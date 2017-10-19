The difficult battle between war and diplomacy

Actors Lee Byung-hun, left, and Park Hae-il take the audience to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in “The Fortress,” set in 1636, when China’s Qing Dynasty invaded Korea. [CJ E&M]

Actor Lee Byung-hun returned to the silver screen for his second movie this year. [CJ E&M]

Actor Park Hae-il plays King Injo in the historical movie “The Fortress.” [STUDIO706]

When China’s Qing Dynasty invaded Korea in 1636 to sever Korea’s ties to the Ming Dynasty, the Korean royal court fled the capital to take shelter in Namhan Fortress, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi. There, two conflicting opinions dominated: whether to make peace with Qing Dynasty or to fight against them. They battled over what action to take for 47 days under the rein of King Injo of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).Those 47 painful days of spirited debate on war and diplomacy are depicted in the latest period epic “The Fortress.” Adapted from Jang Hoon’s best-selling novel, the movie, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, takes the audience back to Joseon without too many frills.The film, released Oct. 3, features Lee Byung-hun and Kim Yun-seok as officials Choi Myung-gil and Kim Sang-hun, who each strongly argue for the need to make peace with the Qing Dynasty and to fight against them, and Park Hae-il as an agonizing King Injo who struggles over what to do.To gain a deeper understanding of the film, Magazine M, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, met with Lee and Park to discuss their characters.Lee has returned to the silver screen for his second movie of the year. The 47-year-old actor, who starred in “Master,” “The Magnificent Seven” and “Misconduct” last year alone, came back to the silver screen as the king’s chief adviser Choi Myung-gil, who insists on the need to make peace with the Qing Dynasty to save the country and its people.Lee, who appears in his first historical movie in five years spoke about what drew him to the role. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.I personally understand both sides, which is the charm of this movie. Usually a movie follows the perspective of a main character based on the director’s intention. But, audiences will find it difficult to take a side in “The Fortress.” The script had a 50:50 balance, which was great.Back then, people pointed fingers at Choi, but he bravely continued fighting for what he believed was right. While Kim Sang-hun is hot-tempered, Choi calmly expresses his opinion, urging King Injo to withstand a moment of embarrassment for the people. Though he may sound like a coward who urges the king to succumb to the Qing Dynasty to save his life, Choi doesn’t care much about his survival.Though Choi and Kim fiercely argue with each other in front of the king, they become very polite to each other once outside the court. Choi later tells King Injo that Kim is a loyal official that the king needs. They probably value and respect each other. Were it not for the war, the two might have become good friends.I think that expression describes the scene well. I think it turned out like this because of casting. Kim Yun-seok’s acting is impeccable. I could feel the passion in his acting. When he stuttered the line, he got angry at himself (laughs).It was the best. The first impression I had of Hwang was that he seemed like a nerd, so I didn’t think I would get along with him well. But he turned out to be very delightful, not to mention very detailed. He knows exactly what he wants. While shooting, he already knows how he will edit the scene.Personally, I don’t like limiting myself while I act, so I try to think and act freely without fully relying on the script. When I do that, some of the directors I have worked with have requested that I try to do things differently. But Hwang wasn’t like that, and I could rely on him.Honestly, I have been asked that question many times. But I was never able to properly answer it. I couldn’t because I still don’t even know the answer. There isn’t a specific method to good acting.Ten years ago, I advised younger actors never to grow up. Everyone has a sense of being child in their heart, but growing up and becoming an adult cuts off that freedom.No. I’m very clumsy and forgetful. I sometimes feel pathetic, but I become different while I am acting.The people who are closest to me often say that. If a person uses most of their brain capacity in one specific field, maybe he becomes stupid in everything else (laughs).That’s a question I’ve been getting for the past 10 years, and I’m also curious about how my career will turn out. I’ve never properly answered that question. The truth is, I don’t have specific plans. If I have plans, I think that will deter me from making choices freely. If I set a goal to shoot two movies a year, I might have to reject a role in a drama that I could get. I think I encounter everyday with a bit of nervousness and anticipation, just like you do when you are traveling.King Injo is not new to audiences in Korea. Actor Lee Deok-hwa played the king in the 2013 JTBC series “Cruel Palace: War of Flowers” while Kim Jae-won pulled off the role in MBC’s 2015 drama “Hwajeong.”Perhaps due to the audience’s familiarity, playing the 16th king of Joseon Dynasty in “The Fortress” was no easy task for Park. Instead of depicting the character as a king who made the wrong choice, delivering the personal agony and psychological struggles of the king amid the Qing Dynasty’s invasion was something that Park tried to stress.Park discussed his latest role and his favorite scenes in the movie in an interview with the magazine. The following are edited excerpts.The role wasn’t anything new. Veteran actor Lee Deok-hwa played the character in the 2013 JTBC series “Cruel Palace: War of Flowers.” But as the king that has gotten clear historical reviews, I mulled over how to pull off the role (within the boundary of how he is being evaluated). Instead of simply depicting him as the king that made the wrong choice, I worked hard on trying to deliver the agony and internal struggles he had felt. To better empathize with the role, I went to the king’s tomb, saying to myself, “How come you are getting all these criticisms?” (laughs). It turned out to be very helpful.Yes I did (laughs). I guess that is my way of (preparing for a role). Before the shooting kicked off, I personally visited the Namhan Fortress and walked around. It took around four hours. I imagined King Injo and his people being isolated in the fortress during a very cold winter. Then, it no longer felt like a tourist attraction, but as a real place that actually existed.I knew it wouldn’t be easy from the start, so I prepared a lot in advance. I was also curious because I had never worked with that many senior actors on a single project. The two had strong yet different characteristics while acting, which I found very interesting. I was very impressed to see the kinds of emotions the actors brought out.The climax of the film, when King Injo surrenders. The king, who was stuck inside the fortress like a criminal, throws out all the emotions. People make choices every moment. Then how many decisions would a person who rules the country probably had to make? Having to decide the fate of a country on behalf of the people would have been extremely agonizing.I would like to ask the same question to the audience. I hope viewers get to think about the perspectives of the two officials (Choi and Kim) and the king. For me, I couldn’t easily come up with the answer. If it were easy, the king wouldn’t have isolated himself for 47 days in the very cold winter.Historical films are very unique because they have been loved by people for many years. Some revolve around heroes that saved the country while others are like “The Fortress,” which depict the tragedy that the country has gone through. I believe these kinds of stories are continuing to come out to remind people of the past so that such a tragedy doesn’t repeat.I don’t care about how big a role is. The standard I have for choosing a project to star in is very simple. It’s a matter of how much challenge and curiosity that the project and the given role arouse.No there isn’t. In fact, I’m the kind of person who wants to continuously break principles because they limit a person within a certain boundary. Though past experiences and the skills learned from the experiences are important, they could deter someone from advancing further.BY KIM HYO-EUN, KO SEOK-HEE [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]다시, 이병헌(47)이다. 근래 부쩍 다작이지만 여전히 새롭고 다음이 궁금한 배우 이병헌이다. 지난 겨울 ‘싱글라이더’(2월 22일 개봉, 이주영 감독)에서 고독과 회한의 중년을 연기했던 그는 시간을 거슬러 ‘남한산성’에 도착했다. 조선 치욕의 역사, 병자호란의 한복판에서 왕을 보필하는 이조판서 최명길(1586~1647) 역이다. 명분의 시대에 실리를 주장했던 그는 어디서도 환영받지 못했다. 꿋꿋이 자신의 길을 걸어간 이 충신을 이병헌은 또 어떻게 연기해냈을까.━‘광해, 왕이 된 남자’(2012, 추창민 감독)에서 백성의 삶을 위해 실리 외교를 펼치는 광해·하선을 연기했는데, 우연인지 운명인지 ‘남한산성’에서도 청과의 화친을 주장하는 최명길을 맡았다.“정말 그렇다. 광해(재위 1608~1623)에서 인조(재위 1623~1649)로 이어지는 역사의 흐름, 공교롭더라.”━이병헌에게 개혁적인 이미지가 있나?“음…. 실제 나를 이야기하자면, 주화파인 최명길이나 척화파인 김상헌 둘 다 이해하는 입장이다. 그게 이 영화가 주는 재미이자 매력인데, 어떤 영화든 감독이 의도한 대로 주인공의 시점을 따라가지 않나. 그런데 ‘남한산성’은 한 명에게 감정이입을 제대로 하기 힘든 부분이 있다.최명길의 이야기를 들으면 그게 맞는 것 같고, 김상헌의 이야기를 들으면 또 그게 맞는 것 같다. 영화를 다 보고 나면 ‘아 내가 이렇게 가벼운 사람이었나’ 싶을 정도로 많은 순간 왔다 갔다 한다. 한 치의 오차 없이 한쪽으로 기울어지지 않고 50:50으로. 시나리오가 무척 훌륭했다.”━촬영을 끝낸 지금도 입장을 정하지 못했나?“최명길을 연기해서 그런지 51%는 최명길 쪽에 가 있다. 최명길이든 김상헌이든 시대에 따라 적이 되기도 하고, 영웅이 되기도 한다. 누가 맞고 틀리고의 문제는 아닌 것 같다. 시대가 요구하는 목소리를 내느냐, 시대가 손가락질하는 목소리를 내느냐. 결국 혼돈의 시대를 살았던 두 사람이란 생각이 들었다.”━최명길은 모두가 ‘예스’라고 할 때 혼자 ‘노’라고 하는 사람이다.“당대의 분위기에선 손가락질을 받았다. 하지만 굴하지 않고 자기의 소신을 끝까지 펼쳤다는 점에서 굉장히 용감한 사람이다. 김상헌은 다혈질이고, 욱하는 성격이 있는 반면 최명길은 조용하고 차분한 가운데 자신의 의견을 조목조목 이야기한다. ‘당신이 진짜 왕이면 순간의 치욕을 참고 백성을 위해 고개를 숙이라’고. 그게 최명길의 힘이다.자칫 자신의 목숨이 귀해 저런 주장을 하는 건가 오해할 수 있는데, 그렇지 않다. 자신은 죽어도 좋다는 거다. 최명길은 창과 활이 언제 날아올지 모르는 적진에 몇 번씩 찾아가 자기 의지를 전달했던 인물이다.”━최명길과 김상헌의 관계가 무척 흥미롭더라.“왕 앞에선 주먹질이 오갈 것처럼 소리를 지르며 싸우는데, 밖에서 만나면 서로 예의 바르게 인사한다. 최명길은 인조에게 ‘나중에 환궁을 하더라도 김상헌은 반드시 필요한 충신이니 데려가야 한다’고 말하지 않나. 정말 멋있다. 서로가 서로를 존중하고 어쩌면 존경하는 마음도 있을 거다. 만약 전쟁이 아니었다면 두 사람은 좋은 친구가 되지 않았을까.”━인조 앞에서 최명길과 김상헌이 가장 절정으로 대립하는 장면을 찍을 때, 박해일씨가 “김윤석 선배가 불덩어리를 쏘면 이병헌 선배가 얼음덩어리를 던졌다”고 표현했다.“그 표현이 잘 어울리는 것 같다. 아마 그것 때문에 캐스팅도 이렇게 된 것 같다. 김윤석씨의 연기야 말할 것도 없이 대단한데, 진짜 열이 느껴지는 연기를 하더라. 만약 대사가 꼬이고 NG가 나면 자기 스스로에게 화를 낸다(웃음).사실 그 장면을 찍을 때 박해일씨가 가장 힘들었을 거다. 카메라가 저와 윤석씨 쪽을 찍고 있어, 해일씨는 (카메라 밖에서) 대사만 쳐주면 되는데도 우리 연기에 영향이 있을까봐 바짝 긴장한 채 감정까지 실어서 열심히 연기하더라.”━배우들 간에 기 싸움도 상당했을 것 같은데.“나는 연기하면서 기 싸움 한다는 생각을 거의 해본 적이 없다. 의도적으로 긴장을 유지할 수 있으나, 기 싸움이 주가 되거나 그것을 위해 내 연기톤을 바꾸는 건 위험한 일이다. 시나리오에는 이미 싸움의 승패가 정해져있다. 어떤 장면에선 내가 김상헌을 누를 수 있고, 반대로 김상헌이 나를 눌러야 재밌어지는 장면도 있다. 만약 어떤 배우가 더 주목받고 싶어서 감독의 의도와 다른 연기를 하다면 거기서부터 영화가 비뚤어지는 거다.”━스크린에 이병헌이 등장하면 좌중을 압도하는 기가 느껴져서 했던 질문이다.“최근에 내가 세고 크고 액션이 강한 영화를 많이 해서 그럴 수 있을 것 같다. 선입견이 만들어낸 아우라라고 할까. 그래서 싸이의 ‘I LUV IT’ 뮤직비디오가 난데없고 재밌게 받아들여진 것 같다. (이병헌은 여기서 코믹한 춤을 선보인다.) 기본적으로 그 사람이 가진 아우라나 기가 당연히 있을 거다. 그리고 거기에 더불어 그간 쌓인 인상들이 한 몫한다고 본다.”━황동혁 감독과는 첫 작품이었는데, 잘 맞았나.“최고였다. 첫 인상은 공부벌레 같아서 나랑 다른 과라고 생각했다. 그런데 정말 유쾌한 사람이더라. 예리함이 보통이 아니다. 자신이 원하는 게 뭔지 정확히 아는 사람이다. 촬영하면서 어떻게 편집할 지 머릿 속에 다 있다.나는 내 연기가 갇힐까 봐 콘티북을 안 보고 자유롭게 생각하고 연기하는 편이다. 그럴 때 감독 중 절반 이상은 이렇게도 해보고, 저렇게도 해달라고 한다. 심지어 제게 의지하는 감독도 있다. 그럴 땐 정신 차려야겠다 싶으면서 자립심이 생기는데(웃음), 황 감독은 그 반대의 케이스다. 되게 든든했다.”━최근 영화에서 연기에 대한 호평이 끊이지 않았다. 만약 신인 배우가 “선배님 어떻게 하면 연기를 잘할 수 있나요”라고 물으면, 뭐라고 대답할까.“솔직히 그 질문 많이 받았다. 그런데 한 번도 제대로 대답한 적이 없다. 할 수가 없다. 우선은 내가 뭔지 모르겠으니까. 구체적으로 좋은 방법이 있는 건 아니다. 내가 KBS 공채 출신이지않나. 10년 전인가, PD님 부탁을 받고 후배들을 만날 기회가 있었다. 그때 유일하게 했던 얘기가 ‘철들지 말라’였다. 누구나 마음 속엔 어린 아이가 있는데, 그걸 버리고 어른이 되면 자유롭게 뻗어나갈 수 있는 가지를 자르는 게 된다.”김효은 기자상처뿐인 전쟁. ‘최종병기 활’(2011, 김한민 감독)에 이어 박해일(40)은 또 한번 17세기 병자호란 당시로 돌아간다. 그가 연기한 인물은 조선의 16대 임금, 인조. 세종, 정조 같은 성군과는 거리가 먼, 그동안 부정적 평가가 많았던 왕이다. 박해일이 ‘남한산성’의 인조를 연기해야 했던 이유는, 어쩌면 그가 실패한 임금의 인간적 고뇌를 관객에게 이해시켜야 하는, 쉽지 않은 임무의 적임자였기 때문이 아닐까.━‘덕혜옹주’(2016, 허진호 감독)에 이어 다시 사극에 출연했다. ‘남한산성’을 선택한 이유는.“‘최종병기 활’을 준비하며 병자호란이 배경인 책을 찾던 중 김훈 작가의 원작 소설을 읽었다. 당시 인물들이 실제 썼을 법한 대사와 절제된 문체가 참 매력적이었다. 인조 역할을 제안 받고 난 뒤 시나리오를 읽었는데, 원작과 큰 차이점을 못 느낄 정도로 각색이 잘 됐더라. 당시 인물이 느꼈을 정서가 절실히 피부로 와 닿는 느낌이었다.”━조선 16대 임금 인조는 삼전도의 굴욕(1637년 조선이 청나라에 항복하며 인조가 청태종을 향해 엎드려 절했던 치욕적 사건) 등으로 꽤 비판받는 왕이다.“완전히 새로운 역할은 아니다. 이미 이덕화 선배님이 TV 드라마 ‘궁중잔혹사:꽃들의 전쟁’(2013, JTBC)에서 인조를 열연했으니까. 다만 역사적 평가가 분명한 인물인 만큼, 배우로서 어떻게 그를 차지게 연기할 수 있을지 고민했다. 단순히 나쁜 선택을 한 실패한 임금이 아닌, 당시 그가 겪은 심리적 갈등과 속내를 드러내려 고민했다.그 ‘실체’를 느끼고 싶어서 무작정 파주에 있는 인조의 왕릉을 찾았다. 무덤 앞에 서니 씁쓸한 마음에 혼잣말로 그랬지. 아니, 어쩌다 이렇게 욕을 많이 먹으십니까, 하고(웃음). 결과적으론 큰 도움이 됐다.”━실존 인물을 연기할 때 실제 장소를 방문하는 편인가.“사실 ‘덕혜옹주’를 준비할 때도 남양주에 있는 덕혜옹주묘를 찾은 적이 있다. 실제로 연기하는 데 큰 도움이 됐고. 어쨌든 이번에도 도움과 자극을 받아야 하는 입장이라, 왕릉 뿐 아니라 김포에 있는 인조 아버지의 무덤에도 당일치기로 다녀왔다(웃음).”━당연히 남한산성에도 다녀왔을 것 같다.“맞다(웃음). 내 스타일이 원래 그런가 보다. 뭔가 도움이 될 것 같으면 일단 가보는, 무식한 방법을 선호한달까(웃음). 촬영 전 개인적으로 남한산성을 방문해 성벽을 한 바퀴 돌았다. 네 시간쯤 걸린 것 같다. 성을 돌아보면서 인조와 백성들이 그 추운 곳에 고립돼 겪은 일을 상상해보니, 더 이상 그곳이 관광지가 아닌, 그 시대 그 공간에 존재했던 ‘실체’로 다가오더라. 당시 내게 각인된 그 느낌을 계속 되새기며 촬영했다.”━기라성 같은 남성 배우들이 치열한 연기 공방을 벌이는 영화다. 배우로서 꽤 흥미로운 경험이었겠다.“처음부터 쉽지 않을 걸 예상했기에, 그만큼 미리 준비했던 것 같다. 이처럼 여러 선배 배우들과 함께 연기한 적은 없었기에 호기심도 컸지. 배우 각자의 색깔과 성분이 무척 달라 참 흥미로웠다. 나는 생각지도 못했던 감정들을 표출하는 걸 직접 보니, 동료 배우 입장에서 참 멋있더라.”━가장 기억에 남는 장면은.“영화의 클라이맥스 부분, 인조와 조정이 청나라 군대에 항복하면서 그 유명한 삼전도의 굴욕이 재현된다. 남한산성 안에서 죄인처럼 갇혀있던 인조가 비로소 모든 감정을 쏟아내는 대목이라 무척 기억에 남는다.사람은 매순간 선택을 하며 산다. 그렇다면, 만약 한 나라를 다스리는 사람이 내려야 할 선택은 얼마나 많을까. 나라를 대표해 백성의 미래를 결정한다는 게 아마 말로 표현할 수 없을 만큼 고통스러웠겠지. ‘임금은 하늘이 내려준다’라는 말의 의미에 대해, 조금이나마 더 알게 됐다.”━만약 당시 인조의 입장이었다면, 박해일은 어떤 선택을 내렸을까.“나도 똑같은 질문을 관객에게 던지고 싶다. 영화를 보는 관객이 두 충신의 입장 그리고 인조의 입장에 각각 이입해, ‘나라면 어떤 결단을 내릴지’ 한번쯤 생각해봤으면 좋겠다. 나 역시 선뜻 답을 못 내리겠더라. 그게 쉬웠다면 한겨울 추운 산성에서 47일씩이나 틀어박힐 이유가 없었겠지.막말로, 당시 인조의 심정은 ‘여야가 잘 합의해서 최종 결정을 알려 줘. 그럼 내가 나가서 머리를 조아리든, 총 들고 싸우든지 할게’가 아니었을까(웃음). 명분과 실리를 다 잡으려 했기에, 결국 돌이킬 수 없을 만큼 늦어버린 거다.”━이 영화가 오늘날 관객에게 던지는 메시지가 있다면.“사극은 참 신기한 장르다. 오랜 시간 TV와 영화를 막론하고 대중의 사랑을 받고 있으니까. 그 중엔 나라를 구한 영웅들의 위대한 이야기도 있지만, ‘남한산성’처럼 가슴 아픈 비극도 계속해서 나온다.아마 그 이유는 과거의 잘못과 아픔을 마음에 새긴 채 ‘잊지 말자’는 의미가 아닐까. 비극을 기억하고, 무엇보다 앞으로 같은 일이 반복되지 않게끔 말이다. 나 역시 배우 이전에 이 시대를 사는 사람으로서 좋은 자양분을 얻은 것 같다.”━‘덕혜옹주’ ‘남한산성’ 등 최근 메인 주인공을 보조하는 서브 주인공을 주로 맡았는데.“캐릭터의 비중은 전혀 개의치 않는다. 출연작을 고르는 기준은 단순하다. 그 작품 그리고 내가 연기할 캐릭터가 내게 얼마나 도전과 호기심을 불러일으키는지에 달렸지.”━‘와이키키 브라더스’(2001, 임순례 감독)로 영화 데뷔한 지 어느덧 17년이다. 배우로서 변치 않는 원칙이 있다면.“아니, 오히려 나는 원칙을 계속 깨고 싶은 사람이다. 원칙은 으레 사람을 어느 한 가지 틀에 고정시키기 마련이니까. 지나 온 경험들도 소중하지만, 그 노하우가 언젠가 걸림돌이 될 수 있다는 의심을 계속하고 싶다.”고석희 기자