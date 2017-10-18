Workweek confusion (kor)

As a presidential candidate, Moon Jae-in vowed to shorten South Korea’s notoriously rigorous work hours to give workers more time for leisure.
By making companies comply with the legal 52-hour work week, he aspired to create an extra 24,000 jobs. Under the administrative act and labor basic law, which do not count weekend work as overtime, Korean employers are able to make employees work up to 68 hours a week.
As of 2013, Koreans worked 2,057 hours a year, much more than the average of 1,706 hours among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
In September 2015, a tripartite committee of representatives from the government, corporate sector and unions agreed to count weekend work as overtime to cap weekly work hours at 52 hours — 40 of regular work plus 12 hours of overtime.
But that agreement has never been legalized as the revised bill was tied to other labor reform laws that did not pass the previous National Assembly.
Presiding over a senior secretariat meeting on Tuesday, Moon said that if the revised bill does not pass the National Assembly, he would order the government to redefine the administrative act to ensure the legal hours are met.
He may have been trying to pressure the National Assembly. But tweaking administrative definitions will only add to confusion in workplaces.
Ambiguity in legal definitions has set off lawsuits over what constitutes a base salary. Employers faced a slew of lawsuits by unions after the Supreme Court did not agree with the 1988 administrative guideline that left bonuses out of the base salary.
The revised work hours must be absolutely clear legally in order to prevent disputes later on. According to a recent survey by the Economic Reform Research Institute, as many as 53.3 percent of respondents did not think the new government’s policy on jobs has promoted new hiring.
Most negative response came from young job-seekers, which shows the current job policy mostly benefits employed and unionized workers.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 18, Page 34
근로시간 단축은 '저녁이 있는 삶'을 위한 문재인 대통령의 대선 공약이다. 주 52시간 노동시간을 준수해 일자리 20만4000개를 창출하겠다는 내용이다. 연장근로 12시간에 휴일근로가 포함되지 않는다는 2000년 정부의 행정 해석과 현행 근로기준법에 따르면 주당 근로시간은 최장 주 68시간까지 가능하다. 우리나라 임금근로자의 연간 근로시간이 2013년 기준 2057시간으로 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 평균(1706시간)보다 350시간이나 많다는 현실이 부각되면서 2015년 9월 노사정은 연장근로에 휴일근로를 포함해 주당 최장 근로시간을 52시간(40시간+연장근로 12시간)으로 합의했다. 당시 합의안은 19대 국회에서 파견법 등 다른 노동 관련 법 개정과 맞물리면서 통과되지 못했다.
문재인 대통령은 그제 청와대 수석·보좌관회의에서 노동시간 단축을 위한 근로기준법 개정안이 국회에서 처리되지 않으면 정부의 행정 해석을 바로잡는 방안을 강구하겠다고 밝혔다. 국회의 법안 처리를 촉구하기 위해 나온 발언이겠지만 국회를 우회해 행정 해석에 의존하는 임기응변은 제대로 된 해법이 아니다. 기업의 불확실성만 키운 통상임금 소송이 대표적인 반면교사(反面敎師)다. 매달 지급되지 않는 상여금은 통상임금에 포함되지 않는다는 1988년 노동부 행정지침이 대법원 판결에서 뒤집히면서 기업은 소송 대란에 빠졌다. 법령을 투명하게 정비하지 못한 정부의 잘못이 컸다. 근로시간 단축도 노사정 합의와 국회의 법 개정이라는 정공법으로 풀어야 한다.
어제 경제개혁연구소는 정부가 참고할 만한 여론조사 결과를 발표했다. 문재인 정부의 일자리 정책이 신규채용 증가 등 일자리를 늘리는 데 실효성이 없다는 답변이 53.5%에 달했다. 노동시장에 진입해야 하는 청년세대일수록 부정적인 답변이 많았다. 기존 취업자와 노조에 치우친 일자리 정책의 문제점을 적나라하게 드러냈다.