LG Chem introduces new diabetes, dyslipidemia drug

LG Chem, Korea’s leading chemical company, introduced Zemiro, a combination drug that can simultaneously treat diabetes and dyslipidemia.The company announced through a press release on Wednesday that it officially launched Zemiro, a combination of Zemiglo and rosuvastatin. Zemiglo is a diepeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor developed by LG Chem’s pharmaceutical unit to treat non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus, also known as type-2 diabetes, while rosuvastatin is a drug ingredient that treats dyslipidemia, a condition in which abnormal amounts of lipids exists in patients’ blood.LG Chem explained in the statement that the company developed the combination drug to cater to a market where a growing number of diabetic patients also suffer from dyslipidemia. About nine out of 10 diabetic patients were also diagnosed with dyslipidemia, the company added. The company claimed that a patient only has to consume one tablet of Zemiro a day instead of multiple pills as they had to before.Zemiro is the first of its kind in Korea, according to the chemical company, approved by Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in August.By Choi Hyung-jo