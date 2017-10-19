Kospi falls as investors cash in on recent gains

Seoul’s main bourse retreated on Wednesday for the first time in three trading sessions, pushed down by investors taking profits from recent gains.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,482.91, down 1.46 points, or 0.06 percent, from the previous closing.The local stock market opened higher as top market cap Samsung Electronics continued to rise on third-quarter earnings hopes, but went south on profit-taking.“Investors are being pressed to cash in on recent gains down the road,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. “Also, concerns over faster-than-expected rate hikes in the U.S. are looming.”Institutional investors and foreigners were the main sellers of the local stock, each offloading 45.9 billion won ($40.6 million) and 29.3 billion won. Retail investors net bought 24.5 billion won in Korean stocks.By sector, securities tumbled 3.0 percent while banking went down 1.6 percent. Pharmaceutical fell 1 percent and steel and metal inched down 0.8 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics nudged down 0.07 percent to close at 2,738,000 won on Wednesday. Second leading chipmaker SK Hynix slipped 3.11 percent to 80,900 won.SK innovation, the nation’s top oil refiner, retreated 1.92 percent to 204,000 won.Movements of financial companies were mixed across the board.KB Financial Group, the largest financial holding company by asset size, edged down 0.52 percent to 57,000 won. Hana Financial Group also stepped down 0.85 percent to 46,750 won. Shinhan Financial Group nudged up 0.81 percent to 49,800 won.Auto companies were in positive terrain.Hyundai Motor, the top automotive company, gained 0.67 percent to 150,500 won. Its sister company Kia Motors jumped 4.60 percent to 32,950 won.LG Chem, the top chemical and battery producer, pushed up 2.95 percent to 384,000 won. Korea’s portal giant Naver catapulted 6.12 percent to 815,000 wonNetmarble Games, Korea’s top mobile game publisher, advanced 4.13 percent to 176,500 won. NCsoft, a top online game producer, also went up 1.34 percent to 454,000 won.The local currency closed at 1,129.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.6 won from the previous session’s close.Bond prices closed higher. The yield on three-year bonds shed one basis point to 1.94 percent and the return on the 10-year government bond also fell one basis point to 2.39 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]