internal survey.
There have been constant controversies over the purchases of equipment such as LIDAR and multi-purpose meteorological aircraft. LIDAR was supposed to be installed at airports as it is a system that can prevent flight accidents caused by turbulence. But the KMA and the company that made the system have been embroiled in a lawsuit over the capabilites of the device since 2011.
The incumbent KMA chief had to be summoned by the police as a suspect. The 19.2 billion won ($16.9 million) multipurpose meteorological aircraft was supposed be introduced in Oct. 2015, but it was only registered last month. A 13-seat aircraft was purchased instead of a 21-seater as planned, and the new plane doesn’t even have space for all the equipment.
The KMA does not have licensing and approval powers, but corruption is hard to root out as it deals with the expensive meteorological equipment market, where academic connections are strong.
A source knowledgeable in the KMA said that internal reporting does not work, and whistle-blowers could get posted to remote islands.
So, the employees can only make critical comments in anonymous surveys. KMA spokesman Jeong Hae-jeong said that the administration is working on a monitoring system to anonymously handle corruption reports, but employees certainly fear that whistle-blowers would be exposed in the end.
A more serious problem is that corruption related to equipment procurement is only subject to light punishment, such as reprimands or warnings. With corruption and misreporting, the KMA has lost confidence, and the citizens cannot condone the slack operation any more. Newly appointed KMA head Nam Jae-cheol hasn’t announced a position on organizational reshuffle. Without determination for a thorough overhaul, it won’t be easy to rebuild the fallen reputation of the KMA.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 17, Page 33
*The author is an environmental news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KANG CHAN-SU
날씨예보가 자주 빗나가 ‘오보 청’이란 비아냥을 들어온 기상청이 이번엔 ‘부패 청’이란 별명까지 덧붙이게 생겼다. 그것도 외부 비판이 아니라 직원들 스스로가 그렇게 평할 정도로 상황이 심각하다.
국민권익위원회가 16일 국회에 제출한 ‘공공기관 청렴도 조사’ 자료에 따르면, 지난해 기상청의 종합 청렴도는 최하위인 5등급을 받았다. 문제는 2012~14년 3등급이었다가 2015년 4등급, 지난해 5등급으로 계속 추락하고 있다는 점이다. 더욱이 외부 인사 상대의 조사에서는 3등급이었으나, 기상청 직원 상대의 내부 청렴도 조사에서 5등급으로 더 나쁘게 평가됐다.
그동안 기상청 주변에서는 라이다(LIDAR)나 다목적 기상 항공기 등 장비 도입을 둘러싸고 잡음이 끊이질 않았다. 라이다는 난기류로 인한 항공기 사고 예방 장비로 공항에 설치하기로 되어 있다. 그런데 성능을 제대로 됐는지를 둘러싸고 2011년부터 기상청과 기상업체 간 논쟁이 일어 급기야 소송전으로 번졌다. 현직 기상청장이 피의자로 경찰에 출두하는 일까지 벌어졌다. 192억원짜리 다목적 기상 항공기도 2015년 11월 도입할 예정이었지만, 지난달 말에야 겨우 국내 등록을 마쳤다. 게다가 21인승에서 13인승으로 바뀌면서 관측 장비를 다 싣지 못한다는 비판을 샀다.
인허가 업무가 별로 없는 기상청에 비리가 사라지지 않는 건, 고가의 기상장비 시장을 상대하는 가운데 학연 등으로 밀어주는 풍토가 뿌리 깊기 때문으로 풀이된다. 기상청 사정을 잘 아는 인사는 “내부 고발을 해도 잘 고쳐지지 않고, 자칫 그런 일로 찍히면 백령도나 울릉도로 좌천될 수도 있다"고 털어놨다. 이번 같은 익명 설문조사에서나 간신히 비판적인 응답을 낼 수 있다는 이야기다. 기상청의 정해정 대변인은 "청 안팎의 부패 신고를 하면 비공개 처리하는 식으로 감시기능 활성화 노력을 하고는 있다. 하지만 내부고발자는 결국 드러나게 마련이라는 불안이 직원들 사이에 있는 것은 사실"이라고 말했다.
더 큰 문제는 장비 도입과 관련된 비리를 저질러도 처벌 수위가 견책·경고 등 솜방망이라는 점이다. 비리와 오보로 기상청의 신뢰는 땅에 떨어지고 시민도 더 이상 지켜볼 수만 없는 상황이 됐다. 신임 남재철 청장이 취임 석 달 되도록 조직 쇄신에 관한 별다른 메시지를 내놓지 않는 이유도 궁금하다. 뼈를 깎는 아픔으로 거듭 나려는 각오 없이는 기상청의 추락하는 이미지를 되살리기 힘들다.
강찬수 환경전문기자