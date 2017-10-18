In the clouds (kor)
문 대통령, 미 행정부 강경파 인사들의 의견도 들어야
Oct 18,2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said diplomatic efforts to resolve the North Korean crisis “will continue until the first bomb drops.”
He may have meant to emphasize diplomatic means, but has nevertheless caused jitters by mouthing the possibility of a “first bomb.” U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said President Donald Trump’s warning to discontinue a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran, unless reforms are made, sends “the perfect message” to North Korea.
Washington was making it clear that it would not stop trying to freeze the North Korean nuclear program through dialogue.
Yet South Korean President Moon Jae-in remains out of touch with policymakers in the Trump administration and reportedly seeks advice mostly from dovish figures in Congress and Washington.
He has met U.S. foreign and security figures 12 times since he took office in May. Matthew Pottinger, senior director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, and Richard Haass, president of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations, are the only figures he has met who are active on the Trump administration.
The others are mostly U.S. legislators or scholars who do not have direct influence on U.S. foreign policies.
Moon keeps up rapport mostly with the people in agreement with his dovish policy towards Pyongyang. On Monday, he met with Robert Gallucci, the state department’s point man on North Korea during the first nuclear crisis in 1993, who drew up the Geneva agreement.
Seoul will lose its balance and sense of reality if it pays heed only to dovish figures, while hawkish voices are getting louder in Washington.
Trump is coming to Seoul in early November. He has been complaining of Seoul’s insistence on pursuing dialogue. Seoul should be open to hearing out military options so as to work more closely with Washington toward actually realizing better solutions.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 17, Page 34
렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관이 15일(현지시간) "대북 외교적 노력은 '첫 번째 폭탄'이 투하될 때까지 계속될 것"이라고 말한 것은 섬뜩하다. 그가 강조한 건 외교적 노력이긴 하나 대표적 대화파이자 전쟁이 아닌 대화를 외쳐야할 미국 외교 수장의 입에서 '첫 번째 폭탄'이란 거친 표현이 나온 것 자체가 마음에 걸린다. 니키 헤일리 유엔 주재 미국 대사도 이란 핵협정 불인정을 시사하면서 "이는 북한에 대한 완벽한 메시지를 보내는 것"이라고 말했다. 북한가 협상하더라도 핵 동결이 아니라 비핵화까지 밀어붙이겠다는 강경 입장을 밝힌 것이다.
이런 마당에 문재인 대통령은 미 트럼프 행정부의 정책 결정자 대신 미국의 대화파 인사들과 의회 의원들 이야기를 주로 듣는다고 하니 여간 걱정이 아니다. 문 대통령은 취임 후 12번 미 외교안보 관련 인사들과 만났다. 이중 트럼프 대통령의 외교정책에 직접 영향을 주는 인사는 매튜 포틴저 미 백악관 선임보좌관, 조지프 던포드 미 합참의장, 그리고 리처드 하스 미 외교협회 회장 등 3명이 전부다. 나머지는 트럼프 행정부의 외교 방향과는 직접 관련 없는 상·하원 의원과 싱크탱크 관계자들이었다.
더욱 걱정되는 건 문 대통령이 자기 뜻과 맥을 같이하는 대화파 인사들을 주로 접촉하는 듯하다는 사실이다. 어제 만난 로버트 갈루치 전 북핵 특사도 워싱턴의 대표적인 비둘기파다. 갈루치는 1993년 1차 북핵 위기 때 미 측 수석대표로 북핵 제네바 합의를 끌어냈었다.
미국의 대북 강경파 목소리가 거세지는데 자칫 북한과의 대화 필요성만 계속 들으면 균형 감각을 잃을 수 있다. 트럼프 대통령과의 정상회담이 다음 달 초다. 그렇지 않아도 "한국은 대화밖에 모른다"는 불평이 트럼프 대통령의 입에서 나오는 판이니 군사옵션 지지자들도 만나 다른 의견을 듣는 게 옳다. 옛부터 좋은 약은 입에 쓴 법이다.